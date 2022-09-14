Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Bristol Myers Squibb offers solid long-term growth prospects plus an attractive dividend. Johnson & Johnson is a long-time winner whose growth should accelerate. Vertex Pharmaceuticals enjoys a monopoly in treating cystic fibrosis and has a promising pipeline. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel isn’t buying Zuckerberg’s $10 billion Metaverse: ‘I’m trying to figure out what it means’
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel isn’t exactly wowed by rival Mark Zuckerberg’s big metaverse vision. In fact, like many pundits and tech fans, he’s not completely sure of its purpose. Asked at Code Conference on Wednesday about the Facebook founder and CEO’s metaverse vision, Spiegel dryly quipped that...
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Should You Buy Stocks Now or Wait? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Investors know stocks are much more attractively valued now than they were a year ago, but they're still scared to invest. Warren Buffett has told active investors to be aggressive but selective in choosing stocks to buy in tough times. Buffett also has guidance for investors who don't want to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted
Capitalizing on bear markets is a big reason for Buffett's success. Apple has become a surprising Buffett stock, and the conglomerate's biggest holding. The Berkshire chief continues to see value in the energy sector. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
I Keep My Savings Account Balance as Low as I Can. Here's Why
Keeping too much in savings could mean missing out on opportunities to do better things with the money. Having a savings account is important, but I don't want to keep too much money in it. There's a downside to having too large a balance in a savings account. My investment...
Motley Fool
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession. The prices of homes have increased at their slowest pace since June 2020, and 21% of sellers dropped their asking price in July. Almost all of the most recession-resilient cities are in the northern part of the U.S., either in...
Motley Fool
How Much Will Your Social Security Benefits Increase in 2023 Based on Current Inflation?
Each year, Social Security benefits are increased to account for inflation. The calculation for the cost of living adjustment still isn't final, but we just got another piece of the puzzle. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Ethereum Merge: The biggest moment in crypto history as billions of dollars make the 'switch'
IE wrote earlier this month that the second biggest cryptocurrency in the world, Ethereum, is now choosing to go green. In a system switchover known as 'The Ethereum Merge'- or more simply known as 'The Merge'- the digital currency is about to use a new operating model that uses 99.9% less energy.
Motley Fool
This Is How Much the Average American Has in Their Checking and Savings Accounts
Many Americans have checking and savings accounts, but the average amount in those accounts can vary. It's important to realize that different kinds of accounts have different purposes, and this should impact how much you have in each. How much money do you have in your checking and savings accounts...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street
GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
South Korea is reportedly considering 'contingency plans' for currency exchange volatility as the won drops to 13-year lows against the dollar
South Korea is reviewing "contingency plans" related to foreign exchange volatility, the Financial Times reported Thursday. The verbal intervention by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho took place as the dollar hit a fresh 13-year high against South Korea's won. Won weakness has increased inflation in the country that imports the bulk...
Motley Fool
FedEx Just Gave Us a Warning About the Economy. What Should Investors Do Now?
FedEx pre-released quarterly results that were well below expectations and also withdrew full-year guidance. The company said it saw a rapidly deteriorating economy late in its quarter. If this is a sign of things to come this earnings season, investors need to prepare now to take advantage of opportunities up...
Motley Fool
3 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks of 2022 So Far
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has skyrocketed nearly 300% this year. Mesa Royalty Trust's shares have soared close to 170% year to date. Alliance Resource Partners stock has almost doubled in 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why Nvidia Shares Rose on a Down Day
Nvidia has lost business from crypto and gaming, but data centers are growing quickly. One analyst thinks data center orders could be pushed back, but not canceled. Data center sales represented the majority of Nvidia's business in the most recent quarterly period. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
3 Reliable Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Generate Passive Income in Retirement
Union Pacific is a safe long-term source of income for investors. NextEra Energy stock is near its all-time high, but still looks like a good buy. Essential Utilities has a simple business model that produces steady cash flows. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over
In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
Motley Fool
Why the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit Is a Fantasy
The average monthly check is closer to $1,600, and more than half of recipients are collecting less. Workers need to have earned roughly the equivalent of $147,000 per year -- in today's dollars -- for at least 35 years to see payments in excess of $4,100. Even so, it's possible...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: One Stock to Buy Now on the Dip
Kroger just beat earnings expectations, increased the dividend, and raised its outlook. The company has a laser focus on its digital and home-delivery initiatives. And it's been utilizing data science to increase efficiency and combat inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE -1.47%) Q4 2022...
Comments / 0