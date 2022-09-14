Read full article on original website
One Fifth
One Fifth is a cozy Italian restaurant just steps away from Washington Square Park, and it feels very much like the kind of place where NYU faculty and parents visiting from out of town would go for a dinner that’s “nice” but not fancy. The staff describes the food as Italian tapas, and that’s fairly accurate. We recommend ordering a lot from the antipasti section, which is filled with gems like sesame buns stuffed with lamb mortadella and the luscious duck in a jar. The pinsas are great for bulking out a shared order, but we recommend skipping pastas and mains so you can save room for the desserts. The gelato is made in house, and it's very good.
The Hairy Lemon
The Hairy Lemon is the type of place for people who block off their entire Saturday during college football season. This bar has about 20 TVs, which take up almost every available inch of wall space, and you can order things like salmon tartare with sturgeon caviar and a nice bouillabaisse. Kidding, obviously. Get some wings, fries, and pints like everyone else and cheer on your favorite team (unless you're from Boston, in which case just stay home.)
Ben's Pizza
Ben’s is a takeout pizza counter that makes a really solid New York-style slice. It’s greasy (in a good way), has a crisp crust, and they keep it simple with the toppings. It is, unfortunately, located deep within the bowels of Bayside Marketplace, and has some outdoor waterfront tables you can eat at. They claim their slices are big, but in reality they just serve you two slices and call it one slice, which is why a “slice” will cost you around $8. It’s slightly confusing, but if you’re wandering around Downtown, perhaps after a few drinks, it probably won’t bother you that much—especially since the pizza itself is very good.
Hi-Note
For about a decade, the owners of Hi-Note kept running into each other at the same karaoke spot. They bonded over their mutual love of singing in public, then decided to open this cafe and bar in Alphabet City. At Hi-Note, the focus is on music. There’s a DJ station playing music all day, starting in the morning when this place functions as a coffee shop. On Mondays, you can sign up to take over the turntable for half an hour with your own vinyl, and Thursdays are for electronica. It never seems to get too wild here, but if you need an escape, you can walk through the kitchen to get to a surprisingly big backyard. You might have noticed that we haven’t mentioned karaoke. Don’t worry—the whole room is soundproofed for that, and it’s coming soon.
Royal Rib House
Royal Rib House has been a legendary BBQ spot in Bed-Stuy for over 30-years, and the consistently long lines will attest to that. After closing in 2019 and reopening in 2022, they’re more popular than ever, but the food is good enough to induce amnesia about the wait time. If you put ribs in the name of your restaurant, they better be impressive. These ones are slathered with a hot sauce-based BBQ sauce and fall off the bone. Your next priorities should be the smoky chopped BBQ, moist rotisserie chicken painted with a tangy sauce that relies heavily on vinegar, and peach cobbler that everyone in line will recommend to you. If you want to avoid spending your entire evening in line, go in the afternoon when the crowd is lighter.
Monk’s Vegan Smokehouse
Vegans will love Monk’s Smokehouse, but meat eaters who go in with an open mind could become regulars just as easily. Monk’s serves its plant-based sandwiches, sides, and loaded fries out of Starr Bar in Bushwick seven days a week. (Check their IG for specific times.) The vinegary pulled mushroom sandwich topped with Asian pear is a winner, and the sticky-sweet maple BBQ sauce works great on slabs of seiten—but we’re most impressed with the crispy seitan fried chicken sandwich. We never would have thought pear jam and Alabama white could work so well on “chicken,” but they nailed it. Get some burnt ends on your fries and a side of smoked bourbon brussels sprouts and you’re set.
Porter House
Most of New York’s great steakhouses are housed in dim, wood-paneled rooms designed to make you feel like you’re playing an elaborate game of D&D, but Porter House NYC turns that trope on its head. Here, you eat your red meat atop the ivory tower of the Time Warner Center, in an elegant, airy space overlooking Central Park. The porterhouse here is one of the priciest in the city at $170, but it’s cooked perfectly, seasoned well, and comes with an unparalleled view. At lunch, you can get a three-course $48 steak frites situation that’s easily the best steakhouse lunch deal in this part of town. If you’re ordering à la carte, you’re morally obligated to get the ice cream sundae, which comes laden with chunks of brownies, meringue, chocolate chip cookies, and a full gravy boat of hot fudge.
Zazzy’s Pizza
Zazzy's Pizza is a little slice shop originally from NYC. Their Miami location is smack in the middle of Wynwood, and it’s mostly a takeout spot. But unless you are standing outside this place and will simply combust if you don’t get a slice of pizza in the next five minutes, you can skip it. They’re pretty meh slices with an underwhelming dough and lackluster toppings. They are quite big and sell slices for around $5, so it could be a viable drunk food option on the weekend, when they stay open till 4am. But with options like Joe’s and Pizza Tropical within walking distance, it’s just too hard to think of a good reason to come here.
