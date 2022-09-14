The scarecrows are back! The Stevensville Scarecrow Festival 2022 will run October 7th and 8th. About a decade ago the Brian and Chris Show entered the Scarecrow Contest. It was an amazing entry, if I do say so myself. Our idea was to make a "Gene Simmons Scarecrow", the bass player from the rock band KISS. What better way to keep the crops safe than with the "Demon" as a scarecrow? With the help of Chris' dad "The Pirate" we were able to get the perfect mannequin head. We had help from our co-worker Samantha, who was an artist, she painted the head to look exactly like Gene Simmons in his makeup.

