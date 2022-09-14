Agave plants have become a popular target for thieves as these drought-tolerant plants become more popular, not only because of the dry weather but also due to the increasing popularity of tequila. Residents across Southern California are saying their blue agave plants are being stolen right out of their yards. While there are more than 300 agave species that are used to make another alcoholic drink, mezcal, only the blue agave plant is used to make tequila.The plants typically weigh about 100 pounds and are sold to distilleries to get in on an emerging market as well as the black market. "What's in these bottles is fantastic, and people are going to pay a good price for it," said Craig Reynolds, director of the California Agave Council. Plant nurseries said that the blue agave plant's price is peaking with some people trying to undercut the market. "It's easy money," said nursery owner Imelda Martinez.Homeowner Anna Gao surrounded her blue agave plants with an iron fence after it took a decade to grow in abundance. "I don't want people jumping in," she said.

