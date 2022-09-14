Read full article on original website
Virginia has moved to restrict the rights of trans students in its public schools
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration has proposed new policies for the state's schools regarding how they treat transgender students, including restricting which bathrooms they can use and which pronouns they may go by. The Virginia Department of Education released its 2022 Model Policies online Friday, effectively rolling back the work...
Where is it hardest to gain ‘compassionate release’ in America? Georgia.
Kenneth Moore, who is serving a 14-year federal prison sentence for conspiracy to distribute cocaine in Glynn County, requested early release in June because of his ailing health. Moore, 51, has prostate cancer, chronic kidney disease and hypertension, according to court documents. This makes him more susceptible to getting Covid...
Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms
Sensitive voting system passwords posted online. Copies of confidential voting software available for download. Ballot-counting machines inspected by people not supposed to have access. The list of suspected security breaches at local election offices since the 2020 election keeps growing, with investigations underway in at least three states -- Colorado,...
Georgia job numbers reach all-time high
While Georgia’s unemployment rate remained at 2.8% last month, the number of jobs hit another record high in August, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday. Job numbers increased 15,800 from July to August to more than 4.82 million. The largest gains came in the educational services sector, which added 3,200 jobs; and professional, scientific and technical services, a sector that grew by 3,000 jobs.
The migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have left, but their stories continue
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights, about what's next for the nearly 50 migrants that were flown to Martha's Vineyard from Texas. Transcript. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. After spending two days in Martha's Vineyard, nearly 50 migrants, most from Venezuela, have left the...
GPB evening headlines for September 16, 2022
While world leaders gather at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth on Monday, Georgians will have the opportunity to gather in Atlanta. New sentencing data shows federal courts in Georgia are some of the hardest in the nation from which to get compassionate release from prison. U.S. Interior...
After migrants arrived in Martha's Vineyard, a community gathered to welcome them
After the unexpected arrival of nearly 50 migrants flown Wednesday into Martha's Vineyard, local organizations and community members have been providing around-the-clock support. "As we do with any shelter operation, we are focused on meeting the immediate needs of people we are sheltering, and engaged in contingency planning if the...
Court rules in favor of Texas law allowing lawsuits against social media companies
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal appeals court Friday ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter in a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech. But the decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in...
Anxiety is high in Puerto Rico as Fiona closes in and threatens historic rainfall
HAVANA — Puerto Ricans braced for severe wind and extreme rain as Tropical Storm Fiona bore down amid expectations it would grow into a hurricane before striking the U.S. territory's southern coast Sunday afternoon. Forecasters said "historic" levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with...
Sarah Sanders, candidate for Arkansas governor, undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas, underwent surgery Friday for thyroid cancer. Sanders announced she underwent the surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed that she had thyroid cancer. "Today, I underwent a successful surgery to...
Fiona is now a hurricane as it approaches Puerto Rico, threatening historic rainfall
HAVANA — Fiona strengthened into a hurricane Sunday as it bore down on Puerto Rico, where people braced for severe wind and torrential rains. Forecasters said "historic" levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches (64 centimeters) forecast in isolated areas.
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard are being rehoused on a base in Cape Cod
Authorities in Massachusetts are moving the dozens of migrants who arrived earlier this week in Martha's Vineyard to Cape Cod. The office for Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday that the state's emergency management agency relocated the migrants to Joint Base Cape Cod. There, the state will provide shelter, food and other essential services, Baker said.
Fiona is expected to become a hurricane when it hits Puerto Rico
HAVANA — Tropical Storm Fiona was expected to become a hurricane as it neared Puerto Rico on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm already lashed several eastern Caribbean islands, with...
Marjorie Taylor Greene shares a video in which she appears to kick a youth activist
Early Thursday evening, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared a video on Twitter of her in a heated exchanged about gun control with three young activists outside the Capitol earlier that day. In the tweet, Greene, a Georgia Republican, also wrote, "These foolish cowards want the government to take away...
Texas denies a posthumous pardon for George Floyd over a drug charge
HOUSTON — A Texas board on Thursday declined a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles in...
Puerto Rico is under a hurricane watch as Tropical Storm Fiona approaches
HAVANA — Tropical Storm Fiona threatened to dump up to 16 inches (41 centimeters) of rain in parts of Puerto Rico on Saturday as forecasters placed the U.S. territory under a hurricane watch and people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm was located 145...
A teen ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of her rapist is flooded with donations
A fundraiser for an Iowa teen who was a victim of human trafficking and convicted of killing her rapist, has easily surpassed the $150,000 restitution fee she was ordered to pay his family. As of Friday morning, a GoFundMe account set up on behalf of Pieper Lewis has collected nearly...
A 'historically powerful' storm brings seas of up to 54 feet toward Alaska, NWS says
A huge chunk of Alaska's western coastline is now under flood and storm warnings, as forecasters warn that the remnants of a Pacific typhoon could bring seas up to 54 feet and winds up to 75 knots (86 mph) to the shore this weekend. "Typhoon Merbok has transitioned into a...
The Jan. 6 rioter who wore a 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt gets 75 days in jail
A Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing an antisemitic "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt was sentenced on Thursday to 75 days of imprisonment. Robert Keith Packer, 57, declined to address U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols before he sentenced him during hearing held by video conference....
Alex Jones' defamation trials show the limits of deplatforming for a select few
A fresh defamation trial for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that began this week could offer slivers of insight into the effectiveness of "deplatforming" — the booting of undesirable accounts from social media sites. This trial, in Connecticut, is the second of three trials Jones faces for promoting lies on...
ABOUT
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
