Brittany Snow and husband Tyler Stanaland split

“Pitch Perfect” actress Brittany Snow and husband Tyler Stanaland of “Selling the OC” have called it quits.

The couple released joint statements on their respective Instagram pages on Wednesday afternoon.

“After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Snow’s post reads. “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.”

The pair met in 2018 and tied the knot in March 2020 in Malibu.

The week of the wedding, Snow stopped by the KTLA 5 Morning News and Dayna Devon caught her by surprise when she asked about the details of the nuptials.

“I might be, I might not be,” the actress joked as she tried to brush it off. “I’m not getting married in L.A., so that’s why I wouldn’t even care.”

PEOPLE reported the couple was experiencing marriage troubles after Stanaland revealed that one of his “Selling the OC” costars tried to kiss him off camera. A source revealed to the magazine that him being on the show and having their lives turned into a storyline “broke them,” and although they had issues before, that was “the final straw.”

Meanwhile, Snow and Stanaland’s statement’s concluded that they still plan to keep things cordial.

“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie,” the post continued. “We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”