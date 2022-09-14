ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Georgia man sues a freight rail company. He says he was fired for reporting safety violations

By Benjamin Payne
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
AntMandude
3d ago

I hope he wins too! These big corporations make up junk knowing that they very rarely get sued. It's a courageous move on his part. How many times do trains have to derail before something is done, or said?

Taddaddy
3d ago

I hope he wins and they investigate the foreman and he finds himself on the street or at the very least is taken out of service for falsifying documents which are governmental! If not the foreman the man above him that ouched to have him fired! That's all CSX has been worried about is getting these trains out the yard and down the track so they don't have dwell time on these cars! Let's not worry about derailments or public safety!!!

Joshua Green
3d ago

I know we're tired of CSX here Waycross G.A . Trains tie up railway crossing. Mainly for people travels to work in the mornings. Making people have burn extra fuel taking other roots to try and get around them. I mean if was?an emergency for a person to get to the hospital to save a person's life you in bad shape. Even emergency vehicles have hard time getting a person to the hospital cause of CSX ting up the railroad crossing. I could imagine overs years how many people may have lost their loves ones trying to get the hospital. I hope this guy is successful against them. This strike is another way for them drive up costs on cusomers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight Rail#Rail Cars#Rail Yard#Southeast Georgia#District Court#Csx Transportation
