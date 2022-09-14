Read full article on original website
Loaf Lounge
Loaf Lounge in is a small bakery and cafe Avondale where you'll often find a line of people picking up pastries, coffee, or sandwiches. And for good reason. Their sausage breakfast sandwich is one of the best in the city, with a garlicky patty, a fried egg, herby mayo, melty cheese, and a pillowy English muffin. We also like their flaky croissant sandwich with a sweet and savory mix of spicy capicola and fig mostarda. And while the sandwiches are some of our favorite things here, you should grab some baked goods too—like a cinnamon roll or their fantastic chocolate cake (which starred in The Bear) that is pleasantly sweet with just a hint of saltiness.
George's Burger Stand
The people behind Guisados run this historic walk-up burger spot in Boyle Heights. You can watch through the window as the kitchen prepares comfort classics like burgers, pastrami sandwiches, and onion rings, all made fresh to order. But while the old school setting and open-air patio are charming, none of the food here tastes quite as good as we want it to. Their breakfast burrito is surprisingly small and a little dry without the help of some housemade salsa. The chili cheese burger is massive and hearty, but relies too much on gooey cheese and not enough on seasoning. If you’re in the neighborhood and craving a quick burger, you should absolutely head here. But we might not recommend driving across town for this one.
Poc-Chuc Restaurant
If you like your panuchos with a side of flashing lights, artificial fog, and reggaeton playing at full blast, Poc-Chuc is the place to be. The casual restaurant in the Mission has karaoke four nights a week, a DJ, and a dance floor. On top of all that, the Yucatecan food is 100% worth all of the sensory overload. Get into a big spread of their titular poc chuc with citrusy grilled pork, zingy aguachile, and tender chicken drenched in sweet mole, all while making your way through a bucket of Modelos as music videos flash away on the projectors. Dinner at Poc Chuc is a flat-out party, and one you should get to immediately.
Monk’s Vegan Smokehouse
Vegans will love Monk’s Smokehouse, but meat eaters who go in with an open mind could become regulars just as easily. Monk’s serves its plant-based sandwiches, sides, and loaded fries out of Starr Bar in Bushwick seven days a week. (Check their IG for specific times.) The vinegary pulled mushroom sandwich topped with Asian pear is a winner, and the sticky-sweet maple BBQ sauce works great on slabs of seiten—but we’re most impressed with the crispy seitan fried chicken sandwich. We never would have thought pear jam and Alabama white could work so well on “chicken,” but they nailed it. Get some burnt ends on your fries and a side of smoked bourbon brussels sprouts and you’re set.
Mil Bakery
Choosing just one baked good from this Korean cafe should be considered villainy. Mil Bakery serves a rotating list of unique pastries that will have you inventing new words to describe how good they taste. Run by an ex-Clark Street Bread baker, this inventive bake shop offers things like pound cake with aromatic ssuk herb, hojicha mochi muffins with toasted black sesame seeds, and miso honey cinnamon rolls. Mil is currently looking for a permanent brick-and-mortar, but you can pick up some incredible baked goods at their pop-up inside Hanchic in Koreatown. The small pastry operation is open for walk-ins Friday to Sunday, but we recommend pre-ordering a box ahead of time because they do sell out.
Ngopi
An Indonesian coffee shop that puts instant noodles into its toasties is always going to be a big fat yes in our books. Ngopi is just that. The cafe and roasters on Dalston Lane specialises in Indonesian coffee as well as an array of sweet and savoury Indonesian snacks. There’s indomie (instant noodles mixed with corned beef, cheese, and onion, and topped with a fried egg) as well as an indomie toastie, martabak (a crispy beef-stuffed pancake made for dipping), and more. It’s a cosy, quiet spot—settle into one of the window seats which are perfect for a couple of hours doing emails or a satisfyingly beige and brown lunch.
Diyarbakır Restaurant
Among the smouldering competition of Green Lanes’ ocakbasi grills, Diyarbakir is another reliable all-round choice. The ginormous and shiny space is, like Gökyüzü, a loud and proud space on Green Lanes. Families hold court on round tables and there are groups big and small in every banquette. Lamb ribs and carefully spiced adana kofte are excellent while their lahmacuns, charred and blistered on the outside with an oozing smoky mince mixture in the middle, are brilliant handheld delicacies. If you’re overwhelmed by choice, confused or, worst of all, hungry on Green Lanes, then Diyarbakir is a guaranteed winner for groups big and small.
Fresh Gyro Halal
There are very few foods that satisfy a drunken palate like a gyro, and our favorite spot on Rainey Street for some late night spit-roasted meat is Fresh Gyro Halal, a tiny food trailer with a footprint about the size of a small vending machine. But instead of dispensing an old bag of potato chips, here you’ll be leaving with a heaping mound of savory gyro meat in a pita, covered in spicy chili and cooling white sauce. You can also get it over rice and eat it with a fork if you want to, but that’s not nearly as much fun.
Antepliler Doner
If you’re in need of a quick, buttery, and satisfyingly slumber-inducing fix then Antepliler Doner is where to go. A serving of iskender here—chicken and/or lamb döner on flatbread topped with yoghurt, fresh tomato sauce, and hot butter—is precisely what no doctor would tell you to order. But given the mesmerising qualities of the glistening hunks of meat behind the counter, just try and resist. This isn’t just a takeaway spot and there's a nice, low-key dining room at the back of the restaurant that suits groups as much as it does someone who wants to be in-and-out pronto.
