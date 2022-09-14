Read full article on original website
Learn About the Stories From Soft Landing Missoula
This week Soft Landing in Missoula with support from the ZACC held their second annual "Stories of Home" photo exhibit during "Welcoming Week" that explores the experiences of immigrants and refugees in Missoula. The exhibit is an opportunity to learn more about where some of the refugees have come from and more importantly why they are having to come to our community. The "Stories of Home" project started in last year. Soft Landing is a community based non profit that helps refugees and immigrant families transition to our community and our state.
Governor Gives ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to Missoula Firefighters
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte was in Missoula on Thursday afternoon to present the ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to members of the Missoula City Fire Department for a dramatic rescue that occurred on July 16 when a paraglider crashed 80 feet up in a tree coming off Mount Sentinel.
Montana Grizzly Football Soundly Stymies Early Sycamore Scare
It was far from the dominant defensive effort fans quickly grew accustomed to in the first two games of the season. And yet... The University of Montana Grizzly football team at times looked like they were reeling, giving up big plays, yardage and time of possession. And yet... Bend. Bend...
Local Music Still Alive In Montana: Kyle Hunter
Ever since the cough hit planet Earth in 2020 billions of music fans have grown accustomed to experiencing music by themselves, be it in their earbuds or in their cars. Life without live music was excruciating, especially for fans in Montana where we savor every note of live music as bigger acts tend to fly over us for gigs in bigger cities on the West Coast.
Hellgate and Valley Christian Score Above Averages in State Tests
After a recent interview with Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen discussing the recent state tests in English Language Arts and Math in which Montana students scored poorly, we reached out to Dr. Molly Blakely, the new Superintendent at Hellgate Elementary School for its scores on the standardized tests. Dr....
Kids Are Asked to Stay Indoors Due to Unhealthy Air Quality
With air quality at the ‘Unhealthy’ stage in Missoula and ‘Very Unhealthy’ south of Missoula into Hamilton, the Missoula City-County Health Department is recommending that school children be kept inside. We spoke to Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield on Monday morning about the extremely bad air...
Griz Homecoming Parade Route Revealed
As University of Montana Griz Alumni Association and fans plan for the annual Homecoming game on Saturday September 24th, a familiar tradition returns: The Griz Homecoming Parade. It's been two years since we got to see the floats, the fanfare and the fans line up in Missoula to celebrate our Zootown team. However, this year's parade will be different from years past.
Montana Gets Set to Face Indiana State for the First Time Ever
On Saturday, our University of Montana Grizzlies will play their first road game of the season against the Indiana State Sycamores of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute is set for 11 a.m. Mountain time and this is the first time these two teams have ever played each other.
All Aboard For Cool Model Train Show and Swap Meet in Missoula
Some interesting history and a dedicated group of members have combined to carry on what is now a 41-year-old tradition. In case you weren't aware, there is a Missoula Model Railroad Club. And their headquarters are at Fort Missoula in one of the buildings that made up the long-gone Milwaukee Depot facility in Drummond. More on that in a moment. First, let's get back on "track."
Missoula Pop-Up Free Store For BTS Sunday 9/18
This Old Frat House is holding its fifth pop-up free store this coming Sunday, September 18th from noon to 3 pm. This pop-up free store is themed for back-to-school. They are still looking for donation drop-offs at 1221 Arthur Ave.(corner of Arthur & McLeod) and Volunteers for sorting, setup, and tearing down.
Missoula Escape Games For Sale: Who Wants Their Own Escape Room?
Are you tired of working for someone else? Do you want to start your own business? Do you want to be your own boss? Do you secretly like torturing people with puzzles? Well, we have some news for you!. Big Sky Breakout is offering up its full assortment of popular...
UM Liberal Arts Completes Education for Students With Any Major
A recent survey revealed that nearly 50 percent of college graduates who majored in liberal arts and humanities regretted their decision after entering the workplace. We reached out to the Director of Strategic Communications at the University of Montana Dave Kuntz who addressed that survey. “What makes the University of...
The New Mayor of Missoula is City Councilor Jordan Hess
In a dramatic final vote that occurred at 11:15 p.m. on Monday night, Mike Nugent nobly stepped aside after several locked votes and Jordan Hess was elected by the Missoula City Council to be the City of Missoula’s mayor until the next election. The council wrapped up a process...
Missoula Community Comes Together to Help Youth Homes
Youth Homes had their annual fundraiser last night this year's theme was "A Night In the Valley". There was an amazing spread put on by Bravo! catering. There was plenty of entertainment. There was live music, an amazing auctioneer and the emcee of the evening was former Lady Griz Head Basketball coach Robin Selvig who gave a moving tribute to our late Mayor John Engen.
Missoula’s Guide To Pumpkin Spice Lattes: Break Espresso
By now in my mission to taste-test a pumpkin-spice latte from everywhere that serves the not-so-exclusive-to-autumn-but-definitely-autumny beverage in Missoula, you'd think I'd start getting addicted to the stuff. It hasn't happened yet, though my doctor is probably going to scold me for having unusually high sugar levels. For this next...
Cheers! U of Montana Grizzly Wine and Beer Festival Set to Return
Pop the cork and celebrate the return of an awesome event to the UM campus!. After a three-year absence, the University of Montana Grizzly Scholarship Association and Summit Beverage are excited to announce the return of the 15th annual Montana Wine and Beer Festival. The "social event of the year" will take place Friday, October 14, from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m., in the Adams Center on the UM campus. The festival is always scheduled the evening before a Griz home football game, in this case Idaho on October 15.
Stevensville Scarecrow Festival and the Case Of A Missing Head
The scarecrows are back! The Stevensville Scarecrow Festival 2022 will run October 7th and 8th. About a decade ago the Brian and Chris Show entered the Scarecrow Contest. It was an amazing entry, if I do say so myself. Our idea was to make a "Gene Simmons Scarecrow", the bass player from the rock band KISS. What better way to keep the crops safe than with the "Demon" as a scarecrow? With the help of Chris' dad "The Pirate" we were able to get the perfect mannequin head. We had help from our co-worker Samantha, who was an artist, she painted the head to look exactly like Gene Simmons in his makeup.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for the Fourth Time in 12 Days
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:42 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of a rock thrown through a window. About five minutes before the window broke, 41-year-old Virinder Brar had been told he would not be allowed to stay at the center that night.
Expert Says Missoula Air Quality is Taking a Turn For the Worse
Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield with the Missoula City-County Health Department told us on Thursday that shifting winds are worsening air quality throughout western Montana. “The winds high overhead right now are coming at us from the northwest, and there was quite a bit of smoke that had made its...
University of Montana Landscaper Trolls Students with Cosplay
As the saying goes "If you love your job. You will never work a day in your life." As someone who loves coming to work (most of the time) I can tell you that the saying is mostly true. Like most things in life, sometimes you have to "spice things up a little." For a University of Montana landscaper, he chose a great way to "spice things up." Dare we say "THATS ONE SPICY MEATBALL!"
