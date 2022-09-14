ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 2

Burnetta Dopson
1d ago

I hope she's found too because it is too much going on in Augusta with missing children especially girls and I'm not trying to be mean or harsh what I'm about to say but y'all mothers letting your daughters dress like anything you can't do that no more showing the stomach shorts up to the butt will you see your booty cheeks and all that's not good

Reply
2
Related
WJBF

Report of shots fired at Josey Highschool Homecoming

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the campus of Josey High School. The shooting occurred at approximately 5:24pm Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims that appeared to have sustained at least one gunshot wound and they were transported to the hospital […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken robbery, shooting spark 2-state chase into Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robbery in Aiken County left a victim with a gunshot wound and set of a pursuit into Augusta before the suspect was finally captured. At 9:40 a.m., the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a robbery of an individual on King Street in Aiken, deputies said.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wgac.com

Local Woman and Young Daughter Reported Missing

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 25-year-old Jasmin Allen and her two-year-old daughter, Aamirah. Authorities say the two were last seen September 13 at 11:00 p.m. leaving their home in the 2800 block of Conniston Drive in Augusta. Allen was last seen driving a 2018 silver Jeep Wrangler. Allen’s mother told authorities Aamirah suffers from postpartum depression.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Officer pepper-sprays students during fight at Burke County High

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several students were pepper-sprayed by authorities who were trying to break up a fight Friday at Burke County High School, authorities said. Just after 10:50 a.m., Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were requested to help school resource deputies and administrators on scene of a fight at the school.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Two arrests made in North Augusta drug raid on Friday

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were arrested on Friday following a raid on a home in North Augusta. North Augusta Public Safety said they served a narcotics search Warrant on the 200 block of Harvester Drive using light and sound distractions. After serving the warrant, police said they...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glendale
wgac.com

Statement from Richmond County School System on Shooting Outside Laney

From the Richmond County School System regarding a shooting tonight outside the Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium:. “Due to gunshots being fired in the area near the Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium, play was suspended during the Lucy C. Laney game this evening vs. Thomson High School. Richmond Couty School System School Safety and Security Officers were alerted to questionable activity happening after a group of patrons exited the stadium. School Safety and Security Officers were enroute to respond when they heard shots fired. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and additional School Safety and Security Officers responded to support safe evacuation of the stadium and parking lots. The incident is not believed to involve Richmond County School System students and is under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.”
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Law enforcement officers involved in Augusta traffic accident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers were involved in a multi-vehicle traffic accident, authorities said Friday. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Peach Orchard Road at the eastbound Interstate 520 ramp, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A vehicle failed to obey a traffic-control device and struck...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF.com

UPDATE: Arrests made in Laney High School football game shooting

UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people following a shooting that occurred Friday night near a high school football game. Roosevelt Wendell Demmons, 17 and Santana Valentino Mance, 17 are both facing several charges. These charges include Possession of firearm or knife during crime, criminal damage to property in first degree, possession of pistol or revolver under 18(MISD), Weapons in school building/grounds/function and aggravated assault.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

ARC student caught with 9 mm handgun on campus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Among the safety concerns at Richmond County schools this week have been a gun and a plastic knife. Parents of students at the Academy of Richmond County got a letter Wednesday saying a student had been found with a gun. “A student brought a 9mm handgun...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta, North Augusta volunteers to battle for trash-cleanup title

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. and North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams have officially challenged one another to see which city can turn out the most volunteers and clean up the most trash. The Trash Bash at the Border challenge is planned from 9-11 a.m. Saturday to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Grisly Augusta slaying draws double life sentences for defendant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A defendant has been convicted of a 2018 fatal stabbing that left the victim with dozens of wounds. The stabbing two days after Thanksgiving claimed the life of Damien Jenkins, who was left in a pool of his own blood in the 1700 block of Mill Street, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken police respond to armed robbery on Rutland Drive

Police in Aiken responded to an armed robbery Friday afternoon at a local business. A little after 2 p.m., police with the Aiken Department of Public safety responded to an armed robbery at the 600 block of Rutland Drive, said a spokesperson with the Aiken Department of Public Safety. Police...
AIKEN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy