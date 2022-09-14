Florida's Attorney General is joining forces with those who want the federal government to declare the drug fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction.

Speaking in Tampa, Ashley Moody says parents need to be aware of a new tactic to attract children to the drug. "We are seeing rainbow-colored pills designed to attract children being seized all over our country."

Moody says authorities are seeing record fentanyl seizures, and sadly, a record number of overdose deaths.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says his deputies have seized about 6-thousand grams of fentanyl over the last two years. "That's 6 kilograms of fentanyl," the sheriff said, "and to put it in even simpler terms, that's about 13 pounds."

"One gram of fentanyl," he says, "can kill about 300 people."

photo: Getty Images