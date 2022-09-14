ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hainesport, NJ

A Sonic Drive-In just hosted a hardcore punk concert, and the photos are wild

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2awIB9_0hvcTGBI00

(NEXSTAR) – This is how you Sonic?

The hardcore punk scene and the fast-casual dining scene have continued to inch closer and closer in recent years, first after two viral concerts at Denny’s restaurants in California and Texas, and now after a hardcore show at a Sonic Drive-In.

The Sonic restaurant, located in Hainesport, New Jersey, played host to the concert on Saturday night, with bands rocking out beside the intercoms and fans moshing in the drive-in stalls, according to photos and video shared to social media.

“Well that s— was crazy,” tweeted one of the bands, seemingly accurately, after the show concluded early on Sunday morning.

Why the Golden Arches aren’t exactly ‘golden’ at this McDonald’s in Arizona

According to a flyer for the concert — which featured performances by hardcore bands Gel, Scowl, Exhibition, Chemical Fix and Phantom — the show was scheduled to begin immediately after the restaurant closed at 10 p.m. Even still, one of the attendees appeared to be eating a Sonic corn dog during Exhibition’s set, as seen in footage shared by live-music archivist Sunny Singh of the website hate5six.

Images taken by South Suburbia Photo also show fans dancing, lighting off fireworks and generally having a fantastic time in what would otherwise be an empty Sonic parking area off Route 38 East in New Jersey.

“It was wild, hands-down one of the best shows I’ve ever been to,” the photographer told Nexstar.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YeDQH_0hvcTGBI00
    Fans and photographers surround Gel, a hardcore band from New Jersey, during a performance on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (South Suburbia Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2jhm_0hvcTGBI00
    A band called Chemical Fix performs for fans at Saturday’s concert. (South Suburbia Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TfZoA_0hvcTGBI00
    Attendees crowd around Phantom during the band’s set on Saturday night. (South Suburbia Photo)

It’s unclear how the event came to be, though it was organized by the Philadelphia-based 4333 Collective , according to the flyer. A representative for the group was not immediately available to comment.

A manager at the Sonic Drive-In who knew more about the booking arrangements was said to be unavailable until later this week, an employee at the restaurant told Nexstar.

Sonic’s corporate headquarters, meanwhile, did not respond to requests for further information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKMHG_0hvcTGBI00
Performers were partially positioned between intercoms at the Sonic restaurant, located in Hainesport, New Jersey. (South Suburbia Photo)
Why is Ruth’s Chris Steak House called ‘Ruth’s Chris Steak House’?

Saturday night’s concert comes nearly three years after a band called Wacko staged a similarly odd concert at a Denny’s in Santa Ana, California, where the attendees reportedly caused more than $1,000 in damages. Fortunately, Green Day — yes, Green Day — graciously offered to cover the costs, Loudwire reported at the time.

But both Wacko and the bands in the lineup at Sonic likely owe a debt of gratitude to a Texas band called Live Without, which staged a 2013 concert inside a shuttered Denny’s location in Houston. To date, a four-minute video clip of that concert — titled “The Denny’s Grand Slam” — has amassed over 3 million views on YouTube alone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trentondaily.com

Boxing Championship Puts Trenton in The Ring and on the Map

Multiple fighters from across the state walked away with belts, victories, and defeats. In the Saturday sun with no clouds in the sky, fighters from all around came into Trenton to prove themselves in the second annual Trenton Mayor’s Boxing Championships at the Capital City Sports Complex. One boxer...
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
City
Hainesport, NJ
Daily Voice

SEPTA Conductor, Dad Of 7 Killed In Philly Ambush Was 'Family Rock'

A Philadelphia dad of seven was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic case of mistaken identity, 6abc reports. Daniel Ruley, 37, was ambushed outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the news outlet says. It happened not long after his wife walked inside the home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Pizza Shop Collapses In Philadelphia Neighborhood (VIDEO)

Officials were at the scene of a rowhouse collapse Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Philadelphia's Fishtown, authorities said. Video being live-streamed on Citizen shows the collapse of the three-story building, home to Key Pizza and apartments above at Memphis & E York streets around 9:45 a.m. The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Punk#Sonic Drive In#Concert#Mcdonald#Chemical Fix#Phantom#Exhibition#South Suburbia Photo
PhillyBite

Best and Worst Cell Phone Carriers in Philadelphia

- Are you looking for the best cell phone carrier in Philadelphia?. If so, you have come to the right place. This article focuses on AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. We'll discuss their strengths and weaknesses and what they can offer you in the way of service. AT&T - Best. Regarding...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia area company accused of racism by ex-employee

A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination. Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts. “I invest years of my life in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
philasun.com

We don’t think so!

A group of civic and religious leaders came together in support of embattled Philadelphia District Attorney to send a message to Pennsylvania legislators hoping to impeach him: ‘Not on our watch!’. ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're setup all throughout the park in preparation for an art show this weekend.According to police, there was a security guard keeping watch over the tents, but that guard wasn't able to prevent this woman from being raped.Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.Police responded as quickly as possible right after, but the alleged crime had already been committed.Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Video: Gunman Stalks Girl Before Killing Her as She Walked Dog With Friend

New video shows a gunman waiting for a 17-year-old girl who was walking a dog to pass by before he got out of a car and shot her dead on a Philadelphia street. The video released Wednesday by the Philadelphia Police Department shows that the gunman and the driver of the vehicle appeared to deliberately target Teryn Johnson as she was out with a friend walking the friend’s dog on Sept. 11, PPD Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lancaster Farming

Lawsuit: New Jersey Farmer Blocked From Harvesting

As the fall harvest ramps up, a New Jersey farmer says he is still trying to recover after not being allowed to bring in his 2019 crop. Matthew House of H&H Farm in Hillsborough is suing his former landlord, saying police were called to prevent him from harvesting his mature crop three years ago.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
64K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy