Worker safety legislation introduced in reaction to deadly tornado that hit Amazon warehouse

Congresswoman Cori Bush recently introduced the Worker Safety in Climate Disasters Act. The legislation would seek to protect workers in situations like the tornado that hit an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville last year and killed six employees.

"The Worker Safety in Climate Disasters bill will put national labor standards in place during severe weather events," Bush said. "This legislation will protect workers from being fired for leaving their workplaces during disasters and guarantee the paid time off they need."

In the storm last year, some workers claim that they were concerned about going to work in the weather conditions, but supervisors told them not to go home and to continue working.

Bush said Amazon failed her constituents. Several families who lost loved ones have pending litigation.

