ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spalding County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Authorities request help finding missing DeKalb County puppies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One of the three puppies taken during a break-in at a metro-Atlanta animal shelter has been found safe in a nearby backyard, but now the hunt is on to find the other dogs stolen early Friday morning. Sophie Felix's sharp eyes are why the not-so-pint-sized puppy...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road

MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Griffin, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Spalding County, GA
Spalding County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Griffin, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information. Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.
AUBURN, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead in suspected homicide, Stockbridge police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - After finding a man dead in the street, Stockbridge police are investigating what they believe to have been a homicide. According to officials, officers were responding to a call late Saturday afternoon about a shooting in Stockbridge. At the corner of Monarch Village Way and Bridgewater Drive...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spalding#Ga
WRBL News 3

Two-year-old child shot in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A two-year-old has been hospitalized following a shooting in LaGrange. The child was transported to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta. A condition for the child is unavailable as of the posting of this article. According to police the shooting happened on Saturday at around 1:00 p.m., at an apartment complex located at 119 Old […]
LAGRANGE, GA
CBS 46

DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newnan Times-Herald

Balloon release for missing Newnan woman

On Oct. 1, Tiffany Foster’s family and friends will mark her 37th birthday with a balloon release at Newnan’s Veterans Memorial Park. If she isn’t found, it will be the second birthday they celebrate without her. Foster disappeared on March 1, 2021. “It’s hard on the whole...
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rapper Ludacris' manager turns himself in, charged with June murder

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators have identified Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, as a suspect in a June shooting that left one person dead, and two others--including himself--injured. Obafemi is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for suspect in DeKalb County gas station shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police shared images of a man wanted for shooting two people at a DeKalb County gas station. The DeKalb County Police Department said the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a Shell on Glenwood Road. Police said a man in his 30s and another in his 50s received treatment at a hospital. They were in critical condition on Monday.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing Kaylee Jones: No 'substantiated' tips 3 months after Georgia teen's disappearance

CARROLLTON, Ga. - Georgia teen Kaylee Jones disappeared three months ago from her Georgia home and hasn't been seen since. The now-17-year-old was 16 when her parents believe she left her family's Carrollton home by climbing out of her second-story bedroom window on June 14 without her computer or phone, which had recently been confiscated after her parents said they found out she had been in communication with strangers online.
CARROLLTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies searching for missing 30-year-old Coweta County woman

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a missing woman who disappeared after leaving her home. Officials say the 30-year-old Alexandria Quillen drove away from her home in northern Coweta County around 8 p.m. on Tuesday to run to the store. She never returned. According to deputies,...
COWETA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy