Sis Sexton
2d ago
is it a human right to commit murder if I could be there I share wood because the minute you find out you are pregnant and having abortion that is straight out murder if you do not want to have a kid do not spread your legs use protection birth control don't just lay down get pregnant think you can go murder the baby that's a gift from God y'all are to be ashamed
WISH-TV
Mears: Rokita doesn’t represent Marion County interests in abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears wants a judge to block the Indiana Attorney General from representing the prosecutor’s office in the court fight over Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion. Mears filed paperwork on Thursday, asking the special judge allow the prosecutor’s office to keep...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis once hosted a Confederate prisoner camp
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the fourth of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3...
thebutlercollegian.com
White nationalist group marches near campus
White nationalist group Patriot Front marches through downtown Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of WRTV. Last Saturday, Sept. 3, Patriot Front — a white nationalist group — marched through downtown Indianapolis with signs saying “Reclaim America” and “America for Sale.” The group chanted “life, liberty, victory” as they marched from the American Legion Mall to the Indianapolis Public Library and back.
Indiana Daily Student
Democratic Senate candidate Thomas McDermott talks ‘the top issue’ — abortion access — and plans if elected
As of Sept. 14, IDS readers voted abortion access as one of their top political issues. Indiana Senate Bill 1, which bans abortion except in the case of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies or risk to the life of the pregnant person, goes into effect Sept. 15. The bill comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
'It is a dangerous path but it is so important'; Indiana doctor will continue performing abortions
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Indiana has become the first state to in-act a new abortion ban, since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. As of Sept. 15, Senate Bill 1 bans most abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, fetal anomaly or if the mother is at risk of serious injury or death.
MyWabashValley.com
2 more IU fraternities placed on cease and desist
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two more fraternities at Indiana University have been placed on cease and desist for “endangering others” and alcohol violations. IU is suspending Alpha Epsilon Pi of all organization social events/activities effective September 13 until further notice, the university website confirms. The website also shows that Sigma Alpha Mu is suspended of all organization activities until further notice.
Student tased during brawl outside Southport High School homecoming dance
SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A fight broke out at the end of a Marion County high school homecoming dance on Saturday night and a student was tased. At the end of the Southport High School homecoming dance, there was a fight in the parking lot that, Perry Township Schools said, was started by a student not enrolled in the school district.
WDEF
Local School Threat traced to teenager in Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators trace a threat of a school shooting in our area actually came from out-of-state. Last weekend, our local 911 Center got a call saying “someone is going to shoot up a school in two days” and then hanging up. Investigators figured...
WISH-TV
2 hurt when 2 schools’ buses, SUV collide on US 31 in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults were hurt when two school buses and an SUV collided Friday afternoon on U.S. 31, the Greenwood Fire Department chief says. The crash happened at 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 southbound near the crossover for Woodlawn Drive and Woodland Place. That’s between Fry Road and West Main Street.
cbs4indy.com
IU Greek Life leaders making changes after 3 frats put on cease and desist
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Greek Life leaders at Indiana University are implementing new rules and regulations for social events after three fraternities were issued cease and desist letters in just over a week. The three fraternities in question are Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Phi Epsilon and Alpha Epsilon Pi. The...
wbiw.com
IU Bloomington launches Faculty 100 hiring initiative
BLOOMINGTON – Indiana University President Pamela Whitten has announced a bold initiative to recruit 100 new tenure-track faculty to the IU Bloomington campus. This latest investment in increasing the number of IU teaching and research faculty comes on the heels of the university-wide Presidential Diversity Hiring Initiative that Whitten unveiled last year.
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
readthereporter.com
Shaffer wonders why Brainard has chosen to leave office
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Man killed in shooting at apartments on Indy's NE side
A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side early Saturday morning.
Officer Carey back home again in Carmel
One of Carmel’s most beloved sidewalk statues, featuring Officer Carey, is back in place on Main Street at the Monon Greenway after months of being repaired and repainted.
Nearly 200 unclaimed Marion County adults set to receive a final resting place
MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Marion County Coroner’s Office and a local ministry announced Friday a new plan to lay to rest 171 unclaimed adults. Before this plan, the bodies waited in limbo without a final resting place. Some of the remains have remained unclaimed for years.
cbs4indy.com
Closest national parks to Indianapolis
Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
Man accused of day care shooting has history of domestic violence against mother of his son
INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting and killing a woman at an Indianapolis day care facility Friday morning has a history of domestic abuse against the mother of his one-year-old son. Police have 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell in custody on two warrants from previous domestic violence incidents where the...
cbs4indy.com
‘Evil person’: Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office got a call at around 8:03 a.m. from a victim who claimed that he and another person...
Dozens of artists participating in 'Carmel on Canvas'
CARMEL, Ind. — There was beautiful weather Friday for the nearly 60 artists participating in the kickoff of the "Carmel on Canvas" event, which continues through the weekend. Artists are painting Carmel scenes that you can buy at an exhibit Sunday afternoon. It's also a competition and judges choose...
