Heads-Up! Overnight Detour Ahead!

Another Gateway-related detour is on the way.

Starting Thursday night at 11, northbound 275 traffic will be taken off at Roosevelt Blvd (Exit 30).

"(Drivers) will turn onto Roosevelt Blvd, and do a U-turn at 16th Court," said F-DOT's John McShafrey. "And then they will use the entrance ramp back onto I-275."

The overnight detour will be in place through Monday.

And then plans are in place for a detour involving southbound 275 traffic at Roosevelt.

