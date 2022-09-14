Read full article on original website
Tulsa County Holds Oakhurst Community Cleanup Event
There was a neighborhood community cleanup in Oakhurst, near West Tulsa, on Saturday. Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith was there to oversee the cleanup. Dumpsters were places throughout the community where household waste products could be dropped off. This includes e-waste like computers, printers and anything with a power cord...
Tulsa Health Department Hosts Community Baby Shower
Over 500 people have attended the community baby shower in the past. Marnie Jackson with the health department says the event was created to educate families about keeping babies safe while they sleep. Families will also learn about resources which are available from pregnancy all the way until their child...
Volunteers Help With Service Projects For United Way Day Of Caring
Thousands of volunteers participated in service projects across Tulsa on Friday for United Way's Day of Caring. A group from NORDAM is serving the Salvation Army Center of Hope through work projects like painting the dormitories, landscaping, repairs, and deep cleaning. Three-thousand volunteers from over 80 groups and organizations are...
Local Businesses Participate In TulsaGo Small Business Crawl
Over 150 businesses around Green Country are seeing a boost in sales this weekend during the Tulsa Go Small Business Crawl. This is its second year and organizers say the crawl has added 50 more businesses to the list. With a $10 pass, shoppers get certain discounts just for the...
Preparations Underway For Annual 'Scotfest' In Broken Arrow
You can get a taste of a different country without going very far this weekend. The 42nd annual Scotfest kicks off on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Broken Arrow Events Complex celebrating Scottish and Irish roots. Vendors from around the country are setting up shop for the festival bringing Celtic...
Therapy Thoughts: Not Invited To The Party & Undervalued At Work
TULSA, Okla. - From feeling left out to feeling undervalued at work, we have some interesting this to consider this week. Dr. Brenda Lloyd-Jones from the University of Oklahoma joined News On 6 with her expert advice.
Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk
Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
Tulsa Pop-Up Market Allows People To Give Away Unwanted Items
Over 150 local businesses across Green Country are seeing a boost in support from the community this weekend through the TulsaGo Small Business Crawl. “When you support a local business, and you buy something that is made here the money stays in the community,” Managing partner with TulsaGo, Erik-Michael Collins said.
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony To Be Held For New Amazon Hub Delivery Program In Tahlequah
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new Amazon Hub Delivery Program on Thursday morning. The program partners Amazon with businesses by making them a local delivery hub, with employees then delivering packages. Amazon says this helps businesses earn extra income and customers get their packages faster.
Sand Springs, Ponca City Students To Honor Crash Victims At Football Game
Students from both Charles Page High School and from Ponca City High School will honor those who died in the car accident at the football game Friday night in Sand Springs. Classmates of the teens who died said they are grateful to see not only the Sand Springs community come together, but other schools rallying behind them.
City Of Tulsa To Unveil New Fire Station
The City of Tulsa is getting ready to unveil its latest fire station. Tulsa Fire Station 33, located near South 134th East Avenue and East 41st Street, is set to be unveiled on Saturday. Mayor G.T. Bynum, Fire Chief Michael Baker and City Councilors will be present to celebrate the...
Tulsa City Council Waives Security Fee For PGA Championship; Mayor Bynum Voices Support
TULSA, Okla. - One estimate shows the that PGA Championship in May at Southern Hills had a $157 million economic impact on the city of Tulsa. On Wednesday, the Tulsa City Council voted to waive a big part of the security fee for the Championship. Mayor G.T. Bynum joined News...
Watch: Exclusive Look Inside Downtown Tulsa's New High-Rise
In less than two weeks, the newest downtown Tulsa high-rise will be open for business. The building sits at 222 North Detroit Avenue, catty-corner to the News On 6 studio. The building, which was originally going to be the WPX Energy building, is holding its ribbon cutting later this month.
Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages
Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
Sand Springs Community Comes Together To Support Families Of Students Killed In Crash
People in Sand Springs are supporting the families of three Charles Page High School juniors who were killed in a wreck Thursday. Police say, Sirrah Matthews, Logan Childers, Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner, and Kylee Weaver were in the car on their lunch break when the driver lost control of the car.
Parents Of 2010 Sand Springs Crash: "We Have Felt Their Pain"
A dad and mom in Sand Springs said they understand the pain the families are going through after a wreck Thursday, after they each lost their teenage daughters in a car wreck in 2010. It was almost 12 years ago, on October 24, 2010. Flowers were placed at the scene...
University Of Tulsa Honors First Responders For 918 Day Football Game
The University of Tulsa celebrates First Responders as part of 918 Day. During TU's game against Jacksonville State, athletes and fans honored local firefighters, law enforcement and other emergency workers. Football season is an exciting time for fans. But on Saturday, law enforcement can watch the game while wearing their...
Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash
The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
3 Charles Page HS Students Killed, 2 Hospitalized In Sand Springs Crash
A crash near Sand Springs Lake killed three Charles Page High School students on Thursday, according to Sand Springs Police. Two female students and one male student died in the crash, police said. A third female and second male were transported to the hospital and are also students at Charles Page High School, said police.
Gilcrease Museum Reconstruction Bids Millions Higher Than Projected Budget
Construction bids for Gilcrease Museum came in $27 million over what is in the budget. That's forcing the city to take a new look at the building and the money available to build it. News On 6's Emory Bryan had the update.
