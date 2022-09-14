The people behind Guisados run this historic walk-up burger spot in Boyle Heights. You can watch through the window as the kitchen prepares comfort classics like burgers, pastrami sandwiches, and onion rings, all made fresh to order. But while the old school setting and open-air patio are charming, none of the food here tastes quite as good as we want it to. Their breakfast burrito is surprisingly small and a little dry without the help of some housemade salsa. The chili cheese burger is massive and hearty, but relies too much on gooey cheese and not enough on seasoning. If you’re in the neighborhood and craving a quick burger, you should absolutely head here. But we might not recommend driving across town for this one.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO