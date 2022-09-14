SEE IT: Social media reacts to Marvel Studio's announcement of Israeli superhero



Disney's Marvel Studios a nnounced Saturday that it will be reviving an old comic character for the silver screen that is already stirring up controversy.

The film studio announced the cast for its next film, Captain America: New World Order during the D23 conference over the weekend, including an Israeli superhero named Sabra, played by Israeli actress Shira Haas. In the comics, she's a former Mossad spy, clad in Israel's blue and white, with a Star of David on her suit.

"Filmmakers are taking a new approach with the character Sabra who was first introduced in the comics over 40 years ago," a Marvel spokesperson reported as the buzz around the character grew. The spokesperson went on to say that Marvel Cinematic Universe characters "are always freshly imagined for the screen and today's audience."

"Sabra’s powers include super-strength, speed, agility, and if I had to guess, the ability to make excellent hummus," former head speechwriter for the Israeli Mission to the United Nations Aviva Klompas wrote.



"Me on my way to destroy the marvel universe and take on the evil ‘Sabra’ villain," Palestinian Jennine captioned a video of a woman walking in slow motion while men point weapons at her.



"We will be living in a world with a live action Sabra in the movies," creator of the Spiderverse comic books Dan Slott wrote. "I never saw that coming."



"Sabra? Marvel is bringing a character wearing the Israeli flag to the MCU? One that shares name with the genocidal massacre of the Sabra & Shatila refugee camps for which Israel was responsible? Where 2,000 Palestinians were brutally executed?" game developer Rami Ismail wrote . "F****** disgusting."

Ismail was referring to the Sabra and Shatila massacre that happened in Lebanon and was reportedly carried out by Lebanese Christian militiamen allied to Israel. Next week will be the 40th anniversary of the tragedy.