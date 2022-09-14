Read full article on original website
Woman Appalled After Eating Subway Sandwich Containing FecesBriana B.Lansing, MI
Michigan State SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary BurgerTravel MavenMichigan State
Deer Walks Into Dollar General Store In MichiganKyle SchepperleyJackson, MI
Chipotle Employees in Michigan Vote In Favor Of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLansing, MI
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)
Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
1051thebounce.com
Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
WILX-TV
Okemos Golfer To Play in Big GAM Tournament
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School golfer Alena Li, a sophomore, has been invited to play in the Golf Association of Michigan junior invitational this Saturday and Sunday. The 36 holes will be contested at Michigan State’s Forest Akers West Course. Li won the 15 and under division a year ago. She has been red hot for her high school team so far this fall season.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
wkzo.com
U of M at home, MSU on the road for Sunday college football action
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – In college football action Saturday, fifth-ranked University of Michigan hosts UConn while ninth-ranked Michigan State University visits Washington. Western Michigan University plays host to 23rd ranked Pittsburgh at Waldo Stadium, Eastern Michigan University plays at Arizona State while Central Michigan University will host...
Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Sept. 16, 2022
Saginaw-area high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022:. St. Charles 22, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 16. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters. Love reading...
Where are the best high school stadiums in Michigan? MLive writers and readers weigh in
MLive’s high school sports reporters have been to many great high school football stadiums across the state of Michigan over the years. Earlier this week, our MLive crew presented a list of their favorite stadiums in each coverage region. From spots with seats that run right up to the...
Thousands of fans flock to Michigan family farm for county music star Luke Bryan's 2022 tour
Luke Bryan is making his second appearance at a sold-out show hosted by a Michigan family farm on the Livingston/Ingham County border Saturday evening,
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
If the U.S. Got Nuked, You Wouldn’t Want to Be in Michigan
When I was a kid growing up the cold war was still a thing. That was until Rocky IV came out, and the cold war subsided. Sarcasm aside, nuclear war was something that was always on my mind as a kid growing up. Movies like War Games didn't help with the anxiety.
WILX-TV
Former Haslett Viking Jordan Valley earns volleyball scholarship at Louisiana
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The road to a scholarship is different for many college athletes. Jordan Valley, a volleyball player at Louisiana, should know. Valley, a former Haslett Viking saw her hard work pay off at the Breslin center last month after the Ragin’ Cajuns’ matches at Michigan State.
wcsx.com
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan
There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
Speeding in Michigan? Your Next Ticket May Come Via Traffic Cam, Not Trooper
We've all seen the signs in construction zones regarding fines for speeding, especially when workers are present, but for some those signs seem to be more of a "guideline" than an actual rule. However, you may want to pay serious attention the next time you're driving through a construction zone...
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer announces statewide strategy for future Michigan transportation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a plan that can impact the future of mobility in Michigan. The Michigan Mobility Plan was announced on Thursday by Gov. Whitmer and is expected to include the widespread adoption of innovative tools like new energy sources, reliance on software, and more use of multiple modes of transportation on a single trip. To address further mobility challenges, the plan will a more accessible transportation infrastructure with a growing workforce.
WILX-TV
M-21 AgTech Corridor hopes to attract new businesses to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyday, as many as 36,000 vehicles drive up and down M-21 between Flint and Grand Rapids. That’s a lot of potential customers – which is why there is an effort to draw new businesses to the M-21 Corridor here in Mid-Michigan. The effort is being led by the M-21 AgTech Taskforce.
WILX-TV
Michigan to play large role in future of electric vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the biggest takeaways from the return of the Detroit Auto Show is that electric vehicle technology has come a long way in the last three years. Michigan is on the forefront of transition to electric vehicles. The state produces everything from the battery to the vehicles themselves - and even the charging stations that power them.
WILX-TV
STUDY: People have rare chance of catching disease found in Michigan deer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study has found that people could possibly contract a disease that spreads through deer. Early Antlerless firearms hunting season starts Sunday and Monday in Michigan. On Friday, a new study out of Canada suggested people, although not likely, could get Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). It is a deadly neurological condition that can be spread from deer to deer.
Buttigieg awards big fed grant to dismantle racist highway
WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-delayed plan to dismantle Interstate 375, a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago, was a big winner of federal money Thursday, the first Biden administration grant awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The $104.6 million is among $1.5 billion in transportation […]
