Bibb County, GA

41nbc.com

Historic Macon unveils new headquarters

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation unveiled its new office headquarters Thursday. The preservation group moved from Poplar Street to the old fire hall No. 4, located at 950 Third Street. Crews rehabilitated the fire station, which was originally built in 1870. Executive Director Ethiel Garlington says...
MACON, GA
livability.com

Meet the Mayor: Why I Love Warner Robins, GA

New mayor LaRhonda Patrick tells us what she loves about living in the Robins Region. At the helm of Warner Robins is LaRhonda Patrick, the city’s first elected female, Black and minority mayor, who took office in January 2022. From age 11 until she left for college, she called Warner Robins home as her father was stationed at Robins Air Force Base. Then, while she stayed in Durham, North Carolina, for just over six months following her graduation from law school, she moved back to Warner Robins in 2010 and has been a resident here ever since.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb is preparing families for emergencies

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is educating the public how they can be prepared for emergencies. The Emergency Preparedness Fair gave something for the whole family to do and learn how to be safe. The event had a passport to fill out to ensure everyone visited all the different agencies including the Bibb Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, Animal Welfare, and the American Red Cross. Moranda Guy, an Administrative Offfice for EMA, says it takes more than just one agency to keep people safe and getting families prepared for an emergency is their goal.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Magnet for crime': Macon-Bibb makes play to permanently close M&M Food Mart

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County hopes to get an order to close another convenience store. They call the M&M Food Mart on Montpelier Avenue a "magnet for crime." Wednesday night, someone fired shots into a group of people from a car outside the store. Thursday, the county filed paperwork for a hearing to close the store. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says they've seen almost 900 emergency calls to the store since 2016.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Judge approves temporary closure of M&M Grocery in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County has asked Superior Court to close M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue permanently. According to a release from Macon-Bibb County, Thursday, the county filed suit in Superior Court due to officials saying it’s a well-known center of frequent serious criminal activity, including violent offenses, homicides, and drug activity.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree

MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
MACON, GA
CBS 46

16-year-old shot and killed in Bibb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Bibb County Sheriff’s office confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Sept. 13. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who had been shot.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb schools receive donation from law firm

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Forrest B. Johnson and Associates Law Firm presented a $10,000 donation to the Bibb Education Foundation Thursday. $5,000 will go to Ballard Hudson Middle School and $5,000 will go to Southwest High School. Bibb County Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims spoke about the message this sends...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
