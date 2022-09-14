ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

BBC

Roy Makaay: Rangers grant coach compassionate leave for 'family health issue'

Coach Roy Makaay has been granted compassionate leave because of a family health issue, Rangers have confirmed. The 47-year-old Dutchman has been missing from the technical area in recent Champions League games defeats by Ajax and Napoli. Makaay has been Giovanni van Brockhorst's number three. A Rangers spokesperson said: "Roy...
BBC

Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

St Mirren v Celtic (Sun, 12:00) Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe but is St Mirren's only absentee. Celtic too have no fresh injuries, with midfielder James McCarthy back in training after missing the midweek Champions League game through illness. Centre-half Carl...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Southampton

The draw against Manchester City, and if we’re being honest this draw was worth more than the one point given in terms of intangibles, could be the start of something new and brilliant. It could also be the cruel dawn of a false spring. Whichever it ends up being, things are decidedly less restless than they were heading into that September 3rd match. This Friday brings Southampton to Villa Park. Sitting 12th in the table to Villa’s 17th, the Saints will prove a stiff enough test. Over the last three matches, Southampton have lost 1-0 at Wolves, 2-1 at home over Chelsea, and a 1-0 loss at home to Manchester United. Key players to watch for include striker Che Adams, right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, and midfielder James Ward-Prowse.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton v West Ham United

Everton may start Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is back from a knee injury, and Abdoulaye Doucoure is also fit again and in contention. Jordan Pickford's thigh injury will keep him out until after the international break. West Ham pair Aaron Cresswell and Craig Dawson both returned to action against Silkeborg on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador

Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
SOCCER
BBC

Queen's funeral: Irish in Britain reflect on changing relations

It was the Queen's visit to Ireland in 2011 that changed the game for Jackie Ryan-O'Brien's father. He came to London from County Kerry, in the Republic of Ireland, about 60 years ago. Not long after he met Jackie's mother, who was raised in Northern Ireland, in Kilkeel, County Down.
U.K.

