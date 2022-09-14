ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Larry W. Cass

Larry W. Cass, 85 of rural Galion passed away on Wednesday September 14, 2022 at home. Larry was born June 6, 1937 in Galion to the late Gill and Lois (Schnabel) Cass. He was married December 3, 1960 to Glenna (Blevins) Cass who survives. Larry is also survived by children Tracy (Doug) Cleland, Jay Cass, and Gary (Tina) Cass; grandchildren Matthew (Holly) Cleland, Mark Cleland, Shelby (Brad) Willacker, Kylee (Austin) Alsept, Nathan Groves, Ashley Agin, and Shayla Agin; great grandchildren Lakyn, Bentley, Hailey, Katie, Kyle, Zyler, Lexie, Ashton, Aiden, and Emmi; great great grandchildren Carter and Camden; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
GALION, OH
Galion Inquirer

After spring fire, donations arrive at Mill Creek

GALION- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce delivered a large donation to Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Sept. 7. After the spring fire at its Galion location, Retired Senior Volunteer Program for Crawford, Marion & Morrow Counties Erin Miller and the Chamber coordinated to collect donations of playing cards, board games, crossword puzzles and more. An estimated 300 total items were donated.
GALION, OH
Bucyrus, OH
Bucyrus, OH
Sharon, OH
Scott, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
Galion Inquirer

One vehicle injury crash on St. Rt. 19

CRAWFORD COUNTY- On September 15, 2022 at 0958hrs Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Whetstone Fire, Bucyrus Fire, and Lifefirst responded to a one vehicle injury crash that occurred on State Route 19 east of Harper Road. Preliminary investigation indicates that Dawn Bader, of Shelby, was traveling eastbound on...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Scott Frank
10TV

87-year-old man reported missing from Crawford County

GALION, Ohio — The Galion Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 87-year-old man who left his home Saturday afternoon and never returned. William Switzer drove away from his residence on Westwood Avenue in Galion at 3:30 p.m. headed in an unknown direction, according to police.
GALION, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Three Crashes Reported Around Hardin County Thursday

There were a total of three crashes that occurred throughout the day Thursday around Hardin County. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office:. .The first was a motorcycle versus deer crash that occurred just before 12:30am in the 600 block of State Route 309. Caleb Campbell, of...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Wayne County semi crash ends in HAZMAT response

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting an overturned semi tractor trailer on US-30, west of Wooster, around 4:37 a.m. today. According to a release from OSHP, the trailer was hauling hazardous materials, and began leaking. OSHP said that troopers, alongside responders from the New...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

ODOT Hiring for District 1 Positions

The Ohio Department of Transportation is hiring for several positions in District 1. ODOT is hiring for winter seasonal highway technicians, survey interns, auto mechanic interns and more. District 1 serves Hardin, Allen, Hancock and Wyandot Counties in our region as well as Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert Counties. To...
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Four Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court

Four people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Jill E. Bradshaw was sentenced to minimum of three to a maximum of four years in prison on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both with forfeiture specifications.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

OVI Checkpoint on Mount Vernon Ave. tonight

MARION—The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with The Marion Police Department and The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 9:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. tonight on Mount Vernon Ave east of Forest Lawn Dr. in the City of Marion.
MARION, OH

