Section IV Football: Owego Rolls Past Chenango Valley
The Chenango Valley Warriors welcomed the Owego Indians for a Friday night matchup. The Warriors were unable to muster more than 13 points, as the Indians took care of business with a 29-13 victory, earning their first win of the season. Check out the highlights above!
The 14th Annual Tournament For Troops Sponsored By BAE Systems
The 14th annual tournament for the troops took place today at En-Joie Golf course in Endicott, New York. Over 100 golfers came out today, September 16th, to participate in this golf tournament. All of these golfers shared the common goal of wanting to support our troops, while also enjoying a beautiful day of golf.
100 Years Ago: September 16, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, Binghamton’s meteorologist says to cover your cucumbers and tomatoes tonight. A light frost is in the forecast for the next two nights. Encouraged by the success of their first movie, Binghamton’s new production company...
Mayor Jared Kraham Gives 2023 Budget Address For City Of Binghamton
MAYOR JARED KRAHAM DELIVERED HIS 2023 BUDGET ADDRESS FOR THE CITY OF BINGHAMTON THIS AFTERNOON AT BINGHAMTON CITY HALL. JOINED BY OTHER BINGHAMTON OFFICIALS, KRAHAM EMPHASIZED HIS COMMITMENT TO IMPROVING THE COMMUNITY IN MANY WAYS INCLUDING REPAVING LOCAL ROADS AND PROVIDING MORE FUNDING TO OUR FIRST RESPONDING ORGANIZATIONS, TO NAME A FEW.
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Binghamton
Someone is a few thousand dollars richer after Thursday night's Take 5 evening drawing. The New York Lottery says the winning ticket, worth $36,958.00 was purchased at the Weis Markets #219 at 160 Robinson Street. The winning numbers were 03-05-08-37-38. The winner has one year to claim their winnings.
New Partnership Brings Mental Health Trainings to Four Schools
Four area schools are partnering with community group with care compass networks to bring mental health trainings to their students and staff. Susquehanna Valley Superintendent Natalie Brubaker says this is the best time to start implementing a program like this “We are at a point now in our world where mental health is at the forefront and this is a great time for those conversations to be had because people are getting more comfortable talking about it and we know in school that until we meet students’ mental health needs, it’s really hard to meet their educational needs.”
Binghamton Man Sentenced to Prison After Pleading Guilty to Attempted Robbery
A Binghamton man will spend a year and a half to three years in New York State Prison after pleading guilty to attempted robbery in the third degree. Thursday, the Broome County District Attorney Office said, 31 year-old James B. Lynch forcibly stole $80 from a cab driver on Pleasant Avenue in the City of Binghamton on January 28, 2022.
