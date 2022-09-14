ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

ArtPrize 2022: What to get excited for this year

ArtPrize 2022 runs through Oct. 2 with 18 days of art and tourism featuring a worldwide range of artists, new art styles and interactive opportunities for visitors and an all-new voting system. ArtPrize, popularly known as the world's largest art competition, brings together artworks hosted at local businesses and organizations,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wcsx.com

Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Wine, Warmth and a Woman at J-Dub's Wine Shop and Restaurant in Grand Haven, Michigan

Chris Weavers just knew that her passion was wine, and a random real-estate vacancy lead her to monopolize on the opportunity. Proprietor of J-Dub's Marketing and Wine Shop and J-W Restaurant in downtown Grand Haven, Michigan, Weavers joined Sid Simone and Madison Schlegel to talk about the strategic steps she completed to launch and sustain her market and wine shop.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We're nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there's another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo: Get Ready For Wedel's Annual Petting Zoo Event

One of the most incredible experiences for both parents and child/children is taking a trip to the zoo. Parents don't always enjoy the zoo as it can be scary, tons of kids are running around, there are animals all over the place, and adults that you don't know walking around. On the other side of that, is the joy, excitement, and laughs that are shared make it all worth it.
KALAMAZOO, MI
