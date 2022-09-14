Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Sign Installed for Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets at Disneyland
Last weekend at D23 Expo, we got a special look at a new accessories and cookware shop headed to New Orleans Square and themed to “The Princess and the Frog”. Now the first signs have been installed for Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets!. The...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Zesty Signature Sauce Available at Connections Eatery in EPCOT
During our most recent trip to Connections Eatery in EPCOT, we noticed a mysterious dispenser labeled “zesty signature sauce.”. We didn’t have a Big Mac or Whopper on hand but had to try the sauce anyway. Zesty Signature Sauce. It tasted like a mix of mayonnaise and honey...
WDW News Today
Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit Returns for 2022 at Downtown Disney District Featuring Treat Pail Prize
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit has returned to Downtown Disney District for another year of pumpkin hunting. The scavenger hunt map is $9.99 and can be found at Pin Traders or World of Disney. There are signs...
WDW News Today
New Oogie Boogie Ear Headband Debuts at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Just in time for Halloween, these frightfully adorable Oogie Boogie Ear Headbands arrived at Gone Hollywood at Disney California Adventure. Oogie Boogie Ear Headband – $29.99. The headband is outlined in black with a soft green...
WDW News Today
Mickey Pumpkin Ear Cap Arrives at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Trick or treat! If you’re looking for something a bit more classic in the Halloween headgear department, a trip to the Emporium at Disneyland may be in order for this new Mickey pumpkin-inspired ear cap!. Mickey...
WDW News Today
Funnel Cloud Forms Near Walt Disney World, No Tornado Touchdown
Although Florida isn’t exactly known for its lack of extreme weather, tornadoes are still something of a rarity around the area. So it was extremely surprising to guests around Walt Disney World who spotted a funnel cloud, precursor to a tornado, forming near the resort this evening. Guests particularly...
WDW News Today
New Droid Depot Notebook Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you want to keep track of what’s happening in a galaxy far, far away, or just in your everyday life, this new Droid-themed notebook at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now available.
WDW News Today
New Limited Edition ‘Transformation At Twilight’ Pins and Disney Cats Halloween Pins at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Two new collections of “Transformation At Twilight” pins and Disney Cats Halloween pins are available at Disneyland Resort. We found both of these collections in 20th Century Music Co. Limited Edition “Big Hero 6” Mochi...
WDW News Today
New ‘Andor’ Sling Backpack From Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Keep Rebellion secrets safe in this “Star Wars” Cassian Andor sling backpack from Disneyland Resort, inspired by the upcoming “Andor” series. Andor Sling Backpack – $44.99. The bag is blue with a...
WDW News Today
Light-Up Main Street Electrical Parade 50th Anniversary Ornament Debuts at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Like the Main Street Electrical Parade, our Christmas trees every year are made up of hundreds or even thousands of sparkling lights! And if you’re a big fan of the classic Disneyland parade, you can pick up a new tree ornament themed to the parade’s 50th Anniversary celebration now at the park!
WDW News Today
Disney Removes ‘Rogue Squadron,’ Adds ‘Snow White,’ ‘Inside Out 2,’ and ‘Mufasa’ To Release Schedule
Disney has removed “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” from its upcoming release calendar while adding new films announced at D23, Variety reports. “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron,” directed by Patty Jenkins, was originally slated for a Christmas 2023 release, but has been delayed. Kathleen Kennedy described it as a story that “will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride.”
WDW News Today
Avatar: Explore Pandora Temporary Exhibit Opening Next Week in Shanghai Disneyland
James Cameron and Jon Landau’s Lightstorm Entertainment have teamed up with Disney to create Avatar: Explore Pandora, a new temporary attraction for Shanghai Disneyland. Avatar: Explore Pandora is an exhibit and will be open from September 22, 2022, to March 2023. The “attraction” entrance is next to Tron Lightcycle...
WDW News Today
New Hades, Ursula, Evil Queen, and More Disney Villains Merchandise From Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new collection of Disney Villains merchandise featuring Hades, Ursula, and the Evil Queen is now available at Disneyland Resort, plus a Disney Villains nuiMOs apparel collection. Evil Queen Corkcicle Tumbler – $39.99. This stemless Corkcicle...
WDW News Today
New Abu Big Feet Plush Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Cuddle up with the newest Big Feet plush from Disneyland Resort. This one is of Aladdin’s monkey sidekick, Abu! We found it in the Emporium. Abu Big Feet Plush – $29.99. Abu is wearing his...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Park Hours Extended in October, ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ Character Breakfast Returning to Crystal Palace, Grad Nite Returning to Disneyland with Significant Price Hike, & More: Daily Recap (9/16/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, September 16, 2022.
WDW News Today
No Clear Progress Made on Former Tarzan’s Treehouse After Tarps Removed at Disneyland
Tarzan’s Treehouse at Disneyland Park has now been permanently closed for over a year to become something new entirely. Disney has yet to announce what the new attraction will be, though it has been rumored it could be an “Encanto” or S.E.A. treehouse. The entrance tree and bridge were fully removed early this summer, and the treehouse has since remained obscured by tarps.
WDW News Today
New Retro Disneyland Marquee Ear Headband Now Available
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Do you want to show your love for Disneyland Resort? A new Retro Disneyland marquee ear headband has debuted. Last month, Disney released a retro-inspired Walt Disney World ear headband, and now, it’s time for Disneyland to shine in bold mid-century style.
WDW News Today
New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Film Release Date Moved From March 2023
Disney has moved the release date for their new “Haunted Mansion” film, Deadline reports. “The Haunted Mansion” was previously scheduled to hit theaters on March 10, 2023. It will now be released on August 11, 2023. For more information on booking your next trip with our official...
WDW News Today
Breakfast Returning to Crystal Palace With Winnie the Pooh Characters Next Month at Magic Kingdom
Breakfast with Winnie the Pooh characters will return to the Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom on October 25, 2022. Breakfast reservations will open on September 22, 2022. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Crystal Palace has only been...
