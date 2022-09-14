Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Suspect wanted in murder of passenger at Willowbrook Metro station arrested
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detectives arrested a man suspected of attacking and killing another passenger at a Metro station in the Willowbrook area. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday. His name has not been publicly released, LASD said in a statement to FOX 11.
foxla.com
8 injured in Antelope Valley crash
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to...
Arrest made in fatal assault of 27-year-old father at Metro Blue Line station in Willowbrook area
A homicide suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal assault and robbery of a 27-year-old father in March at the Metro Blue Line station in the Willowbrook area.
Santa Clarita Radio
A Nightmare Experience With A Santa Clarita Homeowner’s Association (HOA)
Homeowner’s Associations, better known as HOA’s are prevalent throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. While there are many benefits to an HOA, the potential exists for extreme challenges. This is the story of one such challenge. KHTS was approached by Steve Goodman, who resides in the North Park Community...
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Antelope Valley [Lancaster, CA]
Traffic Collision near South Avenue J Left One Fatality. Officers responded to the fatal collision around 4:48 a.m. at the Antelope Valley 14 Freeway and South Avenue J. According to the California Highway Patrol, police located the victim lying on the roadway, however, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
CA High-Speed Rail Authority Releases Draft Plan for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released its draft environmental studies for the planned link between the cities of Palmdale and Burbank. The ~38-mile-long section is currently estimated to cost roughly $24 billion. This section’s cost is relatively high, as trains will mostly travel in tunnels under the San Gabriel Mountains in north Los Angeles County. CAHSRA is currently receiving public comment on the Palmdale-Burbank Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (EIR/EIS). For details on how to comment, and/or attend upcoming virtual hearings, see the end of this post.
L.A. Weekly
Arrests Made In Break-In Of Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Home
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed two arrests were made in connection to the home burglary of California Rep. and mayoral candidate Karen Bass. The break-in occurred Friday, September 10, with Bass saying only her firearms were taken and no other valuables. In an interview with KTTV‘s Elex Michaelson, Bass...
foxla.com
Pursuit crash: Puppy rescued after driver slams into Pacoima building
LOS ANGELES - A puppy was rescued from a burning building after a police chase crash came to an end in the San Fernando Valley. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver when the driver lost control and the vehicle plowed into the building in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Sutter Avenue in Pacoima around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. Upon impact, the building immediately caught on fire.
signalscv.com
Two men accused of SCV felonies return to court
Two men accused of having committed felonies within the Santa Clarita Valley returned to court on Wednesday, once again receiving future court dates to appear. A Canyon Country man accused of killing his child was ordered to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 28. Marcel Taylor, 26,...
New Court Docs Allege Nurse Nicole Linton ‘Floored’ 130mph Before Deadly Los Angeles Car Crash
Nicole Linton, a nurse charged in the killing of six people in a fatal car crash in Windsor Hills, California, reportedly drove 130mph through the red light, the Los Angeles Times reported. According to new court documents filed Friday, the 37-year-old traveling nurse from Houston had been driving 40 miles...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita organizes an ‘out of this world’ block party
Santa Clarita Valley residents experienced zero-gravity and visited other galaxies as part of the Senses Block Party in Old Town Newhall Thursday night. The city of Santa Clarita hosted its Senses Block Party with the theme being outer space. City organizers brought live music, food trucks, and themed activities for its September installment of the event.
KGET 17
Witness questioned about Jones criticism of Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continued Friday to describe the proceedings as a “kangaroo court” from his Infowars studio in Texas. Jones’ commentary became a focus of testimony on...
Canyon News
16 People Charged In EBT Fraud Scheme
CALIFORNIA—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on September 6, that 16 people were charged in a massive Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) fraud, where funds intended for families in need were illegally siphoned away from them at a large cost to taxpayers. “Stealing hundreds of thousands of...
KTVU FOX 2
Here's how to get California earthquake alerts
OAKLAND, Calif. - California's earthquake warning system activated swiftly Tuesday night, sending an alert to the cellphones of Santa Rosa residents and those in surrounding areas of a 4.4 magnitude temblor. California uses science, state-of-the-art ground motion monitoring, and new and existing alerting methods to deliver warnings to residents' cell...
iheart.com
This Is Where The “Big One” Will Strike In California, New Study Reveals
Researchers say the Rodgers Creek Fault in Northern California, which runs from the San Pablo Bay north through central Sonoma County, could well become the source of the state’s next major earthquake. The San Francisco Chronicle says the fault is a main strand along the boundary between the North...
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
foxla.com
The Issue Is: Karen Bass and Dennis Prager
This week, Elex is joined by LA Mayoral Candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass as she discusses the break-in at her home and public safety in Los Angeles. Dennis Prager also stops by to discuss the state of the Republican Party in California and his nonprofit "Prager U."
2 earthquakes with magnitudes above 4.0 shake California's Wine Country
The tremors hit Tuesday night near the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa in the North Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
kgoradio.com
California Station Selling Gas For 91 Cents Per Gallon
As the per-gallon price of gasoline continues to drop, Los Angeles commuters on Thursday were surprised to find one local station was selling fuel for just 91 cents. That’s not to say the price of gas has dropped that low everywhere; the price on display at the Santa Monica Boulevard Mobil was part of a promotion for NBC’s time-traveling reboot “Quantum Leap.” A sign next to the low price display read, “Leap back to 1985 prices!”
KGET 17
California is home to the world’s largest corn maze: How you can visit
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — While the American Midwest is known for its endless fields of corn, the world’s largest corn maze is actually in a small town outside of California’s capital. Cool Patch Pumpkins was founded in 2011 by Matt Cooley in Dixon, California, after his kids...
