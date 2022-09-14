ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Bristol Myers Squibb offers solid long-term growth prospects plus an attractive dividend. Johnson & Johnson is a long-time winner whose growth should accelerate. Vertex Pharmaceuticals enjoys a monopoly in treating cystic fibrosis and has a promising pipeline. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Stocks Now or Wait? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice

Investors know stocks are much more attractively valued now than they were a year ago, but they're still scared to invest. Warren Buffett has told active investors to be aggressive but selective in choosing stocks to buy in tough times. Buffett also has guidance for investors who don't want to...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted

Capitalizing on bear markets is a big reason for Buffett's success. Apple has become a surprising Buffett stock, and the conglomerate's biggest holding. The Berkshire chief continues to see value in the energy sector. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

I Keep My Savings Account Balance as Low as I Can. Here's Why

Keeping too much in savings could mean missing out on opportunities to do better things with the money. Having a savings account is important, but I don't want to keep too much money in it. There's a downside to having too large a balance in a savings account. My investment...
Motley Fool

Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon

These five cities are most likely to weather any recession. The prices of homes have increased at their slowest pace since June 2020, and 21% of sellers dropped their asking price in July. Almost all of the most recession-resilient cities are in the northern part of the U.S., either in...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
Markets Insider

South Korea is reportedly considering 'contingency plans' for currency exchange volatility as the won drops to 13-year lows against the dollar

South Korea is reviewing "contingency plans" related to foreign exchange volatility, the Financial Times reported Thursday. The verbal intervention by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho took place as the dollar hit a fresh 13-year high against South Korea's won. Won weakness has increased inflation in the country that imports the bulk...
Motley Fool

FedEx Just Gave Us a Warning About the Economy. What Should Investors Do Now?

FedEx pre-released quarterly results that were well below expectations and also withdrew full-year guidance. The company said it saw a rapidly deteriorating economy late in its quarter. If this is a sign of things to come this earnings season, investors need to prepare now to take advantage of opportunities up...
Motley Fool

3 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks of 2022 So Far

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has skyrocketed nearly 300% this year. Mesa Royalty Trust's shares have soared close to 170% year to date. Alliance Resource Partners stock has almost doubled in 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Shares Rose on a Down Day

Nvidia has lost business from crypto and gaming, but data centers are growing quickly. One analyst thinks data center orders could be pushed back, but not canceled. Data center sales represented the majority of Nvidia's business in the most recent quarterly period. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool

3 Reliable Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Generate Passive Income in Retirement

Union Pacific is a safe long-term source of income for investors. NextEra Energy stock is near its all-time high, but still looks like a good buy. Essential Utilities has a simple business model that produces steady cash flows. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Business Insider

Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over

In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
Motley Fool

Why the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit Is a Fantasy

The average monthly check is closer to $1,600, and more than half of recipients are collecting less. Workers need to have earned roughly the equivalent of $147,000 per year -- in today's dollars -- for at least 35 years to see payments in excess of $4,100. Even so, it's possible...
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: One Stock to Buy Now on the Dip

Kroger just beat earnings expectations, increased the dividend, and raised its outlook. The company has a laser focus on its digital and home-delivery initiatives. And it's been utilizing data science to increase efficiency and combat inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE -1.47%) Q4 2022...
