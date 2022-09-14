Read full article on original website
Community Focus: Providence Mayor-elect Brett Smiley
Providence Mayor-elect Brett Smiley joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss Tuesday's primary election and his plans for the city moving forward.
ABC6.com
Foulkes endorses McKee after finishing a close second in Tuesday’s primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulkes formally endorsed Gov. Dan McKee Friday for re-election after narrowly losing the primary Tuesday. “I will always support Democratic candidates on the ballot in a general election,” Foulkes said in a statement. Her motivation behind the endorsement was McKee’s...
Woonsocket Call
Gov. McKee narrowly fends off Democratic primary challenge
PROVIDENCE – Incumbent Gov. Dan McKee overcame a primary challenge from former CVS executive Helena Foulkes in a close race that had both candidates consistently within five percentage points of each other as results came in Tuesday night. Unofficial results from the Board of Elections had McKee winning with...
rinewstoday.com
In the news… updates for 9-17-22
$36 million paving project for the entire I-295 corridor, from the Massachusetts state line in Cumberland to the I-95 interchange in Warwick. A dance school located in part of the building that collapsed in Providence is not dislocated. The newly renovated Park Theatre sustained extensive damage from the rains and...
GoLocalProv
Mayor-Elect Smiley Tells Us Five New Things
Brett Smiley has been running for Mayor of Providence functionally for a decade. After Tuesday night’s Democratic primary win, he is the mayor-elect, as he has no opposition in the general election. GoLocal sat down with Smiley on Thursday morning for about an hour, and he had some interesting...
rinewstoday.com
Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci
Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
More underserved RI schools getting financial help
Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and other officials were on hand Thursday to tour some of the upgrades at Calcutt Middle School in Central Falls through the first round of funding.
New Bedford Mayor Plans to Appeal Retirement Board Decision
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell's office says the city administration plans to appeal a decision from the retirement board last week granting former Acting Fire Chief Paul Coderre a pension. Coderre had been fired in January for allegedly lying about work-related injuries while collecting around $200,000...
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
Kalus wins Republican nomination for RI governor
Ashley Kalus has won the Republican nomination for governor, officially setting her up to face the Democratic nominee in November.
New Bedford City Councilor Pereira on Vineyard When Migrants Arrive
Ward 6 New Bedford City Councilor Ryan Pereira picked a good week to vacation with his family on Martha's Vineyard. Summer is fading, giving way to beautiful New England fall weather, and this week has been a doozy. Time for some rest and relaxation on the largest of the 13...
ABC6.com
Neronha calls out energy company’s proposal to significantly hike Rhode Islanders’ bills this winter
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office on Friday recommended some options to restrict Rhode Island Energy’s proposal to substantially increase residents’ winter heating bills. Attorney General Peter Neronha said he hopes the Public Utilities Commission considers “all available options and approve a...
providencedailydose.com
Big Win For Progressive Sanchez Brothers
The folks at Casa Mexico sure know how to pick a winner, or two. Both Enrique and Miguel won their respective primaries with only “token opposition” expected in the general. The extended Sanchez family currently owns this market at Atwells and Academy, as well as the popular local restaurants Viva Mexico, Dolores, and El Rancho Grande. It only took a couple of generations — their grandfather arrived from Puebla in the 1980s — to produce this civic-minded pair, an immigrant story so common it’s almost a cliché. It’s still inspiring and with encouraging news for local progressives. From the profile in today’s ProJo:
Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
ABC6.com
Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man was killed in a crash in North Kingstown on Saturday. The crash involving a red Toyota and a blue Hyundai happened just before 12 p.m. on Slocum Road. The driver of the Hyundai, a 61-year-old man, and the passenger, a 58-year-old...
rinewstoday.com
The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins
The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
ABC6.com
Baker to activate up to 125 members of the National Guard to assist with migrants
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Friday that he will activate up to 125 members of the National Guard to assist with migrants that were dropped off on Martha’s Vineyard this week. “The island communities are not equipped to provide sustainable accommodation, and state...
ABC6.com
Providence kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Providence is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month. The RAÍCES Dance Group will perform a series of Colombian Folk-Dances at Thursday night’s City Council meeting. The month-long celebration is observed from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.
3 RI schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools
The U.S. Department of Education released this year's list of National Blue Ribbon schools, and three Rhode Island schools made the list among 297 in the country.
ABC6.com
#9 Delaware’s Offense Overpowers #17 Rhode Island
No. 17/14 Rhode Island’s two-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of No. 9/10 Delaware, 42-21, Saturday afternoon. The visiting Blue Hens (3-0, 1-0 CAA Football) scored the first 28 points of the game and Delaware’s defense limited Rhody (2-1, 1-1 CAA Football to just 299 yards of total offense. The Rams entered the game averaging 388.0 yards per game.