Toconoco
Dalston isn’t known for being calm, but Toconoco is a little waterside oasis that’s just a short stroll from the Overground. Escape the busy main drag at this bright and breezy Japanese cafe to slurp bouncy udon and spoon miso soup while looking out across Kingsland Basin. The plain set-up, blackboard menu, and set rice meals with tofu or mackerel mayo on trays make it feel like a canteen. And come midday, it fills up quickly with those looking for a quick lunch. But the soft toys on the counter and pushchairs by the door are clues that half the inside space is set up as a kids’ play area. So if you sit in, small people may run past your table, but head to the small, covered alfresco terrace for a more peaceful coffee and slice of nutty black sesame cheesecake.
Bar Miriam
This neighborhood bar in Queen Anne is a winner if you want to be in the middle of the action instead of in a secluded corner. The space is small, the seating is a little squishy, and yet, the energy is just right for an exciting night out, even on a weekday. Their drinks range from wine to a gin and tonic with apricot liqueur and homemade mushroom and rhubarb tonic, and they serve plates like lobster rolls, pan con tomate, and tandoori eggplant.
Haringey Corbacisi
When London’s weather turns more bitter and spiteful it’s essential to know where to go for a meal that’s warm and buttery in both feeling and flavour. Haringey Corbacisi is one of those places. The no-menu restaurant specialises in soups and stews—just wander up to the counter and see what’s on offer. Sade paca—a lamb and yoghurt soup made up of tender meat, a paddling pool of butter, and enough minced garlic to slay a vampire via soliloquy—is a favourite. The space itself is also extremely comfortable, full of cushioned dining chairs and plenty of table paraphernalia for you to balance a phone on if you're head down in a nourishing solo soup.
Choo Sando
Choo Sando was an online-only pop-up operation with Japanese sandos (made with soft and pillowy milk bread and elaborate at-home omakases for pickup. Now they’ve opened a small brick and mortar location on Burnet Road in Allandale serving sandwiches and lunch sushi boxes (you can still preorder the sandos and omakase ahead of time).
Michael's Original Pizzeria & Tavern
When you walk into Michael’s Pizza, it’s apparent that this Uptown spot takes sports very seriously. TVs streaming every game imaginable double as wallpaper, while framed pictures, magazine covers, and college flags decorate the large, busy space. Like most sports bars, you can find decent wings and burgers, but the square-cut, tavern-style pizzas are what you’ll see on most of the tables. The crust has nice crispiness, with plenty of tomato sauce, cheese, and many toppings to choose from like pepperoni, artichoke, and giardiniera. Occasionally, the toppings can be unevenly distributed, and the sauce can lean a little sweet. But it still makes for a satisfying snack while you yell at people in jerseys on the screen.
Nueva Italy Pizzeria
While Nueva Italy does serve deep-dish, we like to come here for their other Chicago-style pizza: tavern. This Rogers Park spot's pies are a little bit on the thicker side compared to others in the city, but they still have fantastic crispiness. The slightly thick dough is a great foundation for the tangy tomato sauce, cheese, and classic toppings like sausage and pepperoni or less traditional ones like gyro meat. We also recommend upgrading to a rich butter crust (a buttery version of the regular) for just two bucks. The restaurant is small and only does delivery and takeout—but if the drive home is too long of a wait, they have a perfectly usable bench in front of the restaurant.
Thanal Indian Tavern
At Logan Square's Thanal Indian Tavern, their gunpowder shrimp tikka is served on a bed of cabbage, carrots, and greens, topped with lime and cilantro, and has an eye-catching orange color (reminiscent of Gritty’s fur). While the presentation is impressive, it’s the shrimp itself that is the standout. They’re cooked in a tandoor which makes them beautifully tender with a smoky flavor, marinated in curry and chili powder, and each bite is earthy, spicy, and sweet.
Italian Fiesta Pizzeria
There are several locations of this iconic South Side pizza spot, which has an equally iconic ordering situation: You call a central number, a real live human being will answer the phone, you tell them which Italian Fiesta you want to get your pizza from, then they’ll place your order. Wait time varies (it can be anywhere from 25 minutes to three days—yes we’re serious), but one thing is guaranteed: The pizza will be great. The thin crust is a little soft, topped with a sweet sauce and lots of cheese. The whole thing reminds us of cafeteria pizza bread in the best way possible.
Agami Contemporary Sushi
Agami in Uptown has a large, dark-colored space that feels like an interior designer’s sushi restaurant/cocktail lounge fever dream. The dining area is filled with a clear wine bottle wall, a mural reminiscent of Starry Night, a glowing alien-like tree sculpture, and a giant heart photo op that looks like it was stolen from Northside Prep’s Valentine’s Day dance.
Yokoya
Yokoya is a little Japanese izakaya on Parkway that’s perfect for a post-work beer and some yakitori. This is an underground spot and the downstairs bar has that low-lit den thing going on. It’s the kind of place you’d like to hole up from night until day, but the prices don’t quite allow that. A full-blown meal involving yakitori, tempura, and sushi will set you back without blowing you away. That said, it’s still a nice spot for a drink and a snack.
Cafe Murano
Bermondsey’s Cafe Murano nails the fine balance of being fancy but not uptight, and classy but not too polished. The Italian restaurant covers pretty much every type of situation. Intimate date night? Grab one of the secluded booths and fork at tender gnocchi. Boisterous catch-up with friends? Head to the bright, white-tiled main dining room. A low-key lunch? Ask for a table in the small, low-lit space towards the back and share a huge pork chop bathing in salty anchovy butter sauce. Wherever you end up, the warm and attentive staff will look after you well.
