California State

foxla.com

8 injured in Antelope Valley crash

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Antelope Valley [Lancaster, CA]

Traffic Collision near South Avenue J Left One Fatality. Officers responded to the fatal collision around 4:48 a.m. at the Antelope Valley 14 Freeway and South Avenue J. According to the California Highway Patrol, police located the victim lying on the roadway, however, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.
LANCASTER, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CA High-Speed Rail Authority Releases Draft Plan for Palmdale to Burbank Section

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released its draft environmental studies for the planned link between the cities of Palmdale and Burbank. The ~38-mile-long section is currently estimated to cost roughly $24 billion. This section’s cost is relatively high, as trains will mostly travel in tunnels under the San Gabriel Mountains in north Los Angeles County. CAHSRA is currently receiving public comment on the Palmdale-Burbank Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (EIR/EIS). For details on how to comment, and/or attend upcoming virtual hearings, see the end of this post.
BURBANK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Arrests Made In Break-In Of Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Home

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed two arrests were made in connection to the home burglary of California Rep. and mayoral candidate Karen Bass. The break-in occurred Friday, September 10, with Bass saying only her firearms were taken and no other valuables. In an interview with KTTV‘s Elex Michaelson, Bass...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Pursuit crash: Puppy rescued after driver slams into Pacoima building

LOS ANGELES - A puppy was rescued from a burning building after a police chase crash came to an end in the San Fernando Valley. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver when the driver lost control and the vehicle plowed into the building in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Sutter Avenue in Pacoima around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. Upon impact, the building immediately caught on fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Two men accused of SCV felonies return to court

Two men accused of having committed felonies within the Santa Clarita Valley returned to court on Wednesday, once again receiving future court dates to appear. A Canyon Country man accused of killing his child was ordered to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 28. Marcel Taylor, 26,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita organizes an ‘out of this world’ block party

Santa Clarita Valley residents experienced zero-gravity and visited other galaxies as part of the Senses Block Party in Old Town Newhall Thursday night. The city of Santa Clarita hosted its Senses Block Party with the theme being outer space. City organizers brought live music, food trucks, and themed activities for its September installment of the event.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KGET 17

Witness questioned about Jones criticism of Sandy Hook trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continued Friday to describe the proceedings as a “kangaroo court” from his Infowars studio in Texas. Jones’ commentary became a focus of testimony on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Canyon News

16 People Charged In EBT Fraud Scheme

CALIFORNIA—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on September 6, that 16 people were charged in a massive Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) fraud, where funds intended for families in need were illegally siphoned away from them at a large cost to taxpayers. “Stealing hundreds of thousands of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Here's how to get California earthquake alerts

OAKLAND, Calif. - California's earthquake warning system activated swiftly Tuesday night, sending an alert to the cellphones of Santa Rosa residents and those in surrounding areas of a 4.4 magnitude temblor. California uses science, state-of-the-art ground motion monitoring, and new and existing alerting methods to deliver warnings to residents' cell...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

The Issue Is: Karen Bass and Dennis Prager

This week, Elex is joined by LA Mayoral Candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass as she discusses the break-in at her home and public safety in Los Angeles. Dennis Prager also stops by to discuss the state of the Republican Party in California and his nonprofit "Prager U."
LOS ANGELES, CA
kgoradio.com

California Station Selling Gas For 91 Cents Per Gallon

As the per-gallon price of gasoline continues to drop, Los Angeles commuters on Thursday were surprised to find one local station was selling fuel for just 91 cents. That’s not to say the price of gas has dropped that low everywhere; the price on display at the Santa Monica Boulevard Mobil was part of a promotion for NBC’s time-traveling reboot “Quantum Leap.” A sign next to the low price display read, “Leap back to 1985 prices!”
LOS ANGELES, CA

