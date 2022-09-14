Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GRPL celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with music, books and more
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday, Sept. 15 is the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, which aims to recognize and celebrate Hispanic culture and traditions. The Grand Rapids Public Library is offering a jam-packed schedule including presentations, crafts, storytimes, music and more. The first event is a community conversation with...
Grand Rapids African American Art and Music Festival returns with cultural marketplace, auction
GRAND RAPIDS - The community is encouraged to attend the Grand Rapids African American Arts and Music Festival downtown on Saturday and enjoy a variety of food, artisans and entertainment. The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Celebration Cinema Studio Park, 123 Ionia Ave. SW. Studio Park...
New movie celebrates work of Grand Rapids gospel singer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a new movie celebrating the work of Grand Rapids native, Marvin Sapp. 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with the globally recognized pastor and gospel singer about the message of resilience he’s hoping you’ll gain from the new film. “Born and bred,...
wvah.com
Michigan coffee shop donates funds to anti-abortion center, causes social media stir
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — Outrage is foaming up on social media due to a Michigan coffee shop's pledge to give a portion of its Friday and Saturday proceeds to a Christian group that opposes abortion. The Five Lakes Coffee shop on West Main Street in Kalamazoo will donate 20...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids Business Journal
ArtPrize 2022: What to get excited for this year
ArtPrize 2022 runs through Oct. 2 with 18 days of art and tourism featuring a worldwide range of artists, new art styles and interactive opportunities for visitors and an all-new voting system. ArtPrize, popularly known as the world’s largest art competition, brings together artworks hosted at local businesses and organizations,...
Your guide to ArtPrize 2022 in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids welcomes more than 750 artists from around the world, along with hundreds of thousands of visitors, during ArtPrize 2022.
wcsx.com
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
9&10 News
Wine, Warmth and a Woman at J-Dub’s Wine Shop and Restaurant in Grand Haven, Michigan
Chris Weavers just knew that her passion was wine, and a random real-estate vacancy lead her to monopolize on the opportunity. Proprietor of J-Dub’s Marketing and Wine Shop and J-W Restaurant in downtown Grand Haven, Michigan, Weavers joined Sid Simone and Madison Schlegel to talk about the strategic steps she completed to launch and sustain her market and wine shop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Muskegon’s The Us Cafe serves up ‘some of the tastiest comfort food’
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI - From sausage breakfast croissants to catfish and smothered potatoes, The Us Cafe provides a space where the community can gather and enjoy comfort cooking and a fresh pouring of roasted coffee. Owner Kaja Thornton-Hunter opened The Us Cafe, previously known as The Business Cafe at Barney...
'It's more freedom': Event in Rockford to help adults with disabilities live independently
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Many adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities end up living with their aging parents because they can't live on their own without some help. A non-profit organization that opened in 2020 here in West Michigan is hoping to change that. Homes Giving Hope allows adults the...
Largest-ever donation to Calvin University used for new business school
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The largest single donation in Calvin University's history led to a huge milestone for the school. Thanks to a $22.25 million contribution anonymously gifted to the university in 2021, there was a ribbon cutting for the brand new School of Business Wednesday night. Calvin has...
WMU Constitutional Law professor applauds Muskegon's new flag policy
Muskegon City Hall voted unanimously on Tuesday to update their flag policy, allowing for only U.S. and local government flags be flown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
Purple Heart veteran captures 'nature and God's creation' at VOICES ArtPrize at Veterans Memorial Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This is the second year the VOICES project by ArtPrize returns to Veteran Memorial Park in downtown Grand Rapids. The exhibit highlights the art, stories and struggles of military veterans in the nation. You'll find veteran John Katerberg's installation in the pond at Veterans Memorial...
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Sunday
A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties through Sunday evening.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
Kalamazoo: Get Ready For Wedel’s Annual Petting Zoo Event
One of the most incredible experiences for both parents and child/children is taking a trip to the zoo. Parents don't always enjoy the zoo as it can be scary, tons of kids are running around, there are animals all over the place, and adults that you don't know walking around. On the other side of that, is the joy, excitement, and laughs that are shared make it all worth it.
New plans show development of a 10-story building in Grand Rapids
Developers want to add 318 studio, 86 one-bedroom, and 17 two-bedroom apartments to the building that's planned to sit near Division Avenue and Wealthy Street.
Why Taste of Cairo in Grand Rapids closed within months
The owners of an Egyptian restaurant that opened in Grand Rapids in June have closed their doors for good.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 79-Unit Azpira Place of Breton in Kentwood, Michigan
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of Azpira Place of Breton, a seniors housing community in the Grand Rapids suburb of Kentwood. The community was built in 2001 and features 67 assisted living and 12 memory care units. The seller acquired the property...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0