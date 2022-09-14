ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Sis Sexton
2d ago

is it a human right to commit murder if I could be there I share wood because the minute you find out you are pregnant and having abortion that is straight out murder if you do not want to have a kid do not spread your legs use protection birth control don't just lay down get pregnant think you can go murder the baby that's a gift from God y'all are to be ashamed

thebutlercollegian.com

White nationalist group marches near campus

White nationalist group Patriot Front marches through downtown Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of WRTV. Last Saturday, Sept. 3, Patriot Front — a white nationalist group — marched through downtown Indianapolis with signs saying “Reclaim America” and “America for Sale.” The group chanted “life, liberty, victory” as they marched from the American Legion Mall to the Indianapolis Public Library and back.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Democratic Senate candidate Thomas McDermott talks ‘the top issue’ — abortion access — and plans if elected

As of Sept. 14, IDS readers voted abortion access as one of their top political issues. Indiana Senate Bill 1, which bans abortion except in the case of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies or risk to the life of the pregnant person, goes into effect Sept. 15. The bill comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
INDIANA STATE
MyWabashValley.com

2 more IU fraternities placed on cease and desist

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two more fraternities at Indiana University have been placed on cease and desist for “endangering others” and alcohol violations. IU is suspending Alpha Epsilon Pi of all organization social events/activities effective September 13 until further notice, the university website confirms. The website also shows that Sigma Alpha Mu is suspended of all organization activities until further notice.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WDEF

Local School Threat traced to teenager in Indiana

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators trace a threat of a school shooting in our area actually came from out-of-state. Last weekend, our local 911 Center got a call saying “someone is going to shoot up a school in two days” and then hanging up. Investigators figured...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

2 hurt when 2 schools’ buses, SUV collide on US 31 in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults were hurt when two school buses and an SUV collided Friday afternoon on U.S. 31, the Greenwood Fire Department chief says. The crash happened at 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 southbound near the crossover for Woodlawn Drive and Woodland Place. That’s between Fry Road and West Main Street.
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

IU Greek Life leaders making changes after 3 frats put on cease and desist

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Greek Life leaders at Indiana University are implementing new rules and regulations for social events after three fraternities were issued cease and desist letters in just over a week. The three fraternities in question are Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Phi Epsilon and Alpha Epsilon Pi. The...
wbiw.com

IU Bloomington launches Faculty 100 hiring initiative

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana University President Pamela Whitten has announced a bold initiative to recruit 100 new tenure-track faculty to the IU Bloomington campus. This latest investment in increasing the number of IU teaching and research faculty comes on the heels of the university-wide Presidential Diversity Hiring Initiative that Whitten unveiled last year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Shaffer wonders why Brainard has chosen to leave office

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Closest national parks to Indianapolis

Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Dozens of artists participating in 'Carmel on Canvas'

CARMEL, Ind. — There was beautiful weather Friday for the nearly 60 artists participating in the kickoff of the "Carmel on Canvas" event, which continues through the weekend. Artists are painting Carmel scenes that you can buy at an exhibit Sunday afternoon. It's also a competition and judges choose...
CARMEL, IN

