KMOV
Shriners Children’s St. Louis transforms boy’s life, helps family grow
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Shriners Children’s St. Louis helped 15-year-old Connor Maine do something doctors said he would never do. “Doctor came in and said, ‘Your son has a deformity, he has one leg shorter than the other and he may never be able to walk,” his mom, Megan, recalled.
KMOV
Parents concerned after St. Louis school took 30 minutes to provide information on prank shooting call
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Parents are questioning why it took a St. Louis high school almost 30 minutes to tell them a shooting call at the school was really a prank call. The call for a shooting at Roosevelt High School in South City came to police around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. It quickly spread on social media, and within minutes dozens of officers were on the scene.
KMOV
Heart transplant recipient gets chance to ride in Great Forest Park Balloon Race
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Tulsa, Oklahoma teen was given the chance to ride in a hot air balloon Saturday during the Great Forest Park Balloon Race. St. Louis-based Purina offered Gavin Kuykendall the opportunity to ride in its balloon at Forest Park in St. Louis. Kuykendall underwent a heart...
KMOV
Local 4-year-old to be featured on Times Square jumbotron for Down Syndrome Awareness Month
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Once you get her started, there’s nothing stopping 4-year-old Emma Helton from speaking her mind or dancing to the beat of her own life. “She’s come a long way since we found out almost five years ago,” said Ronda Helton, Emma’s mother.
kbia.org
"For the last 19 years I had pretty much told myself, 'Okay, make your peace with the fact that you gave it to him.'"
Angie Rundle lives in St. Louis, and her son, Chris, is a student at the University of Missouri. Their family shares a rare inherited genetic condition, called familial adenomatous polyposis, which causes cancer. They spoke about living with the uncertainty of whether or not Chris inherited the gene that causes...
No joke: Missouri man who dressed up as Batman villain learns lesson
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A convicted felon in Missouri accused of livestreaming threats to bomb and kill people while he was dressed up as the Batman villain known as The Joker was sentenced Friday to 60 days in jail, with credit for several months served after his arrest. Jeremy...
KMOV
DEA training agencies to investigate overdose deaths in hopes of reigning in crisis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The fight against the fentanyl crisis in the Metro is growing. News 4 is looking into the steps being taken to save lives across the St. Louis area. Federal, state and local authorities are working together to curb the drug’s deadly wave in the area.
laduenews.com
St. Louis area photographer opens new studio with vision to empower local mothers
Rae Marcel’s dynamic photos capture everyday people in a way that conveys empowerment, intimacy and romance with a modern, editorial edge – often at significant times in their lives. Fortunately for St. Louis and environs, she’s put down roots by opening a new studio in Edwardsville. “Every...
KMOV
Man uses past with opioid use to give those struggling a ‘fresh start’
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Grassroot efforts and the City of St. Louis Health Department are working to reduce and eliminate the disparity among black men in St. Louis when it comes to the opioid epidemic. According to Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo-Davis, director of health for St. Louis City, and the non-profit...
KMOV
Missouri Eastern Correctional Center workers hospitalized after toxic exposure outside of prison
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- Four staff members of the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center were taken to the hospital after a toxic exposure. It was not immediately known what they were exposed to. A spokesperson from the Missouri Department of Corrections said the exposure did not happen at the prison. They...
Why this Wentzville woman is struggling to get a REAL ID ahead of the deadline
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — More than 1.6 million Missourians have already signed up to get a REAL ID, but a local woman reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns that women of a certain age are being unfairly denied. With the May 3 deadline drawing closer by the...
KMOV
Archdiocese of St. Louis calls on region’s Catholics to evangelize and engage as ‘All Things New’ moves forward
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Archdiocese of St. Louis is peeling back the curtain on its parishes by releasing new workbooks that resemble report cards, this comes as plans for a historic restructuring come into fruition. “It’s all on us. All of us. My role as Archbishop, priests and deacons,...
Man robbed at gunpoint, cut at cousin’s home in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a group robbed a man at gunpoint and cut his hand overnight at his cousin’s home in north St. Louis. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at a home on Labadie Avenue. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police did not disclose whether the victim was in company of anyone else.
Alestle
Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday
An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
St. Louis American
North St. Louis man turns his life around by designing fancy bicycles
North St. Louis entrepreneur Shawn Walker is very open about his past. “All I saw was darkness," he said. "All I so was trouble and death and funerals and court sentencings for my peers.”. He was also up to bad things himself. “I wasn’t necessarily a gang member. I was...
KSDK
New information on fatal shooting of 2 children near Fairground Park
"We really want to take a step back and figure out what are all the root causes," says coordinator at St. Louis Area Prevention Commission. This, after two kids die.
KSDK
22-year-old is arrested in connection to Valley Park dispensary break-in
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged with first-degree burglary Friday in connection with a break-in at a St. Louis County marijuana dispensary earlier this week. Marvin Bailey Jr., a 22-year-old St. Louis County man, was charged Friday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. St....
KMOV
City on pace to break record for illegal dumping citations as EIU works to catch criminals in the act
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Just off a bustling intersection at Lillian Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard is an alley that Detective Rick Zurmuehlen has his eye on. “To me it’s really serious because all the residents, if you talk to anybody in this city, they hate it,” said Zurmuehlen “We’ve increased the amount of cameras. We’ve increased the number of detectives checking the cameras.”
KMOV
Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
Police looking for suspects in Home Depot robbery
ST. LOUIS — These subjects are wanted for a robbery at a Home Depot on Aug. 25, at 3202 S. Kingshighway. The suspects stole merchandise and produced a handgun when confronted by security. The three suspects are two African American males and one African American female. Around 11 a.m.,...
