West Allis, WI

A West Allis man and Waukesha woman have died from injuries received in a head-on crash in West Allis

By Bob Dohr, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Two people have died as a result of a serious, two-vehicle crash in West Allis in which speed is believed to have been a factor, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that at around 9:50 a.m. Sept. 9, a Buick driven by a 24-year West Allis man was driving east on West National Avenue through the intersection with West Lincoln Avenue, West Allis police said.

The Buick jumped the median and struck a GMC traveling west on National.

West National and West Lincoln meet on an angle at that intersection, with Lincoln running east-west and National oriented more southwest-northeast.

The GMC was driven by a 68-year-old Waukesha man who had a 74-year-old Waukesha woman as a passenger.

All three were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The 24-year-old West Allis man, who was the Buick's only occupant, died from his injuries that evening.

The 68-year-old Waukesha man remains hospitalized.

Police said the initial investigation indicates that speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

Contact Bob Dohr at 262-361-9140 or bob.dohr@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @BobDohr1.

Comments / 2

stuck in Milwaukee
3d ago

not sure who the second person was that died but it sounds like the 24-year-old cause the accident and he died

