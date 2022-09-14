ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Parents concerned after St. Louis school took 30 minutes to provide information on prank shooting call

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Parents are questioning why it took a St. Louis high school almost 30 minutes to tell them a shooting call at the school was really a prank call. The call for a shooting at Roosevelt High School in South City came to police around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. It quickly spread on social media, and within minutes dozens of officers were on the scene.
FOX2Now

Man robbed at gunpoint, cut at cousin’s home in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a group robbed a man at gunpoint and cut his hand overnight at his cousin’s home in north St. Louis. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at a home on Labadie Avenue. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police did not disclose whether the victim was in company of anyone else.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alestle

Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday

An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

City on pace to break record for illegal dumping citations as EIU works to catch criminals in the act

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Just off a bustling intersection at Lillian Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard is an alley that Detective Rick Zurmuehlen has his eye on. “To me it’s really serious because all the residents, if you talk to anybody in this city, they hate it,” said Zurmuehlen “We’ve increased the amount of cameras. We’ve increased the number of detectives checking the cameras.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
COLUMBIA, IL
FOX2Now

Police looking for suspects in Home Depot robbery

ST. LOUIS — These subjects are wanted for a robbery at a Home Depot on Aug. 25, at 3202 S. Kingshighway. The suspects stole merchandise and produced a handgun when confronted by security. The three suspects are two African American males and one African American female. Around 11 a.m.,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

