Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Three Unique Savannah Museums Worth VisitingRene CizioSavannah, GA
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Related
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
Lindsey Graham wants Georgia district attorney barred from asking him about calls with election officials
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has asked a Georgia federal judge to bar the Fulton County District Attorney’s office from asking him about his alleged attempt to push state officials into throwing out postal ballots cast for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.Mr Graham is fighting a subpoena issued to him by the special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the most recent presidential election in the Peach State after he became the first Republican to lose Georgia’s electoral votes since Bill Clinton defeated then-president George HW Bush in 1992. US District Judge Leigh Martin...
Damning video shows Sidney Powell allies at Georgia election office at same time as voting breach
Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a news conference about lawsuits contesting the results of the presidential election at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images) On CNN Tuesday, correspondent Drew Griffin analyzed newly revealed footage...
Kemp camp reacts to NYT report suggesting Democrat Stacey Abrams floundering in Georgia governor's race
FIRST ON FOX — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign reacted Wednesday to a new piece published in The New York Times suggesting that his Democrat opponent Stacey Abrams is "struggling" in the race. The Times reported Wednesday that Abrams, defeated by Kemp in the 2018 gubernatorial race...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock
All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
Millennial Sen. Jon Ossoff says young Republicans found his 2020 victory so inspiring they've reached out for advice on how to break through America's gerontocracy
Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff told Insider he encourages youthful candidates to inject their 'fresh perspective' into every political race possible
Kamala Harris leads Gavin Newsom in Democratic presidential primary poll
A new poll shows that Vice President Kamala Harris is the top choice among Democrats and some swing voters to replace President Joe Biden if he chooses not to seek re-election in 2024. The Echelon Insights poll shows 21% of those surveyed prefer Harris, which gives her a healthy seven-point...
Herschel Walker Hailed as 'Shining Star' by Donald Trump After Latest Polls
Former President Donald Trump has described U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker as a "shining star" after a series of new polls showed him ahead of Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Friday and shared a screenshot showing three recent polls that found Walker, whom...
RELATED PEOPLE
Herschel Walker Slams Raphael Warnock For Voting With Biden ‘96%’ Of The Time
Herschel Walker, running for US Senate in Georgia joined the Guy Benson Show to give an update on the state of his highly competitive senate race against incumbent democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. Walker took shots at Warnock’s closeness to President Biden by saying,. “Senator Warnock is right along with...
‘Rigged elections,’ ‘voter fraud’ — words for Democrats, not just for ‘MAGA Republicans’
I suspect we’ll hear a lot about “MAGA Republicans” between now and Nov. 8, about how they’re “a threat to our democracy,” or as President Biden has put it, how they “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”. Joe...
Palin calls on Begich to drop out of the race after Democrat wins special election
After a Democrat won the special election last week to finish out for Alaska's at-large congressional seat, former Gov. Sarah Palin called on Monday on fellow Republican Nick Begich to withdraw from November's congressional race so that the GOP can unite behind a single candidate. Palin and Begich lost to...
REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters
An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump ally’s victory in New Hampshire GOP primary completes Senate battleground map
CNN — New Hampshire Republicans’ decision to nominate Don Bolduc to take on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan locks in the final key matchup in November’s battle for control of the Senate. Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has embraced former President Donald Trump’s election denialism, will...
Alaska US Senate hopeful drops bid, backs fellow Republican
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A little-known candidate for the U.S. Senate race in Alaska suspended his campaign Monday, hoping not to divide the GOP vote during the general election by throwing his support to a fellow Republican backed by former President Donald Trump. Buzz Kelley, who finished fourth in...
25-year-old Karoline Leavitt becomes first Republican Gen Z congressional nominee after winning New Hampshire primary
Generation Z now has two candidates with a chance of heading to Congress. On Tuesday, 25-year-old Karoline Leavitt won the Republican nomination in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, CBS News projected, propelling her to face off against Democratic incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas in November. "We were outspent, but we were...
Midterm elections 2022 - live: Will ‘October surprise’ shake up the campaign?
The 2022 midterm campaign has entered its final sprint, with candidates making their general election pitches to voters ahead of the big day in November. Most analysts expect Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives, while the balance of the Senate remains more favourable to Democrats. However, with Democrats celebrating a string of recent successes, the party believes it may have a shot at maintaining its majority of both chambers of Congress. However, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently predicted that Democrats would lose the House majority in November.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warnock, Walker set on 1 debate in Georgia Senate race
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters will see at least one fall debate between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Warnock on Tuesday evening accepted Walker’s proposal for an Oct. 14 debate in Savannah, but the senator renewed his call for an additional debate in either Macon or Atlanta. Walker has yet to accept a second matchup and did not directly respond to the senator’s latest pitch. The announcement continues weeks of jockeying between the two men, who are deadlocked in one of the nation’s marquee Senate contests that will help settle control of the chamber that is now divided 50-50 between the two parties. Warnock’s decision is a concession to Walker after the challenger refused to accept any of three traditional Georgia debates that the incumbent senator had committed to attend months ago. Walker instead countered with a fourth option.
Dear GOP, ranked choice voting could’ve been your friend in Alaska
Republicans have been up in arms about “jungle primaries,” or nonpartisan open primaries, and ranked choice voting, or RCV, systems that eschew traditional election formats. Such is the rage that in both Tennessee and Florida, laws have been enacted that essentially forbid any jurisdiction from experimenting with ranked choice voting in any format. And after Democrat Mary Peltola’s surprising victory in Alaska’s special U.S. House election last week to fill the vacant seat of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young, who died in March, rallying cries against RCV have reached a fever pitch. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who has long opposed RCV, even called the format “a scam“ in a tweet following the results.
Right-Wing Don Bolduc Wins New Hampshire GOP Senate Primary
Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, won the Republican primary for Senate in New Hampshire in Tuesday’s election, NBC and ABC News projected. It’s a result some in the GOP fear could tip November’s general election to Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Bolduc holds a wide variety...
Comments / 0