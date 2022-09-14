Read full article on original website
'Safe haven for people that are doing bad stuff': Mayor, nearby businesses glad after Magnolia Court Motel torn down
MACON, Ga. — A longtime eyesore and trouble spot in south Macon was torn down Friday morning. Macon-Bibb County closed Magnolia Court Motel back in April, due to public health and code enforcement issues. Mayor Lester Miller says both sides are being demolished by the owner. "I'm just glad...
41nbc.com
Historic Macon unveils new headquarters
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation unveiled its new office headquarters Thursday. The preservation group moved from Poplar Street to the old fire hall No. 4, located at 950 Third Street. Crews rehabilitated the fire station, which was originally built in 1870. Executive Director Ethiel Garlington says...
'It borders on blight': Carolyn Crayton softball park renovations behind schedule as weeds take over
MACON, Ga. — Over two years after Macon-Bibb County signed off on renovations to the Carolyn Crayton park softball fields, they're behind schedule. The county's parks and recreation director, Robert Walker, says it was only supposed to take 8-10 months. Mark Rostvold and his wife, Lynn noticed the work stop a few months ago, as the weeds took over.
livability.com
Meet the Mayor: Why I Love Warner Robins, GA
New mayor LaRhonda Patrick tells us what she loves about living in the Robins Region. At the helm of Warner Robins is LaRhonda Patrick, the city’s first elected female, Black and minority mayor, who took office in January 2022. From age 11 until she left for college, she called Warner Robins home as her father was stationed at Robins Air Force Base. Then, while she stayed in Durham, North Carolina, for just over six months following her graduation from law school, she moved back to Warner Robins in 2010 and has been a resident here ever since.
Bibb judge approves shutdown of Montpelier convenience store declared 'public nuisance'
MACON, Ga. — The M&M Food Mart is now the second convenience store shut down by Macon-Bibb County in the last three months. The county went to court Thursday to declare it a "public nuisance" due to high crime and drugs, and Friday, Judge Howard Simms approved a temporary shutdown, but some people feel blindsided, including a county commissioner.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb is preparing families for emergencies
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is educating the public how they can be prepared for emergencies. The Emergency Preparedness Fair gave something for the whole family to do and learn how to be safe. The event had a passport to fill out to ensure everyone visited all the different agencies including the Bibb Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, Animal Welfare, and the American Red Cross. Moranda Guy, an Administrative Offfice for EMA, says it takes more than just one agency to keep people safe and getting families prepared for an emergency is their goal.
'It's time': Warner Robins Chief John Wagner explains retirement announcement
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins' police chief says he wasn't forced out of his job. He says it was just time to go. Chief John Wagner announced his retirement Thursday. For many, Warner Robins police chief's retirement announcement came as a surprise, but he says he has been planning to retire for the last 12 months.
'Magnet for crime': Macon-Bibb makes play to permanently close M&M Food Mart
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County hopes to get an order to close another convenience store. They call the M&M Food Mart on Montpelier Avenue a "magnet for crime." Wednesday night, someone fired shots into a group of people from a car outside the store. Thursday, the county filed paperwork for a hearing to close the store. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says they've seen almost 900 emergency calls to the store since 2016.
Macon-Bibb streamlines process for streetlights, funds School Justice Partnership position and more
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller stuck to Tuesday’s county commission agenda and sidestepped a discussion of this year’s 50 homicides before scheduled site visits. Before adjourning into executive session, Commissioner Al Tillman asked for a “point of personal privilege, please.”. Miller responded: “This...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with robbery of north Macon Dollar Tree
UPDATE (9/16): A 23-year-old is now in custody in connection to the armed robbery of Dollar Tree on 175 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. this week. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says Taqwa Suwan Dixon of Macon was identified as one of the suspects involved and warrants were issued for his arrest.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Judge approves temporary closure of M&M Grocery in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County has asked Superior Court to close M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue permanently. According to a release from Macon-Bibb County, Thursday, the county filed suit in Superior Court due to officials saying it’s a well-known center of frequent serious criminal activity, including violent offenses, homicides, and drug activity.
Ga. woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash
BUTTS COUNTY — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: a stack of cool, hard cash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to...
WMAZ
Texas man finds artist's painting, donates to Tubman Museum in Macon, Georgia
Will Pugh was visiting Atlanta for a wedding. He stopped at a thrift for and found Keith Bankston's painting.
WMAZ
Georgia woman finds hundreds of dollars accidently placed in lunch bag, returns to restaurant
JACKSON, Georgia — A woman in Jackson, Georgia, is being praised by local police for her integrity upon discovering something in her fast food bag that most would be tempted to keep for themselves. According to their Facebook post, Joann Oliver discovered $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich after...
'Officially Inside Out' art show happening in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Saturday in Warner Robins, a solo art show is happening at the Fine Arts Society that displays the work of artist Ver'neen Hill and featured artist Raina Greene. "Officially Inside Out" is the name of the exhibition, and Several pieces will be displayed, each with...
23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree
MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
'It is still my identity': Visitors catch a glimpse of history in Macon's Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration
MACON, Ga. — Before the settlers took over central Georgia in 1827, the Muscogee Creek Nation occupied the region. Friday, the Ocmulgee Mounds Association brought back their Indigenous Celebration after going virtual because of the pandemic. Many visitors came for a preview before the event, and it's their first time.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb files suit to shut down convenience store following drive-by shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The county has filed suit in Bibb County Superior Court to close the M&M Grocery store on Montpelier Ave. This comes after criminal activity at the store including violence, homicides, drug activity, and, most recently, a drive-by shooting that injured one Wednesday night. “We know from...
CBS 46
16-year-old shot and killed in Bibb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Bibb County Sheriff’s office confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Sept. 13. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who had been shot.
41nbc.com
Bibb schools receive donation from law firm
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Forrest B. Johnson and Associates Law Firm presented a $10,000 donation to the Bibb Education Foundation Thursday. $5,000 will go to Ballard Hudson Middle School and $5,000 will go to Southwest High School. Bibb County Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims spoke about the message this sends...
