BREAKING NEWS: Two Michigan State starters did not travel with team to Washington
The Spartans will be without two key contributors against the Huskies...
Staff Predictions: No. 11 Michigan State at Washington
The Spartans hit the road for the first time in 2022, and will be tested by the Huskies
WILX-TV
Washington makes statement, beats No. 11 Michigan St 39-28
SEATTLE (AP) - Michael Penix Jr. threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns and Washington emphatically stated its case as a contender in the Pac-12 with a 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State. Penix was spectacular for three quarters in a primetime national showcase that showed Kalen DeBoer’s rebuild...
WILX-TV
Weather Should Be Dry For MSU Game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Saturday football game in Seattle against the Washington Huskies should be played in dry conditions. The forecast is for cloudy skies and a high of 63 degrees. Kick off is 4:30pm in Seattle, 7:30pm in Michigan. Washington is a 3 1/2 point favorite and both teams have 2-0 records. The teams meet next year in Spartan Stadium. ABC is the televising network.
WILX-TV
Two More Verbals For MSU Hockey
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale has received verbal commitments from two more players. The Spartans are due to sign Tommi Mannisto, a forward who played for the Finnish national team. MSU also has landed Riley Patterson, a center who plays with the North York Ranges in the Ontario Junior Hockey League. Patterson scored two goals in his opening game this past Sunday. Nightingale is beginning his first season as MSU head coach.
Michigan QB Cade McNamara suffers injury vs. Connecticut
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines were whooping Connecticut when head coach Jim Harbaugh decided he had seen enough of starting QB J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara was put into the game. Unfortunately, McNamara took a couple of big hits, including one right before halftime and it appeared as if he...
Detroit News
Corn maze at Michigan farm takes MSU-UM rivalry to new heights
A farm about an hour northeast of Detroit is taking the rivalry of two of Michigan's most known Big Ten colleges to new heights. On Saturday, Choice Farm Market in Webberville is scheduled to unveil a new corn maze that aerially shows the head of Michigan State University's Spartan mascot, the state of Michigan outline, and the University of Michigan's block "M".
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: League rivalry showdowns and nailbiters in week four
It's Week 4 of high school football action here in mid-Michigan and the 6 Sports team is ready to roll.
WILX-TV
Fowler moves to 4-0 with win over Dansville
FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowler Eagles are an impressive 4-0 after their 20-14 win over the Dansville Aggies. The Eagles scored first, but trailed 7-6 at halftime because of a missed extra point. They came back and scored three times in the second half, a Jon Ruiz touchdown sealing...
WILX-TV
Jackson Lumen Christi grabs first win of the season in a defensive struggle
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Four games into the season and the Jackson Lumen Christi Titans finally found their way into the win column in an offensive struggle with the Parma Western Panthers. Lumen Running Back Devian Franklin broke the two-and-a half quarter stalemate with a powering run to put...
WILX-TV
Artists invited to East Lansing for MSU Drawing Marathon
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Artists of all ages have a chance to express their craft at the Michigan State University (MSU) Drawing Marathon. On Wednesday, the MSU Broad Art Museum, the MSU Department of Art, Art History and Design; and the City of East Lansing are inviting community members to draw up a storm at multiple drawing stations on both sides of Grand River Avenue, including the MSU Broad Art Museum to leave their mark.
WILX-TV
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 16th
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week four of high school football is here, and the quality of matchups is still at an all-time high. This week, teams will attempt to save their playoff hopes, stay undefeated, or prove any doubters wrong. Here’s the scoreboard for tonight’s area games:. Jackson...
ocecho.com
Olivet College
Are you looking for somewhere to eat that isn’t the Kirk Center, but it is still within walking distance? If so, you are in luck because Olivet is getting a new restaurant right here on campus. According to Olivet College’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, the new restaurant is going...
MLive.com
How to get new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus shoes in MSU, Michigan colors
University of Michigan and Michigan State University fans can represent their favorite teams in a whole new way. Fanatics has released new University of Michigan and Michigan State University Nike Pegasus Shoes. Rock maize and blue Michigan Wolverine Pegasus 39, Pegasus 38, or Pegasus 37 Running Shoes. Or grab a pair of green and white State Spartans Nike Pegasus 39 Running Shoes while supplies last. Save up to 65% off sitewide. The 48-hour only sale ends soon.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc football players, cheerleaders disciplined over messages
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and cheerleading squad were disciplined over a series of messages in a private group chat among players. Grand Blanc Community Schools confirmed on Thursday that multiple players received unspecified discipline over messages "that were...
WILX-TV
Noted Golf Course Architect Dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing native Jerry Matthews has died at age 88. Matthews passed away 90 minutes after being honored Thursday night at a reception at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Matthews designed more than 200 courses in his career, including more than 40 counties across Michigan. He designed numerous renovations to courses in the Lansing area. He inherited the business from his father Bruce in 1979.
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge back to their winning ways with 37-20 win over Waverly
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge used Shawn Foster and Teddy Williams in their 37-20 win over Waverly Friday. Each had two touchdowns; Foster rushed for two in addition to his two TD passes to Williams. The Comets are back to their winning ways (3-1), and the Warriors suffered...
Stanley: Trustees to blame for failure in Title IX certification
Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. signed the university's 2021 Title IX Certification document under the impression all of the reports were reviewed by a board member as required by the state.Board members have called for Stanley's resignation due to concerns over the certification process, accusing him of falsely certifying the Title IX document without a review from all of the board members.The process, actually, requires only one board member to review the reports on top of Stanley. With his signature, Stanley checked "Yes" to a section of the Title IX Transparency Reporting Form saying "The university certifies...
What’s going on with the MSU president and the Board of Trustees?
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. broke his silence Tuesday night amid continued speculation and controversy about the fate of his tenure, but many more questions than answers still remain. Along with MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff, Stanley addressed the MSU Faculty Senate during a special virtual meeting Tuesday evening. Both leaders are embroiled in […] The post What’s going on with the MSU president and the Board of Trustees? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
