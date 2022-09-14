ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Foulkes endorses McKee after finishing a close second in Tuesday’s primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulkes formally endorsed Gov. Dan McKee Friday for re-election after narrowly losing the primary Tuesday. “I will always support Democratic candidates on the ballot in a general election,” Foulkes said in a statement. Her motivation behind the endorsement was McKee’s...
ELECTIONS
Woonsocket Call

Gov. McKee narrowly fends off Democratic primary challenge

PROVIDENCE – Incumbent Gov. Dan McKee overcame a primary challenge from former CVS executive Helena Foulkes in a close race that had both candidates consistently within five percentage points of each other as results came in Tuesday night. Unofficial results from the Board of Elections had McKee winning with...
POLITICS
rinewstoday.com

In the news… updates for 9-17-22

$36 million paving project for the entire I-295 corridor, from the Massachusetts state line in Cumberland to the I-95 interchange in Warwick. A dance school located in part of the building that collapsed in Providence is not dislocated. The newly renovated Park Theatre sustained extensive damage from the rains and...
POLITICS
GoLocalProv

Mayor-Elect Smiley Tells Us Five New Things

Brett Smiley has been running for Mayor of Providence functionally for a decade. After Tuesday night’s Democratic primary win, he is the mayor-elect, as he has no opposition in the general election. GoLocal sat down with Smiley on Thursday morning for about an hour, and he had some interesting...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
JOHNSTON, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Mayor Plans to Appeal Retirement Board Decision

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell's office says the city administration plans to appeal a decision from the retirement board last week granting former Acting Fire Chief Paul Coderre a pension. Coderre had been fired in January for allegedly lying about work-related injuries while collecting around $200,000...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
providencedailydose.com

Big Win For Progressive Sanchez Brothers

The folks at Casa Mexico sure know how to pick a winner, or two. Both Enrique and Miguel won their respective primaries with only “token opposition” expected in the general. The extended Sanchez family currently owns this market at Atwells and Academy, as well as the popular local restaurants Viva Mexico, Dolores, and El Rancho Grande. It only took a couple of generations — their grandfather arrived from Puebla in the 1980s — to produce this civic-minded pair, an immigrant story so common it’s almost a cliché. It’s still inspiring and with encouraging news for local progressives. From the profile in today’s ProJo:
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man was killed in a crash in North Kingstown on Saturday. The crash involving a red Toyota and a blue Hyundai happened just before 12 p.m. on Slocum Road. The driver of the Hyundai, a 61-year-old man, and the passenger, a 58-year-old...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
rinewstoday.com

The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins

The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Providence is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month. The RAÍCES Dance Group will perform a series of Colombian Folk-Dances at Thursday night’s City Council meeting. The month-long celebration is observed from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

#9 Delaware’s Offense Overpowers #17 Rhode Island

No. 17/14 Rhode Island’s two-game winning streak came to an end at the hands of No. 9/10 Delaware, 42-21, Saturday afternoon. The visiting Blue Hens (3-0, 1-0 CAA Football) scored the first 28 points of the game and Delaware’s defense limited Rhody (2-1, 1-1 CAA Football to just 299 yards of total offense. The Rams entered the game averaging 388.0 yards per game.
PROVIDENCE, RI

