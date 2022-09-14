Read full article on original website
Larry W. Cass
Larry W. Cass, 85 of rural Galion passed away on Wednesday September 14, 2022 at home. Larry was born June 6, 1937 in Galion to the late Gill and Lois (Schnabel) Cass. He was married December 3, 1960 to Glenna (Blevins) Cass who survives. Larry is also survived by children Tracy (Doug) Cleland, Jay Cass, and Gary (Tina) Cass; grandchildren Matthew (Holly) Cleland, Mark Cleland, Shelby (Brad) Willacker, Kylee (Austin) Alsept, Nathan Groves, Ashley Agin, and Shayla Agin; great grandchildren Lakyn, Bentley, Hailey, Katie, Kyle, Zyler, Lexie, Ashton, Aiden, and Emmi; great great grandchildren Carter and Camden; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Crestline Harvest Festival royalty was crowned Thursday night
CRESTLINE—Congratulations to our Pageant Winners! Please look for these young ladies at the Harvest Festival this weekend and wish them a congratulations!
Gallery: Mt. Vernon Vs Ashland
Ashland defeated Mt. Vernon, 53-7, Friday night at Community Stadium in Ashland. (photos by Daniel Melograna)
After spring fire, donations arrive at Mill Creek
GALION- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce delivered a large donation to Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Sept. 7. After the spring fire at its Galion location, Retired Senior Volunteer Program for Crawford, Marion & Morrow Counties Erin Miller and the Chamber coordinated to collect donations of playing cards, board games, crossword puzzles and more. An estimated 300 total items were donated.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
One vehicle injury crash on St. Rt. 19
CRAWFORD COUNTY- On September 15, 2022 at 0958hrs Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Whetstone Fire, Bucyrus Fire, and Lifefirst responded to a one vehicle injury crash that occurred on State Route 19 east of Harper Road. Preliminary investigation indicates that Dawn Bader, of Shelby, was traveling eastbound on...
Blasting caps found in Sandusky County home, transferred to bomb squad
BALLVILLE, Ohio — Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency director Lisa Kuelling reported the presence of "five old blasting caps" in a building on Wednesday, the Northwestern Ohio Bomb Squad said in a report. The Ballville Fire Department were dispatched to the home of a deceased man and took the...
Tractor-trailer overturns in Wayne County, driver life flighted
PLAIN CITY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after a tanker carrying hazardous materials overturned early Friday morning in Wayne County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened...
87-year-old man reported missing from Crawford County
GALION, Ohio — The Galion Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 87-year-old man who left his home Saturday afternoon and never returned. William Switzer drove away from his residence on Westwood Avenue in Galion at 3:30 p.m. headed in an unknown direction, according to police.
Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous, officials say
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item found at a Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from their neighborhood as the investigation continued. According to Mansfield police dispatch, a demolition team found a mortar shell around 1:30 p.m. Saturday as they were clearing belongings...
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
Three Crashes Reported Around Hardin County Thursday
There were a total of three crashes that occurred throughout the day Thursday around Hardin County. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office:. .The first was a motorcycle versus deer crash that occurred just before 12:30am in the 600 block of State Route 309. Caleb Campbell, of...
Wayne County semi crash ends in HAZMAT response
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting an overturned semi tractor trailer on US-30, west of Wooster, around 4:37 a.m. today. According to a release from OSHP, the trailer was hauling hazardous materials, and began leaking. OSHP said that troopers, alongside responders from the New...
ODOT Hiring for District 1 Positions
The Ohio Department of Transportation is hiring for several positions in District 1. ODOT is hiring for winter seasonal highway technicians, survey interns, auto mechanic interns and more. District 1 serves Hardin, Allen, Hancock and Wyandot Counties in our region as well as Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert Counties. To...
Four Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Four people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Jill E. Bradshaw was sentenced to minimum of three to a maximum of four years in prison on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both with forfeiture specifications.
Ohio woman charged in death of 4-month-old boy
A 38-year-old Columbus woman has been charged in the death of a four-month-old boy Monday.
OVI Checkpoint on Mount Vernon Ave. tonight
MARION—The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with The Marion Police Department and The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 9:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. tonight on Mount Vernon Ave east of Forest Lawn Dr. in the City of Marion.
Too many OVIs? We’re taking your truck
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a man did not suffer excessive fines when the court ordered the seizure of his $31,000 truck following his third drunk driving violation in 10 years.
Suspected explosive leads to bomb squad investigation in Mansfield
A contractor cleaning out an abandoned home on Harker Street in Mansfield made a frightening discovery Saturday that led to an investigation by the Ashland County Bomb Squad.
