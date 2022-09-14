About 30 businesses in the Cedar Falls area have taken steps to become informed, safe, respectful environments for people living with dementia. Elaine Eshbaugh, a professor of gerontology at The University of Northern Iowa, is teaching a course that certifies those merchants as “dementia friendly,” something she’d like to see go statewide. “You have to have 50% of your employees present at a training,” Eshbaugh says. “It’s a one-hour training and we try to make it really applicable to the type of work that you do or your business. What we really focus on are just very simple ways that you can assist people who live with dementia to allow them to thrive in the community.”

