ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brittany Snow and husband Tyler Stanaland split

By Christine Samra
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZRxWR_0hvcTadi00
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los… Read More

“Pitch Perfect” actress Brittany Snow and husband Tyler Stanaland of “Selling the OC” have called it quits.

The couple released joint statements on their respective Instagram pages on Wednesday afternoon.

“After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Snow’s post reads. “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.”

The pair met in 2018 and tied the knot in March 2020 in Malibu.

The week of the wedding, Snow stopped by the KTLA 5 Morning News and Dayna Devon caught her by surprise when she asked about the details of the nuptials.

“I might be, I might not be,” the actress joked as she tried to brush it off. “I’m not getting married in L.A., so that’s why I wouldn’t even care.”

PEOPLE reported the couple was experiencing marriage troubles after Stanaland revealed that one of his “Selling the OC” costars tried to kiss him off camera. A source revealed to the magazine that him being on the show and having their lives turned into a storyline “broke them,” and although they had issues before, that was “the final straw.”

Meanwhile, Snow and Stanaland’s statement’s concluded that they still plan to keep things cordial.

“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie,” the post continued. “We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood

Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
SheKnows

Denise Richards & Her Husband Aaron Phypers Are Packing on the PDA in a Series of Rare Photos For Their Anniversary

Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers are all smooches for their anniversary, and it’s so sweet to see!. On Sept 8, Richards uploaded a series of photos of her and her husband Phypers for their four-year wedding anniversary. She posted the PDA photos with the caption, “Happy Anniversary my love 😍 4 yrs and many many many more to come. I can’t imagine going through this journey without you by my side. I love you so much. And best husband ever to support & love that I’m away on a mommy daughters trip on our anniversary. We will make up for it! I love you babes❤️.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dayna Devon
Person
Brittany Snow
OK! Magazine

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Is Fighting To Save Her Home After The Actress Died Without A Will

Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, is requesting control over her estate after the actress died without a will.Heche's unexpected death came after the mom-of-two, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time, crashed her vehicle into a two-story Los Angeles home on August 5. She suffered a severe brain injury and was pronounced dead on August 12.DRUG ACCUSATIONS, A FIERY CAR CRASH & MORE: INSIDE ANNE HECHE'S BIGGEST SCANDALSThe tragedy left her sons without a mother and her eldest child responsible for fighting for her landholdings in the court of law.On Wednesday, August 31, Laffoon filed paperwork in Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Wedding
Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
CALABASAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Back To School! Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Daughter Dream Rocks Adorable Uniform For First Day Of Kindergarten

They grow up so fast! On Tuesday, August 30, Blac Chyna uploaded a snap of her and Rob Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter Dream as she ventured off to school. "Dream’s First day of Kindergarten💕 Proud mom moment 😇," the reality star captioned the cute snap, which showed the tot clad in a uniform that consisted of a white collared shirt, navy cardigan, blue plaid skirt, white knee-high socks and fresh white kicks.
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

Mother of 2 beheaded by sword in Northern California

A woman was beheaded Thursday in the Northern California city of San Carlos, KTLA sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Barstow man arrested on suspicion of molesting 5 former foster children

A Barstow man was arrested after being accused of molesting five former foster children, officials said Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials began investigating 71-year-old Juan Antonio Esparza in June after allegations of sexual abuse came to light. Detectives eventually identified five former foster children as being victims of sexual abuse by Esparza, officials […]
BARSTOW, CA
KTLA

KTLA

73K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy