East Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Washington makes statement, beats No. 11 Michigan St 39-28

SEATTLE (AP) - Michael Penix Jr. threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns and Washington emphatically stated its case as a contender in the Pac-12 with a 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State. Penix was spectacular for three quarters in a primetime national showcase that showed Kalen DeBoer’s rebuild...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Weather Should Be Dry For MSU Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Saturday football game in Seattle against the Washington Huskies should be played in dry conditions. The forecast is for cloudy skies and a high of 63 degrees. Kick off is 4:30pm in Seattle, 7:30pm in Michigan. Washington is a 3 1/2 point favorite and both teams have 2-0 records. The teams meet next year in Spartan Stadium. ABC is the televising network.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Two More Verbals For MSU Hockey

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale has received verbal commitments from two more players. The Spartans are due to sign Tommi Mannisto, a forward who played for the Finnish national team. MSU also has landed Riley Patterson, a center who plays with the North York Ranges in the Ontario Junior Hockey League. Patterson scored two goals in his opening game this past Sunday. Nightingale is beginning his first season as MSU head coach.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Corn maze at Michigan farm takes MSU-UM rivalry to new heights

A farm about an hour northeast of Detroit is taking the rivalry of two of Michigan's most known Big Ten colleges to new heights. On Saturday, Choice Farm Market in Webberville is scheduled to unveil a new corn maze that aerially shows the head of Michigan State University's Spartan mascot, the state of Michigan outline, and the University of Michigan's block "M".
WEBBERVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

Fowler moves to 4-0 with win over Dansville

FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowler Eagles are an impressive 4-0 after their 20-14 win over the Dansville Aggies. The Eagles scored first, but trailed 7-6 at halftime because of a missed extra point. They came back and scored three times in the second half, a Jon Ruiz touchdown sealing...
FOWLER, MI
WILX-TV

Artists invited to East Lansing for MSU Drawing Marathon

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Artists of all ages have a chance to express their craft at the Michigan State University (MSU) Drawing Marathon. On Wednesday, the MSU Broad Art Museum, the MSU Department of Art, Art History and Design; and the City of East Lansing are inviting community members to draw up a storm at multiple drawing stations on both sides of Grand River Avenue, including the MSU Broad Art Museum to leave their mark.
EAST LANSING, MI
ocecho.com

Olivet College

Are you looking for somewhere to eat that isn’t the Kirk Center, but it is still within walking distance? If so, you are in luck because Olivet is getting a new restaurant right here on campus. According to Olivet College’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, the new restaurant is going...
OLIVET, MI
MLive.com

How to get new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus shoes in MSU, Michigan colors

University of Michigan and Michigan State University fans can represent their favorite teams in a whole new way. Fanatics has released new University of Michigan and Michigan State University Nike Pegasus Shoes. Rock maize and blue Michigan Wolverine Pegasus 39, Pegasus 38, or Pegasus 37 Running Shoes. Or grab a pair of green and white State Spartans Nike Pegasus 39 Running Shoes while supplies last. Save up to 65% off sitewide. The 48-hour only sale ends soon.
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc football players, cheerleaders disciplined over messages

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and cheerleading squad were disciplined over a series of messages in a private group chat among players. Grand Blanc Community Schools confirmed on Thursday that multiple players received unspecified discipline over messages "that were...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WILX-TV

Noted Golf Course Architect Dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing native Jerry Matthews has died at age 88. Matthews passed away 90 minutes after being honored Thursday night at a reception at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Matthews designed more than 200 courses in his career, including more than 40 counties across Michigan. He designed numerous renovations to courses in the Lansing area. He inherited the business from his father Bruce in 1979.
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Stanley: Trustees to blame for failure in Title IX certification

Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. signed the university's 2021 Title IX Certification document under the impression all of the reports were reviewed by a board member as required by the state.Board members have called for Stanley's resignation due to concerns over the certification process, accusing him of falsely certifying the Title IX document without a review from all of the board members.The process, actually, requires only one board member to review the reports on top of Stanley. With his signature, Stanley checked "Yes" to a section of the Title IX Transparency Reporting Form saying "The university certifies...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Advance

What’s going on with the MSU president and the Board of Trustees?

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. broke his silence Tuesday night amid continued speculation and controversy about the fate of his tenure, but many more questions than answers still remain. Along with MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff, Stanley addressed the MSU Faculty Senate during a special virtual meeting Tuesday evening. Both leaders are embroiled in […] The post What’s going on with the MSU president and the Board of Trustees? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
EAST LANSING, MI

