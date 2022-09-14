Read full article on original website
Rain or shine: Hundreds gather for annual Memory of the 8 run
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Thunderclouds loomed, lightning flashed, and rain filled the tops of running shoes as more than 200 people gathered outside M&K Oil on S. 4-J Road Friday night. They formed a loose crowd next to the roadway; Gillette police officers sprinted through the rain to their patrol...
Take a Peek at the 2022 Cheyenne Greek Festival (Menu, Prices, & More)
Growing up reading and watching Percy Jackson, I have always loved Greek Mythology and culture. To the point where I wanted to take up Greek Mythology as a major in college when I was 15. When I found out there was a Greek Festival in Cheyenne, I got on I-80 immediately. I got to try so many fun foods, and as a foodie myself, I was over the moon.
capcity.news
Area skateboarders ‘Shred 4 Stef’ to benefit local teen who suffered rare traumatic brain injury
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When skateboarding friends noticed that Stefani Perdue had wandered away July 26 from the Brimmer Park skatepark on Windmill Road in Cheyenne, they at first didn’t think much of it. Perdue, 19, is described as shy and reserved by family and friends, someone whose departures...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/6/22–9/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 6 through Sept. 14. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Youth Alternatives ‘Mentor Up’ Campaign
The Office of Youth Alternatives Special Friends and Foster Grandparent Programs are continuing the Mentor Up Campaign, through the end of the calendar year!. The campaign aims to bring in 30 new adult mentors who will intervene in the lives of youth who are at an impressionable age and need a positive role model within the Cheyenne community.
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Ends Cat Quarantine and Announces Adoption Promotion
After having several cases of Feline Panleukopenia, an infectious disease common in unvaccinated cats, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter is excited to end the quarantine period and resume normal operations. After two weeks of monitoring and following the Shelter Outbreak Management plan, the medical team cleared cats for adoption and scheduled...
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (9/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 26, Casper (Kelly Walsh)...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - September 15, 2022
I am Claire. I am a very sweet, beautiful girl who will never turn down some good pets and lovin'. I am super energetic and absolutely cannot get enough of going outside for walks. If I sound like a dream to you, come meet me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — I love it when we have job openings and hire folks from inside the city to take the positions. This happened recently with the departure of our beloved street & alley director, Randy Hickman. Bill Gonzales has been with the department for more than 40 years and is excited to take on the responsibility; our team is in good hands. I appreciate our Public Works director for promoting in-house when the best candidate already works for us.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Officials Approve 3 Charter Schools After Heated ‘Indoctrination’ Debate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Following a debate on whether charter schools or public schools indoctrinate kids politically, Wyoming’s top elected officials on Wednesday approved three new charter schools for the state. A second key argument was whether charter schools would steal resources from public...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (9/8/22–9/15/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LCCC Surgical Technology Program to Host Open House
The public is invited to an open house for Laramie County Community College’s Surgical Technology Program from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 24. The event will allow attendees to see interesting features of health care they miss while asleep during surgeries, said Tracy Perko, LCCC Surgical Technology Program director. Several sets of instruments will be set out and students will perform a mock surgery. Attendees will also be invited to use a simulator that will allow them to perform a mock surgery.
Cheyenne Police Warn of Driveway Paving Scam
Cheyenne police are warning homeowners, especially seniors, not to fall for a scam in which a "contractor" shows up at your door claiming he has extra asphalt from another job and is willing to pave your driveway for cheap. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says oftentimes a high-pressure approach is...
ATV Crash in Albany County Leaves Man Dead
A man is dead after crashing his ATV in Albany County, authorities say. The crash happened around 8:14 p.m. on Aug. 28 near milepost 1 on French Creek Road (Forest Service Road 500) south of Centennial. According to a crash summary released Thursday by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Colorado...
capcity.news
Wyoming man receives 10 years for intent to distribute 500 grams of meth
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Wyoming man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Nancy Freudenthal in Cheyenne’s U.S. District Court sentenced Karl Dennis VonGettrost Jr. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for one count of intent to distribute methamphetamine.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police captain graduates from FBI National Academy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department announced today that Capt. David Janes has graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. In a release from the department, Captain Janes graduated from the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The National...
Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Heavy Rain, Small Hail Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main threat. Small hail and moderate to heavy rain can also be expected with these storms.''
oilcity.news
Cheyenne man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison on felony drug charges Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A former California resident arrested earlier this year in Cheyenne on felony drug charges was sentenced to 60 months in prison Tuesday at the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Casper. Kevin Ohlberg was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Christopher Charles Howell, 41 –...
Police Stop Car Going More Than 100 MPH
As the weather cools down, it might feel like winter is coming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind the public of the speed limit on US-85 south of Cheyenne, which is 65 MPH. This motorist was stopped traveling 43 MPH over the posted speed limit. The Wyoming Highway...
