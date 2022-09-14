WENDY WILLIAMS IN REHAB: 'She is taking some time to focus on her health'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Wendy Williams has checked into a wellness facility to help her manage her health issues ahead of her career "comeback," her publicist said Wednesday.

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast,'" her representative told The Hollywood Reporter . "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."

The 58-year-old stepped away from her famed talk show last year over concerns about her health, including Graves’ disease and lymphedema.

Sherri Shepherd, of "The View" fame, officially took over for Williams with her own show, "Sherri," which premiered on Monday.

The New Jersey native has opened up about her substance abuse in the past and even had a stint at a Queens sober living home in 2019.