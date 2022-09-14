ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Nevada Independent

Nevada again looks to deep conservation as the Colorado River's reservoirs dwindle

The laws governing the Colorado River give Nevada the smallest cut of water: 1.8 percent. The small share has meant Nevada has long had to live on a tight water budget and rely on conservation measures that are only now being considered by other Western states.  The post Nevada again looks to deep conservation as the Colorado River's reservoirs dwindle appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
travellemming.com

9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
knpr

A closer look: How water authorities patrol Las Vegas for water wasters

With Nevada under stricter water restrictions, the Las Vegas Valley Water District is out patrolling the city looking for water wasters. Cameron Donnarumma is one of about a dozen water waste investigators driving throughout Las Vegas. When he finds water sprinklers in use outside of the new fall schedule, which changed the first of the month to three times a week on specific days, he first records the incident.
Elko Daily Free Press

Fog lingers ahead of mixed weather weekend

ELKO – After a foggy start to Friday, hazy skies are expected to linger in northeastern Nevada following a round of wet weather. Elko received another .14 of an inch of rain Thursday. That brings September’s total so far to .45 of an inch – well above the average .26. However, the water year ending Sept. 30 is still running at an inch-and-a-half deficit.
fox10phoenix.com

Animal shelter says puppy was run over, kicked by bystander

LAS VEGAS - A Nevada animal shelter says a one-year-old puppy is recovering after being hit by a car and kicked by a bystander. The Animal Foundation said they received Remy with severe injuries and pain, posting his backstory on Facebook Friday. "After the crash, as Remy lay helpless on...
visitcarsoncity.com

Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet

Copy This Itinerary: Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet. I was sitting on my patio a couple of weeks ago sipping iced coffee when it happened. First of all, it was the risky 3 pm iced coffee that may or may not wear off in time for bed, but it’s summer in Carson City. Memories to be made – no regrets. Anyway, the calendar still said “August” at this moment, when time itself slowed down and my sights zeroed in on a single yellow leaf falling from above.
mynews4.com

Wildlife officials confirm highly contagious bird flu found in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed a highly contagious bird flu in wild bird populations in the state. The highly contagious virus circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to contagious nature, wildlife officials believe it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
themobmuseum.org

Hanley enjoyed winning streak in criminal courts

Just before his planned murder trial in the Ralph Alsup slaying, Tom Hanley caught another astonishing break. On March 30, 1970, county prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges. They pointed to insufficient evidence. Two important witnesses, Alphonse Bass and Marvin Shumate, were dead, and the two others – Michael Marathon and former Hanley aide Barbara Simmons – were not credible enough to secure a conviction. Officially, Alsup’s murder remains unsolved.
vegas24seven.com

The Axe Capital Opens at PKWY Tavern

Henderson location adds recreational axe throwing to arcade-style pastimes at tavern. Beginning today, visitors to PKWY Tavern Marks, in Henderson, Nev.; will soon be able to experience the latest in recreational axe throwing when The Axe Capital opens. Using cutting-edge digital projection technology and scoring software, the axe throwing experience has evolved an age-old past time into a modern-day game experience. Up to four people per lane may participate in each session with a scoring system like a bowling alley. The Axe Capital’s software-controlled target projection allows game to be rotated constantly for new challenges.
CBS LA

Agave plants becoming popular target for thieves

Agave plants have become a popular target for thieves as these drought-tolerant plants become more popular, not only because of the dry weather but also due to the increasing popularity of tequila. Residents across Southern California are saying their blue agave plants are being stolen right out of their yards. While there are more than 300 agave species that are used to make another alcoholic drink, mezcal, only the blue agave plant is used to make tequila.The plants typically weigh about 100 pounds and are sold to distilleries to get in on an emerging market as well as the black market. "What's in these bottles is fantastic, and people are going to pay a good price for it," said Craig Reynolds, director of the California Agave Council. Plant nurseries said that the blue agave plant's price is peaking with some people trying to undercut the market. "It's easy money," said nursery owner Imelda Martinez.Homeowner Anna Gao surrounded her blue agave plants with an iron fence after it took a decade to grow in abundance. "I don't want people jumping in," she said.
Fox5 KVVU

Official rain fall totals in Las Vegas Valley below normal this year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Despite all the rain we’ve had this monsoon season, Las Vegas is still below its normal rainfall for the year. The main reason for the lower numbers is that the rain that has fallen this year is not near the official National Weather Service rain gauge at Harry Reid International.
8newsnow.com

Rental crisis: Short-term rentals become last resort for some valley residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The high cost of rent in the Las Vegas valley continues to impact thousands of residents, causing many to seek short-term rentals for relief. Ruby Taylor told 8 News Now that weekly rentals tend to be attractive for their lower cost of living, but now the cost has gone up, yet the quality of her unit, she said, is simply embarrassing.
themobmuseum.org

Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades

Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
