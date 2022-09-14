Read full article on original website
ESPN
How Napoli's revamp made them a stronger bet for Serie A, Champions League progress
It began last winter. Napoli announced that captain and native son Lorenzo Insigne had signed for Toronto FC and would leave at the end of the 2021-2022 season. The Azzurri finished third in Serie A, returning to the Champions League group stage after two years away. - Stream on ESPN+:...
UEFA・
Soccer-15-year-old makes debut for Arsenal in easy win at Brentford
LONDON (Reuters) - Fifteen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history when he came on as a substitute for Arsenal as they returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday.
BBC
Roy Makaay: Rangers grant coach compassionate leave for 'family health issue'
Coach Roy Makaay has been granted compassionate leave because of a family health issue, Rangers have confirmed. The 47-year-old Dutchman has been missing from the technical area in recent Champions League games defeats by Ajax and Napoli. Makaay has been Giovanni van Brockhorst's number three. A Rangers spokesperson said: "Roy...
ESPN
Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada in Argentina squad for last friendlies before World Cup
Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada was included in Argentina's 28-man squad Thursday for two World Cup warm-up matches to be played in the United States this month. The team will face Honduras on Sept. 23 in Miami and Jamaica four days later in New Jersey. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni dropped...
MLS・
BBC
Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors
St Mirren v Celtic (Sun, 12:00) Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe but is St Mirren's only absentee. Celtic too have no fresh injuries, with midfielder James McCarthy back in training after missing the midweek Champions League game through illness. Centre-half Carl...
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Southampton
The draw against Manchester City, and if we’re being honest this draw was worth more than the one point given in terms of intangibles, could be the start of something new and brilliant. It could also be the cruel dawn of a false spring. Whichever it ends up being, things are decidedly less restless than they were heading into that September 3rd match. This Friday brings Southampton to Villa Park. Sitting 12th in the table to Villa’s 17th, the Saints will prove a stiff enough test. Over the last three matches, Southampton have lost 1-0 at Wolves, 2-1 at home over Chelsea, and a 1-0 loss at home to Manchester United. Key players to watch for include striker Che Adams, right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, and midfielder James Ward-Prowse.
BBC
Everton v West Ham United
Everton may start Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is back from a knee injury, and Abdoulaye Doucoure is also fit again and in contention. Jordan Pickford's thigh injury will keep him out until after the international break. West Ham pair Aaron Cresswell and Craig Dawson both returned to action against Silkeborg on...
'We Are Looking Forward To The Challenge' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Season Ahead
Liverpool Women's manager Matt Beard gives his thoughts on the Reds upcoming Top Flight season and how the team aim to keep up momentum after winning the Championship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador
Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
BBC
Paul Pogba: Juventus midfielder's brother Mathias detained over alleged extortion plot
Mathias Pogba has been detained and placed under formal investigation over an alleged plot to extort money from his brother, French international Paul. Four other people have also been placed under formal investigation for extortion and criminal association, judicial sources told news agencies Reuters and Agence France-Presse. Mathias Pogba's lawyer,...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Irish in Britain reflect on changing relations
It was the Queen's visit to Ireland in 2011 that changed the game for Jackie Ryan-O'Brien's father. He came to London from County Kerry, in the Republic of Ireland, about 60 years ago. Not long after he met Jackie's mother, who was raised in Northern Ireland, in Kilkeel, County Down.
U.K.・
