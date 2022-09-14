Read full article on original website
Burnetta Dopson
1d ago
I hope she's found too because it is too much going on in Augusta with missing children especially girls and I'm not trying to be mean or harsh what I'm about to say but y'all mothers letting your daughters dress like anything you can't do that no more showing the stomach shorts up to the butt will you see your booty cheeks and all that's not good
Report of shots fired at Josey Highschool Homecoming
Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the campus of Josey High School. The shooting occurred at approximately 5:24pm Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims that appeared to have sustained at least one gunshot wound and they were transported to the hospital […]
Augusta mother & daughter missing, last seen on Conniston Drive
25-year-old Jasmin Allen was last seen on September 13th at 11:00 p.m. leaving her home on the 2800 block of Conniston Drive.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Shooting at Josey High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened at T. W. Josey High School, Saturday afternoon September 17th. Officials say the incident happened at 5:24 p.m. following a football game outside of the football stadium. Deputies located two victims who appeared to have...
WRDW-TV
Aiken robbery, shooting spark 2-state chase into Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A robbery in Aiken County left a victim with a gunshot wound and set of a pursuit into Augusta before the suspect was finally captured. At 9:40 a.m., the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a robbery of an individual on King Street in Aiken, deputies said.
wgac.com
Local Woman and Young Daughter Reported Missing
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 25-year-old Jasmin Allen and her two-year-old daughter, Aamirah. Authorities say the two were last seen September 13 at 11:00 p.m. leaving their home in the 2800 block of Conniston Drive in Augusta. Allen was last seen driving a 2018 silver Jeep Wrangler. Allen’s mother told authorities Aamirah suffers from postpartum depression.
WRDW-TV
Two arrested in connection to ‘shots fired’ call at Laney High football game
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have been arrested in connection to “shots fired” at Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium on Friday. Roosevelt Demmons, 17, from Thomson Georgia, and Santana Mance, 17, from Dearing Georgia were arrested by BOE officers in connection to the case. Both were charged...
WRDW-TV
Officer pepper-sprays students during fight at Burke County High
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several students were pepper-sprayed by authorities who were trying to break up a fight Friday at Burke County High School, authorities said. Just after 10:50 a.m., Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were requested to help school resource deputies and administrators on scene of a fight at the school.
WRDW-TV
Two arrests made in North Augusta drug raid on Friday
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were arrested on Friday following a raid on a home in North Augusta. North Augusta Public Safety said they served a narcotics search Warrant on the 200 block of Harvester Drive using light and sound distractions. After serving the warrant, police said they...
wgac.com
Statement from Richmond County School System on Shooting Outside Laney
From the Richmond County School System regarding a shooting tonight outside the Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium:. “Due to gunshots being fired in the area near the Lucy C. Laney Football Stadium, play was suspended during the Lucy C. Laney game this evening vs. Thomson High School. Richmond Couty School System School Safety and Security Officers were alerted to questionable activity happening after a group of patrons exited the stadium. School Safety and Security Officers were enroute to respond when they heard shots fired. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and additional School Safety and Security Officers responded to support safe evacuation of the stadium and parking lots. The incident is not believed to involve Richmond County School System students and is under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.”
WRDW-TV
Law enforcement officers involved in Augusta traffic accident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers were involved in a multi-vehicle traffic accident, authorities said Friday. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Peach Orchard Road at the eastbound Interstate 520 ramp, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A vehicle failed to obey a traffic-control device and struck...
wfxg.com
6 weeks later: A look at the effects of new police force in Columbia County schools
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - School has been in session in Columbia County for several weeks, and parents may have noticed they are receiving more communication this year about incidents taking place on campuses. Traditionally, the district relied on the local sheriff's department to handle situations such as fights and threats...
Student brings 9mm handgun to Academy of Richmond County
School officials say a student brought a 9mm handgun to Academy of Richmond County on Thursday.
WJBF.com
UPDATE: Arrests made in Laney High School football game shooting
UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people following a shooting that occurred Friday night near a high school football game. Roosevelt Wendell Demmons, 17 and Santana Valentino Mance, 17 are both facing several charges. These charges include Possession of firearm or knife during crime, criminal damage to property in first degree, possession of pistol or revolver under 18(MISD), Weapons in school building/grounds/function and aggravated assault.
WRDW-TV
ARC student caught with 9 mm handgun on campus
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Among the safety concerns at Richmond County schools this week have been a gun and a plastic knife. Parents of students at the Academy of Richmond County got a letter Wednesday saying a student had been found with a gun. “A student brought a 9mm handgun...
WRDW-TV
Augusta, North Augusta volunteers to battle for trash-cleanup title
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. and North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams have officially challenged one another to see which city can turn out the most volunteers and clean up the most trash. The Trash Bash at the Border challenge is planned from 9-11 a.m. Saturday to...
Man to serve 2 consecutive life sentences in Mill Street stabbing death
A man was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in the deadly stabbing of a 40-year-old Augusta man back in November of 2018.
WRDW-TV
Grisly Augusta slaying draws double life sentences for defendant
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A defendant has been convicted of a 2018 fatal stabbing that left the victim with dozens of wounds. The stabbing two days after Thanksgiving claimed the life of Damien Jenkins, who was left in a pool of his own blood in the 1700 block of Mill Street, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
WXIA 11 Alive
Players, fans run out of high school football game in Augusta after shots fired, deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A high school football game in Augusta was ended Friday night after multiple shots were fired following a fight in the crowd that led to the parking lot, Richmond County Sheriff said. Deputies said they responded to a call of several gunshots heard coming from Laney...
Aiken police respond to armed robbery on Rutland Drive
Police in Aiken responded to an armed robbery Friday afternoon at a local business. A little after 2 p.m., police with the Aiken Department of Public safety responded to an armed robbery at the 600 block of Rutland Drive, said a spokesperson with the Aiken Department of Public Safety. Police...
Georgia man dead, EMS workers hospitalized after fentanyl exposure at home
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. — Three emergency medical services workers in Thomson, Georgia, are recovering after a fentanyl exposure. On Wednesday, McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office and Thomson-McDuffie Emergency Services responded to Heritage Villas on Noble Street in Thomson. Investigators believe there was a fentanyl overdose that left one man...
