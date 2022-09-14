Four area schools are partnering with community group with care compass networks to bring mental health trainings to their students and staff. Susquehanna Valley Superintendent Natalie Brubaker says this is the best time to start implementing a program like this “We are at a point now in our world where mental health is at the forefront and this is a great time for those conversations to be had because people are getting more comfortable talking about it and we know in school that until we meet students’ mental health needs, it’s really hard to meet their educational needs.”

WINDSOR, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO