Coos County, OR

KCBY

Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team makes fentanyl arrest

ROSEBURG, Ore. — On September 14, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted an operation in the 700 block of Garden Valley Boulevard, in Roseburg, Oregon, where detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Officials say, during the contact detectives deployed canine Trapper to...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

South Coast voices to be heard on wind energy

NORTH BEND, Ore. — On Thursday, the Biden Administration announced new initiatives to expand offshore wind energy. This includes the Energy Earthshot program aimed at reducing the cost of new research and technology. Non-profit Rogue Climate continues the conversation along the South Coast where call areas were established earlier...
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

Volunteers sought for cleanup at Bastendorff Beach to celebrate National Public Lands Day

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management is inviting the public to celebrate National Public Lands Day by participating in a volunteer clean up at Bastendorff Beach. On Saturday, September 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., volunteers can check in at the middle parking lot at Bastendorff Beach, where BLM employees will direct volunteers to various project locations at the beach.
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

Coos History Museum to host talk on Green Crab Invasion

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos History Museum will host a talk on the "History of the Green Crab Invasion of Coos Bay" in October. Dr. Shon Schooler, Lead Scientist with the South Slough Reserve: Oregon Department of State Lands will present the talk. According to the Coos History...
COOS BAY, OR
KCBY

The Bay Area Fun Festival returns to Coos Bay this weekend

COOS BAY, Ore. — It's the return of the Bay Area Fun Festival in Coos Bay this Weekend. The Coos Bay Downtown Association says the hope is to bring back the fun and foot traffic to the downtown area. To Bay Area residents, the two-day festival is known as...
COOS BAY, OR
KCBY

Marshfield to host North Bend for rivalry game

COOS BAY, Ore. — Friday night, September 16, Marshfield High School hosts North Bend for their league opener. The longstanding rivalry brings out the whole community. Friday night football this week features the Marshfield High School Pirates versus the North Bend Bulldogs, and coaches on both sides of the ball say it's a rivalry dating back to the 1900's.
COOS BAY, OR

