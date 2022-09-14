Read full article on original website
Michigan veteran gets 5 years for fraud over faked injuries
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan veteran has been sentenced to five years in prison after investigators who followed him discovered he had faked injuries that allowed him to claim more than $260,000 in federal benefits. Joseph Gray, 53, of Lawton repeatedly claimed he had lost the use...
State gets federal funds for post-conviction DNA testing to free the innocent
Federal grant dollars are going toward post-conviction DNA testing in Michigan to help the state's Conviction Integrity Unit evaluate more than 1,700 post-conviction claims of innocence. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the Bureau of Justice Assistance, part of the United States Department of Justice, awarded $550,000 to her office...
DNR to begin fall walleye surveys across Michigan
Later this month the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be conducting some nighttime "fishing" to gather information for fisheries management, and because of the nature of the fishing shoreline residents and anglers should be aware. Starting in late September and continuing through early October, DNR personnel will use electrofishing...
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on...
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job...
Absentee ballots to be mailed out starting Sept. 29
MANISTEE — The 2022 mid-term election is less than two months away, and local officials will begin sending out absentee ballots on Sept. 29. However, first comes National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 20. The non-partisan civic holiday "celebrates our democracy" and was first observed in 2012. "Organizations across...
McCullough: O'Malley's is no moderate
Republican Rep. Jack O’Malley, former radio show host and guy with the white Santa beard, is portraying himself as a friendly, moderate candidate running in the new 103rd Michigan House seat. In fact, Jack O’Malley is a Republican, right-wing, extremist whose voting record proves that he is 1) rabidly...
