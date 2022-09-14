From the Richmond County School System regarding a shooting tonight outside the Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium:. “Due to gunshots being fired in the area near the Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium, play was suspended during the Lucy C. Laney game this evening vs. Thomson High School. Richmond Couty School System School Safety and Security Officers were alerted to questionable activity happening after a group of patrons exited the stadium. School Safety and Security Officers were enroute to respond when they heard shots fired. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and additional School Safety and Security Officers responded to support safe evacuation of the stadium and parking lots. The incident is not believed to involve Richmond County School System students and is under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.”

