Medical examiner confirms identity of couple who died in Madison murder-suicide

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the couple who died in a murder-suicide in Madison over the weekend.

Jason Wray and Jessica Wray, both 45, died as a result of the incident Sunday afternoon. The medical examiner’s office said Jessica Wray was beaten and stabbed to death, while Jason Wray died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a semi-truck on the interstate.

The couple worked as physician assistants at UW Health.

“We are devastated by the news of this unspeakable tragedy and our hearts are with the family and friends suffering this terrible loss,” UW Health press secretary Emily Kumlien said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. ” The well-being of our staff and providers is a top priority, and we will continue to provide emotional support to them as they grieve. We urge the community to respect the privacy of all who are grieving and to show support through the fund established for the family if you are able.”

Police said earlier this week they deemed Jason Wray a suspect in his wife’s death. During a news conference Monday, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said first responders who were called to the couple’s home in the 10 block of Darien Circle on the city’s west side around 3:20 p.m. Sunday found Jessica Wray had been “violently, physically attacked.” She died at the scene.

Minutes later, Jason Wray, who left their home in a vehicle, got out of the vehicle on the Beltline near Old Sauk Road where he was hit by another vehicle, but not seriously hurt. He got back into the vehicle, drove to the area of Interstate 39/90 and Buckeye Road, and again got out, this time running in front of a semi-truck, Barnes said.

The crash left him dead; according to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the truck driver was not hurt.

Barnes classified the incident as domestic violence.

A GoFundMe campaign has been organized to support the couple’s three young children.

“It’s a very tight-knit neighborhood. It’s a neighborhood where the kids play outside a lot, run around together,” Luke Hoffman, a close family friend and neighbor, said. “The families take care of each other.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources available to help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is open 24/7 at 800-799-7233. DAIS — Domestic Abuse Intervention Services — can be reached at 608-251-4445 or abuseintervention.org.

