WILX-TV
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 16th
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week four of high school football is here, and the quality of matchups is still at an all-time high. This week, teams will attempt to save their playoff hopes, stay undefeated, or prove any doubters wrong. Here’s the scoreboard for tonight’s area games:. Jackson...
WILX-TV
Charlotte throttles Eaton Rapids 61-6
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Orioles made a statement Friday night with a 61-6 win over CAAC-White foe Eaton Rapids. The Orioles are now 4-0 for the first time since 2004, where they made it to the state semifinals before their first (and only) loss of the season. Charlotte...
Sept. 16, 2022 Football Frenzy highlights
Some of Week 4's Football Frenzy high school football spotlight teams are hoping to remain unbeaten.
WILX-TV
Corum scores 5 TDs, No. 4 Michigan routs Connecticut 59-0
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Blake Corum rushed for a career-high four touchdowns in the first half and added a fifth score in the third quarter to match a school record, helping No. 4 Michigan rout Connecticut 59-0. The Wolverines led 38-0 at halftime before coasting in the second half of a game that looked a lot like their first two tune-ups, when they beat Colorado State 51-7 and Hawaii 56-10.
WILX-TV
In My View: Capital Area Activities Conference is growing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I am not at all surprised that Olivet and Lakewood High Schools are joining the Capital Area Activities Conference the next school year. More schools will be moving to different leagues in the future around Michigan because of the growth of 8 man football or the decline of 11 man football. Olivet and Lakewood need 11 man teams to play and the small school leagues find more schools needing to move down to eight man.
WILX-TV
Artists invited to East Lansing for MSU Drawing Marathon
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Artists of all ages have a chance to express their craft at the Michigan State University (MSU) Drawing Marathon. On Wednesday, the MSU Broad Art Museum, the MSU Department of Art, Art History and Design; and the City of East Lansing are inviting community members to draw up a storm at multiple drawing stations on both sides of Grand River Avenue, including the MSU Broad Art Museum to leave their mark.
WILX-TV
Fowler moves to 4-0 with win over Dansville
FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowler Eagles are an impressive 4-0 after their 20-14 win over the Dansville Aggies. The Eagles scored first, but trailed 7-6 at halftime because of a missed extra point. They came back and scored three times in the second half, a Jon Ruiz touchdown sealing...
WILX-TV
Two More Verbals For MSU Hockey
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale has received verbal commitments from two more players. The Spartans are due to sign Tommi Mannisto, a forward who played for the Finnish national team. MSU also has landed Riley Patterson, a center who plays with the North York Ranges in the Ontario Junior Hockey League. Patterson scored two goals in his opening game this past Sunday. Nightingale is beginning his first season as MSU head coach.
WILX-TV
Washington makes statement, beats No. 11 Michigan St 39-28
SEATTLE (AP) - Michael Penix Jr. threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns and Washington emphatically stated its case as a contender in the Pac-12 with a 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State. Penix was spectacular for three quarters in a primetime national showcase that showed Kalen DeBoer’s rebuild...
WILX-TV
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Gavin Gorzen
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Gavin Gorzen from Jackson. He loves baseball, football and basketball. He said Aiden Hutchinson is his role model. If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE. Subscribe to our...
ocecho.com
Olivet College
Are you looking for somewhere to eat that isn’t the Kirk Center, but it is still within walking distance? If so, you are in luck because Olivet is getting a new restaurant right here on campus. According to Olivet College’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, the new restaurant is going...
WILX-TV
Jackson Lumen Christi grabs first win of the season in a defensive struggle
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Four games into the season and the Jackson Lumen Christi Titans finally found their way into the win column in an offensive struggle with the Parma Western Panthers. Lumen Running Back Devian Franklin broke the two-and-a half quarter stalemate with a powering run to put...
WILX-TV
Dansville artist to be featured in ArtPrize
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - One of the largest international art competitions is back and taking over Grand Rapids, Michigan. ArtPrize highlights hundreds artist around the world. One of the artists that will be featured is from Dansville. Tom Wagner is one of 750 lucky artist that were accepted into...
WILX-TV
Noted Golf Course Architect Dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing native Jerry Matthews has died at age 88. Matthews passed away 90 minutes after being honored Thursday night at a reception at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Matthews designed more than 200 courses in his career, including more than 40 counties across Michigan. He designed numerous renovations to courses in the Lansing area. He inherited the business from his father Bruce in 1979.
Michigan QB Cade McNamara suffers injury vs. Connecticut
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines were whooping Connecticut when head coach Jim Harbaugh decided he had seen enough of starting QB J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara was put into the game. Unfortunately, McNamara took a couple of big hits, including one right before halftime and it appeared as if he...
WILX-TV
M-21 AgTech Corridor hopes to attract new businesses to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyday, as many as 36,000 vehicles drive up and down M-21 between Flint and Grand Rapids. That’s a lot of potential customers – which is why there is an effort to draw new businesses to the M-21 Corridor here in Mid-Michigan. The effort is being led by the M-21 AgTech Taskforce.
wcsx.com
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
