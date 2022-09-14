Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Body of missing Newton County woman Yolanda Brown found in car near I-20, deputies say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have confirmed the body found in a car along Interstate 20 earlier this week is that of a missing Newton County woman. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned. "The body located in the vehicle off...
Body found in car in Newton County identified as missing woman
The body found inside a car along I-20 in Newton County this week has been confirmed as a mother who went missing earlie...
fox5atlanta.com
Authorities request help finding missing DeKalb County puppies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One of the three puppies taken during a break-in at a metro-Atlanta animal shelter has been found safe in a nearby backyard, but now the hunt is on to find the other dogs stolen early Friday morning. Sophie Felix's sharp eyes are why the not-so-pint-sized puppy...
Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road
MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information. Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.
fox5atlanta.com
Spalding County deputy's home destroyed by flames; here's how to help
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is calling on people to help a deputy and his family after they lost their home in a fire. The devastating flames tore through the home on Aug. 31. Deputy McArthur McClendon, his wife and his mother lived in the home.
1 killed in crash on Highway 74 near Milam Road, Fairburn Police say
FAIRBURN, Ga. — Fairburn Police are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 74 near Milam Road Friday evening. Police said both northbound lanes are closed going toward the interstate and one southbound lane is closed going toward Tyrone. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the wreck. Authorities...
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead in suspected homicide, Stockbridge police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - After finding a man dead in the street, Stockbridge police are investigating what they believe to have been a homicide. According to officials, officers were responding to a call late Saturday afternoon about a shooting in Stockbridge. At the corner of Monarch Village Way and Bridgewater Drive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two-year-old child shot in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A two-year-old has been hospitalized following a shooting in LaGrange. The child was transported to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta. A condition for the child is unavailable as of the posting of this article. According to police the shooting happened on Saturday at around 1:00 p.m., at an apartment complex located at 119 Old […]
CBS 46
DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
Police: 2-year-old rushed to hospital after being shot by another child
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was shot accidently by another child. On Saturday, the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 100 block of Old Airport Rd. after getting a call about a 2-year-old being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
LaGrange 2-year-old accidentally shot by another child
LaGrange responding to a 911 call about a shooting found a 2-year-old suffering from a gun wound. Officers believe another child in the home somehow got access to a gun and accidentally fired it at the toddler.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newnan Times-Herald
Balloon release for missing Newnan woman
On Oct. 1, Tiffany Foster’s family and friends will mark her 37th birthday with a balloon release at Newnan’s Veterans Memorial Park. If she isn’t found, it will be the second birthday they celebrate without her. Foster disappeared on March 1, 2021. “It’s hard on the whole...
CBS 46
Authorities investigate ‘gummies’ incident at DeKalb County middle school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents of students at Chapel Hill Middle School in south DeKalb County are learning school officials are looking into an incident involving a student allegedly passing out gummies at school, candy that parents feared might’ve been laced with THC. It’s a subject matter that...
fox5atlanta.com
Rapper Ludacris' manager turns himself in, charged with June murder
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators have identified Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, as a suspect in a June shooting that left one person dead, and two others--including himself--injured. Obafemi is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and...
Thousands gather to pay respects as second fallen Cobb deputy laid to rest
DALLAS, Ga. — Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin Jr., the second of two Cobb County deputies shot and killed in the line of duty last week, has been laid to rest. Ervin and Deputy Jonathan Koleski were gunned down on September 8 as they tried executing an arrest warrant in Marietta.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for suspect in DeKalb County gas station shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police shared images of a man wanted for shooting two people at a DeKalb County gas station. The DeKalb County Police Department said the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a Shell on Glenwood Road. Police said a man in his 30s and another in his 50s received treatment at a hospital. They were in critical condition on Monday.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing Kaylee Jones: No 'substantiated' tips 3 months after Georgia teen's disappearance
CARROLLTON, Ga. - Georgia teen Kaylee Jones disappeared three months ago from her Georgia home and hasn't been seen since. The now-17-year-old was 16 when her parents believe she left her family's Carrollton home by climbing out of her second-story bedroom window on June 14 without her computer or phone, which had recently been confiscated after her parents said they found out she had been in communication with strangers online.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for missing 30-year-old Coweta County woman
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a missing woman who disappeared after leaving her home. Officials say the 30-year-old Alexandria Quillen drove away from her home in northern Coweta County around 8 p.m. on Tuesday to run to the store. She never returned. According to deputies,...
fox5atlanta.com
2 Alabama residents arrested after high-speed chase through Peachtree City
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police accuse a man suspected of shoplifting at a Peachtree City Home Depot of then leading them on a high-speed chase that they were forced to call off for safety reasons. Dash cam video of Peachtree City police pulling over driver Travis Smelley. He’s a 52-year-old...
Comments / 0