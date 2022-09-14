ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Patagonia owner donates $3 billion company to climate change activism

By Breanne Deppisch
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kennh_0hvcPcGK00

The founder of outdoor apparel and gear company Patagonia announced Wednesday that he is giving his company away after 50 years to groups that advocate climate change mitigation.

Yvon Chouinard, 83, said in a statement Wednesday that rather than selling Patagonia, which is valued at roughly $3 billion, his family has decided to transfer it to public trusts and nonprofit groups specifically designed to ensure all revenue not reinvested back into the business is funneled into fighting climate change and protecting the environment. Patagonia estimates that its annual profits will be about $100 million, meaning that the contributions could significantly increase environmental activist funding.

DAILY ON ENERGY: WITH LITTLE LEFT TO LOSE, EU SWINGS BIG ON RUSSIAN GAS PRICE CAP

“Truth be told, there were no good options available. So, we created our own,” Chouinard said of his family’s decision to create both the Patagonia Purpose Trust and the Holdfast Collective nonprofit organization as recipients of the company’s profits.

Chouinard made the decision alongside his wife and his two adult children.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Holdfast Collective is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit group that can advocate political causes and candidates.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TheConversationAU

'Untenable': even companies profiting from Australia's carbon market say the system must change

This week, several of the largest companies that profit from Australia’s carbon market called for changes to the system. They said the rules that govern the issuing of carbon credits to some projects were too lax and the market’s integrity should be improved. The companies operate projects under what are known as “landfill gas methods”. Using these methods, landfill gas companies capture and burn methane generated by decomposing rubbish, turning it into carbon dioxide – a less potent greenhouse gas. In return, they receive carbon credits. The industry’s decision to speak out is an important development. It shows a significant proportion of...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patagonia#European Union#Climate Change Mitigation#Business Industry#Linus Business#Daily On Energy#Eu Swings#Russian#The Washington Examiner
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment update: Second half of direct monthly checks worth $1,682 to be sent in 15 days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two September payments in 15 days. Eligible recipients can expect their payment of $841 on Sept. 30, equaling a monthly total of $1,682 after receiving another payment at the beginning of the month, according to the Social Security Administration. September is one of three months in the year in which there are two SSI payments, with the other two months being April and December.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
WashingtonExaminer

Trump's surprise breakthrough with Hispanic voters could spell doom for Democrats

Joe Biden won 65% of the Hispanic vote in the last presidential election. He campaigned on defending the working class and fixing the U.S. immigration system. Two years into his presidency, he has so far failed to do so, and Hispanic voters are increasingly deserting the Democratic Party. With the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, this Washington Examiner series, Taken For Granted, will look at how Biden and Democratic Party policies are failing to connect with the Latino electorate, how Donald Trump and Republicans have benefited, and how it could swing the November midterm elections.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
236K+
Followers
70K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy