LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I am not at all surprised that Olivet and Lakewood High Schools are joining the Capital Area Activities Conference the next school year. More schools will be moving to different leagues in the future around Michigan because of the growth of 8 man football or the decline of 11 man football. Olivet and Lakewood need 11 man teams to play and the small school leagues find more schools needing to move down to eight man.

OLIVET, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO