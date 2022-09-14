Read full article on original website
KIMT
State money going to redevelop old Shopko building in Mason City
DES MOINES, Iowa – The plan to redevelop the old Shopko building in Mason City receives state funding. The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board awarded EVCO Holdings, LLC a $300,000 forgivable loan and tax benefits through the state’s High Quality Jobs program. The Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company intends to buy the 90,000 square foot Shopko building and turn it into a manufacturing plan for electric-powered recreational vehicles and components. The project is expected to create 115 jobs paying at least $19.83 per hour.
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
KCCI.com
Street closure in Webster City due to risk of a building collapsing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of 1st Street and Des Moines Street in Webster City are closed until further notice. The city says it's out of an abundance of caution, as a nearby building is at risk of collapsing. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
KAAL-TV
On/Off Rain Rest of the Weekend
Although it will be isolated at best, we do have some isolated rain chances the rest of the weekend. Luckily, it is not expected to cause any major impacts (let alone damage). Expect no more than 1/2″. The only way this would happen is if any downpours sneaked into portions of northeast Iowa during Saturday night. While these downpours are most likely to stay south, these storms could be strong should they track towards Charles City, Mason City, or surrounding communities.
KGLO News
High Quality Jobs application for proposed Mason City golf car, electric vehicle manufacturer to be decided Friday
DES MOINES — The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors during their meeting tomorrow in Des Moines will consider a financial assistance application for the company that recently announced they were purchasing the former ShopKo building in Mason City and transforming it into a golf car and electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly facility.
Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions
State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including missing narcotics, a lack of qualified personnel and issues that caused some Iowans to lose access to their medications. Two of the nine stores were sanctioned earlier this year for their hiring practices. The store hit […] The post Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
myaustinminnesota.com
Spirit Lake, Iowa man killed in semi accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon
An Iowa man was killed when his semi was involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer being driven by 64-year old Larry Dean Bamsey of Spirit Lake, Iowa was traveling northbound on I-35 near mile marker 3 at 2:57 p.m. Thursday afternoon when the vehicle collided with a guardrail and subsequently caught on fire.
KIMT
Mason City Walgreens accused of numerous violations from Iowa Board of Pharmacy
The Mason City Walgreens has been accused of numerous violations from the Iowa Board of Pharmacy. COUNT I Respondent is charged under 657 IAC 36.6(3) with practice harmful or detrimental to the public. COUNT II Respondent is charged under 657 IAC 36.6(21) with violating a board rule, specifically 657 IAC...
Radio Iowa
Cedar Falls businesses undergo dementia friendly training
About 30 businesses in the Cedar Falls area have taken steps to become informed, safe, respectful environments for people living with dementia. Elaine Eshbaugh, a professor of gerontology at The University of Northern Iowa, is teaching a course that certifies those merchants as “dementia friendly,” something she’d like to see go statewide. “You have to have 50% of your employees present at a training,” Eshbaugh says. “It’s a one-hour training and we try to make it really applicable to the type of work that you do or your business. What we really focus on are just very simple ways that you can assist people who live with dementia to allow them to thrive in the community.”
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads not guilty to drug fraud at department store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of medication fraud is pleading not guilty. Emily Sue Schumaker, 27 of Mason City, is now scheduled to stand trial starting November 11 for first-degree theft. Court documents state that Schumaker was working at Target in Mason City and refunded medications that...
KEYC
Iowa man falls 40 feet at a quarry near Byron
Byron, Minn. (KTTC) – Emergency responders were called to a work-related accident at a quarry near Byron Tuesday morning. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), it happened around 11 a.m. on County Road 25. A 28-year-old drill operator from Fredericksburg, Iowa fell a distance of about...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Iowa man identified in fatal Interstate 35 crash Thursday afternoon
UPDATE: According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Larry Dean Bamsey, 64, of Spirit Lake, IA was killed in a crash on I-35 Thursday afternoon. No other information has been given at this time. —PREVIOUS STORY— (ABC 6 News) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn...
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office: NE Iowa man who 40 feet into rock pile still in critical condition
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who fell 40 feet into a rock pile and suffered extensive injuries Tuesday morning is still in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said it happened at around 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of County Rd. 25 SW. The man, identified as a...
Semi-truck driver killed in fiery I-35 crash near Iowa border
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. A freight driver was killed on northbound Interstate-35 near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon after the semi-tractor trailer he was driving collided with a guard rail and started on fire. The crash happened around...
KIMT
Floyd County jury finds man not guilty of violent robbery
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – One person has been acquitted of a violent robbery in Floyd County while another person awaits sentencing. A jury Wednesday found Darius Mensel Mason, 41 of Charles City, not guilty of first-degree robbery, willfully injury causing serious injury, and false imprisonment. Mason’s trial began Tuesday.
Sioux City Journal
Body found in rural Worth County
Authorities responded to a call Friday morning of a body found in rural Worth County. According to Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank, a resident called to report they had discovered a body in the Shell Rock River while on a regular morning walk near the intersection of 390th Street and Raven Avenue, southeast of Kensett.
more1049.com
Spirit Lake Man Loses Life in Freeborn County Crash
Albert Lea, MN (KICD) — A Spirit Lake man died in a single vehicle crash on Northbound I-35 in Freeborn County Minnesota on Thursday. According to the report from the Minnesota State Patrol, 64 year old Larry Bamsey was driving a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer and struck a guard rail just before 3 pm. The semi caught fire and Bamsey ultimately succumbed to injuries. The Glenville and Albert Lea Fire Departments and Mayo Ambulance assisted State Troopers at the scene.
KIMT
Woman's body found in Shell Rock River identified
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The Worth County Sheriff's Office has identified the body of a woman found in the Shell Rock River on Friday morning. Authorities say Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood has been identified. Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank previously said his office had a good idea of who the woman is because of a tattoo.
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office: NE Iowa man falls 40 feet into rock pile, suffers significant injuries
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man fell 40 feet into a rock pile and suffered extensive injuries Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s office said it happened at around 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of County Rd. 25 SW. The man, identified as a 28-year-old from Fredericksburg, Iowa, was found...
KAAL-TV
Blooming Prairie home a ‘total loss’ after fire
(ABC 6 News) – A rural Blooming Prairie home is a total loss after an early Friday morning fire. Emergency crews responded to a house fire around 7:00 a.m. Friday morning at 69261 120th Ave. in rural Blooming Prairie. A Steele County Sheriff deputy were first on the scene...
