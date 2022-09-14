ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

KTVZ

Group of neighbors raise money for lawyer, efforts to save Arnold Canal

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After years of draft planning, the Arnold Irrigation District has approved final plans for the Arnold Irrigation District Infrastructure Modernization Project. The project would convert the open-ditch irrigation canal into a buried, closed-pipe system. However, Neighbors trying to protect the Arnold Canal in south Bend are fighting back—and holding a yard sale to raise money for attorney fees.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

High Lakes Health Care, Praxis Health expanding in Redmond, acquires Central Oregon Family Medicine

High Lakes Health Care - Praxis Health, winner of the Best Medical Group in Central Oregon, five years running, by (The Source Weekly), is excited to announce the acquisition of a new expansive clinic. Beginning November 1st, Central Oregon Family Medicine, in Redmond, Oregon, will become part of High Lakes Health Care – Praxis Health’s statewide network of care.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 97 south of Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A multi-vehicle injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond Friday morning, initial reports indicated. The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. at the highway’s intersection with Southwest Tomahawk Avenue. Initial reports indicated several vehicles were involved. Numerous first responders...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

‘Discover Nature Festival’ brings out hundreds of families to connect with nature at Bend’s Alpenglow Park

It was the "Discover Nature Festival" at the new Alpenglow Park in southeast Bend on Saturday. It was the first year back for the event after COVID, and people were excited to take part in the festivities. Hundreds of families came out to connect with nature. Children built hummingbird feeders, rock climbed, practiced their archery and fly casting skills and made some art projects.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Redmond boy gives his mane to charity

Eight-year-old Graham James did not get his hair cut for two years during the pandemic. Now that hair is going to the Wigs for Kids organization. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
REDMOND, OR
Kyle Collins

