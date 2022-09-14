Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Flying migrants to Massachusetts was political, critics say. But was it legal?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Despite a call for an investigation, and ongoing questions about whether Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis broke the law transporting migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Mass., the Florida governor is doubling down on his decision. DeSantis described the flights as "voluntary," while speaking at a press...
Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms
Sensitive voting system passwords posted online. Copies of confidential voting software available for download. Ballot-counting machines inspected by people not supposed to have access. The list of suspected security breaches at local election offices since the 2020 election keeps growing, with investigations underway in at least three states -- Colorado,...
The migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have left, but their stories continue
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights, about what's next for the nearly 50 migrants that were flown to Martha's Vineyard from Texas. Transcript. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. After spending two days in Martha's Vineyard, nearly 50 migrants, most from Venezuela, have left the...
Where is it hardest to gain ‘compassionate release’ in America? Georgia.
Kenneth Moore, who is serving a 14-year federal prison sentence for conspiracy to distribute cocaine in Glynn County, requested early release in June because of his ailing health. Moore, 51, has prostate cancer, chronic kidney disease and hypertension, according to court documents. This makes him more susceptible to getting Covid...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After migrants arrived in Martha's Vineyard, a community gathered to welcome them
After the unexpected arrival of nearly 50 migrants flown Wednesday into Martha's Vineyard, local organizations and community members have been providing around-the-clock support. "As we do with any shelter operation, we are focused on meeting the immediate needs of people we are sheltering, and engaged in contingency planning if the...
Fiona is expected to become a hurricane when it hits Puerto Rico
HAVANA — Tropical Storm Fiona was expected to become a hurricane as it neared Puerto Rico on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm already lashed several eastern Caribbean islands, with...
Court rules in favor of Texas law allowing lawsuits against social media companies
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal appeals court Friday ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter in a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech. But the decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in...
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard are being rehoused on a base in Cape Cod
Authorities in Massachusetts are moving the dozens of migrants who arrived earlier this week in Martha's Vineyard to Cape Cod. The office for Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday that the state's emergency management agency relocated the migrants to Joint Base Cape Cod. There, the state will provide shelter, food and other essential services, Baker said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marjorie Taylor Greene shares a video in which she appears to kick a youth activist
Early Thursday evening, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a video on Twitter of her in a heated exchanged about gun control with three young activists outside the Capitol earlier that day. In the tweet, Greene, a Georgia Republican, also wrote, "These foolish cowards want the government to take away...
Puerto Rico is under a hurricane warning as Tropical Storm Fiona approaches
HAVANA — Tropical Storm Fiona was expected to become a hurricane as it neared Puerto Rico on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm previously battered various eastern Caribbean islands, with...
Georgia job numbers reach all-time high
While Georgia’s unemployment rate remained at 2.8% last month, the number of jobs hit another record high in August, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday. Job numbers increased 15,800 from July to August to more than 4.82 million. The largest gains came in the educational services sector, which added 3,200 jobs; and professional, scientific and technical services, a sector that grew by 3,000 jobs.
Sarah Sanders, candidate for Arkansas governor, undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas, underwent surgery Friday for thyroid cancer. Sanders announced she underwent the surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed that she had thyroid cancer. "Today, I underwent a successful surgery to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas denies a posthumous pardon for George Floyd over a drug charge
HOUSTON — A Texas board on Thursday declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles in...
Alex Jones' defamation trials show the limits of deplatforming for a select few
A fresh defamation trial for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that began this week could offer slivers of insight into the effectiveness of "deplatforming" — the booting of undesirable accounts from social media sites. This trial, in Connecticut, is the second of three trials Jones faces for promoting lies on...
The Jan. 6 rioter who wore a 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt gets 75 days in jail
A Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing an antisemitic "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt was sentenced on Thursday to 75 days of imprisonment. Robert Keith Packer, 57, declined to address U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols before he sentenced him during hearing held by video conference....
A teen ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of her rapist is flooded with donations
A fundraiser for an Iowa teen who was a victim of human trafficking and convicted of killing her rapist, has easily surpassed the $150,000 restitution fee she was ordered to pay his family. As of Friday morning, a GoFundMe account set up on behalf of Pieper Lewis has collected nearly...
A 'historically powerful' storm brings seas of up to 54 feet toward Alaska, NWS says
A huge chunk of Alaska's western coastline is now under flood and storm warnings, as forecasters warn that the remnants of a Pacific typhoon could bring seas up to 54 feet and winds up to 75 knots (86 mph) to the shore this weekend. "Typhoon Merbok has transitioned into a...
At conservative Christian conference, Kemp skirts mention of Georgia’s anti-abortion law
At a conservative Christian conference on Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp touted the state’s economy during the pandemic, a crackdown on human trafficking and last year’s election overhaul. But he gave little attention to Georgia’s 2019 abortion law that took effect in July after the Supreme Court overturned Roe...
The Supreme Court rules Yeshiva University must recognize student LGBTQ group for now
Yeshiva University in New York City will have to continue to recognize an LGBTQ student organization while the school argues its case against the group in state court, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled. The opinion Wednesday left in place a New York state court ruling requiring the university to...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
29K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0