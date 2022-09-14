ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holt, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)

Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
SAGINAW, MI
1051thebounce.com

Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location

Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Okemos Golfer To Play in Big GAM Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School golfer Alena Li, a sophomore, has been invited to play in the Golf Association of Michigan junior invitational this Saturday and Sunday. The 36 holes will be contested at Michigan State’s Forest Akers West Course. Li won the 15 and under division a year ago. She has been red hot for her high school team so far this fall season.
OKEMOS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Gladwin, MI
Sports
City
Lansing, MI
City
Holt, MI
State
Florida State
City
Gladwin, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Holt, MI
Sports
wkzo.com

U of M at home, MSU on the road for Sunday college football action

ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – In college football action Saturday, fifth-ranked University of Michigan hosts UConn while ninth-ranked Michigan State University visits Washington. Western Michigan University plays host to 23rd ranked Pittsburgh at Waldo Stadium, Eastern Michigan University plays at Arizona State while Central Michigan University will host...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Sept. 16, 2022

Saginaw-area high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022:. St. Charles 22, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 16. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters. Love reading...
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Women#Sugar Springs Golf Club
1470 WFNT

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
wcsx.com

Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Cars 108

This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan

There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer announces statewide strategy for future Michigan transportation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan that can impact the future of mobility in Michigan. The Michigan Mobility Plan was announced on Thursday by Gov. Whitmer and is expected to include the widespread adoption of innovative tools like new energy sources, reliance on software, and more use of multiple modes of transportation on a single trip. To address further mobility challenges, the plan will a more accessible transportation infrastructure with a growing workforce.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan to play large role in future of electric vehicles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the biggest takeaways from the return of the Detroit Auto Show is that electric vehicle technology has come a long way in the last three years. Michigan is on the forefront of transition to electric vehicles. The state produces everything from the battery to the vehicles themselves - and even the charging stations that power them.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

STUDY: People have rare chance of catching disease found in Michigan deer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study has found that people could possibly contract a disease that spreads through deer. Early Antlerless firearms hunting season starts Sunday and Monday in Michigan. On Friday, a new study out of Canada suggested people, although not likely, could get Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). It is a deadly neurological condition that can be spread from deer to deer.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Buttigieg awards big fed grant to dismantle racist highway

WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-delayed plan to dismantle Interstate 375, a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago, was a big winner of federal money Thursday, the first Biden administration grant awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The $104.6 million is among $1.5 billion in transportation […]
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy