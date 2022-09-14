Read full article on original website
Wall Street’s top analysts bet on these stocks as economic uncertainty increases
The market outlook is becoming increasingly uncertain, given unwieldy inflation and a slowing economy. Stocks ended Friday with losses. They were ultimately unable to bounce back from a deep sell-off on Tuesday in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 1,200 points. Against this backdrop, investors need to...
Ether plunges after The Merge as hedge funds bet against bitcoin competitor: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show OKcoin's COO Jason Lau discusses the markets reaction to The Merge and the trend of hedge funds shorting ether.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Wall Street was headed toward another down week with U.S. stock futures lower Friday. Traders were absorbing an ugly earnings warning from FedEx, which reported weakening global shipment volumes for its latest quarter and withdrew its full-year guidance. Earlier in the week, U.S. equities had their worst day since 2020 after August's consumer price index report showed headline inflation edged up 0.1% on a monthly basis, despite a drop in gas prices. That indicated an increasingly difficult pathway for the Federal Reserve to bring down inflation. Traders will get consumer sentiment data at 10 a.m. ET Friday, but the three major averages were on pace to notch their fourth losing week in five.
Cramer says investors should remain calm after FedEx’s bad quarter but brace for more economic pain
CNBC's Jim Cramer advised investors not to panic after FedEx's worse-than-expected first quarter. The "Mad Money" host's warning comes after FedEx reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street expectations, citing a decline in global shipment volumes, while announcing aggressive cost-cutting measures. Shares of the company tumbled...
Adobe to buy Figma in $20 billion bid on future of work that spooks investors
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Adobe Inc agreed on Thursday to acquire cloud-based designer platform Figma for $20 billion, sparking investor concerns about the rich price tag that led to a drop of more than $30 billion in the market value of the Photoshop maker.
FedEx CEO says he expects the economy to enter a ‘worldwide recession’
FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that he believes a recession is impending for the global economy. The CEO's pessimism came after FedEx missed estimates on revenue and earnings in its first quarter. The company also withdrew its full year guidance. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told...
Cramer: Here's why I bought 2-year Treasurys for my personal portfolio
CNBC's Jim Cramer told his Investing Club members Thursday that he personally bought 2-year Treasury notes — because for the first time in a really long time, the yields are more competitive with stock returns, especially when factoring in the risk-free nature of government-backed bonds. Before we get any...
Wall St tumbles amid Fed tightening jitters, economic rumblings
Sept 15 (Reuters) - S&P 500 futures fell on Thursday, suggesting traders expect Wall Street to open down in its next session, after FedEx withdrew its financial forecast and added to worries about a slowing global economy.
We'll bottom out in 3 or 4 weeks, then markets should be higher by year end, says Fundstrat's Mark Newton
Fundstrat's Mark Newton joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss why he believes the S&P could drop to 3,700. He says that while sentiment is bearish, we really haven't seen capitulation.
FedEx plunge could spell bad days ahead for market as bellwether Dow Transports index hits new low
A traditionally boring part of the market is beating the S&P 500 in 2022. How analysts say to play it.
Final Trades: MO, TLT & FSR
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Jeff Mills and Steve Grasso.
New Street Advisors' Delano Saporu discusses what's ahead for mega-cap tech
New Street Advisors Founder and CEO Delano Saporu joins 'TechCheck' to respond to volatility struggles in mega-cap tech companies. He describes traits that are advantageous for long-term growth, and data-points to look to for insights into Q4.
Ether ends week with wild trading day, and White House reveals regulation guidance: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jake Boyle of Caleb & Brown discusses what's driving the post-merge volatility.
Chartmaster says to keep on selling
Carter Worth of Worth Charting says the S&P's breaking trend is to the downside. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Jeff Mills and Steve Grasso.
Fed meeting ahead will decide whether stocks can stabilize or fall back to bear market lows
A traditionally boring part of the market is beating the S&P 500 in 2022. How analysts say to play it.
Options Action: One shaky homebuilder
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on options traders betting on a shaky foundation for one homebuilder. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Courtney Garcia and Dan Nathan.
Delivering Alpha 2022 Agenda
Tyler Mathisen, CNBC "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor & Vice President, Events Strategy. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo will share the Biden administration's plan to fight inflation and build a more resilient economy. He'll also discuss the U.S response to Russia, the endgame for Ukraine and the potential for geopolitical realignment. Wally...
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
MYTE earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Aurora Mobile Ltd (JG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Aurora Mobile Ltd (JG -2.28%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Cramer's lightning round: I can not recommend Occidental Petroleum
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Occidental Petroleum Corp: "Even though I think Warren Buffet is terrific, I can not recommend you this stock." Universal Display Corp: "How about...
