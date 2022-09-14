CARROLLTON, Ga. - Georgia teen Kaylee Jones disappeared three months ago from her Georgia home and hasn't been seen since. The now-17-year-old was 16 when her parents believe she left her family's Carrollton home by climbing out of her second-story bedroom window on June 14 without her computer or phone, which had recently been confiscated after her parents said they found out she had been in communication with strangers online.

CARROLLTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO