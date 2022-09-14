ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

On This Day (17 September 1977): Sunderland find themselves in the middle of nowhere

After a heartbreaking and highly controversial relegation just a few months earlier, Sunderland had been hopeful of making an immediate return to the topflight during 1977-78 – but whilst those filing into Roker Park 45 years ago today were about to see the eventual Division Two champions, it soon became clear that it wouldn’t be the home team troubling the promotion places.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Halkett
Person
Alan Forrest
Person
Nathaniel Atkinson
Person
Liam Boyce
Person
Kye Rowles
Person
Robbie Neilson
BBC

G﻿uardiola on Haaland, schedule and Wolves

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City’s trip to Wolveson Saturday. Aymeric Laporte is back in training but not ready yet. Kyle Walker is getting better and he will assess on Friday afternoon whether he will be available. Kalvin Phillips is also getting closer. On...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Roy Makaay: Rangers grant coach compassionate leave for 'family health issue'

Coach Roy Makaay has been granted compassionate leave because of a family health issue, Rangers have confirmed. The 47-year-old Dutchman has been missing from the technical area in recent Champions League games defeats by Ajax and Napoli. Makaay has been Giovanni van Brockhorst's number three. A Rangers spokesperson said: "Roy...
HEALTH
BBC

Emma Hayes on how she led Chelsea to WSL domination over 10 years

In August 2012, Emma Hayes stepped off a train and arrived at a club who were about to finish third-bottom of the Women's Super League. Two of Chelsea's three wins that season had come against the teams below them, Doncaster and Liverpool. Hayes' initial challenges included finding offices to work from and footballs to work with.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League#Fk Rfs#Fk#Bbc Sport
BBC

Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

St Mirren v Celtic (Sun, 12:00) Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe but is St Mirren's only absentee. Celtic too have no fresh injuries, with midfielder James McCarthy back in training after missing the midweek Champions League game through illness. Centre-half Carl...
SOCCER
AFP

Premier League to pay tribute to queen in reduced schedule

Premier League players and fans have the chance to honour Queen Elizabeth II this weekend, but the upcoming state funeral for Britain's longest serving monarch on Monday has seen three matches postponed. Football has its chance over the coming days to follow suit, with the national anthem to be played before all seven Premier League matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador

Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Everton Women Season Preview: Blues Look To Bounce Back

Everton will look to feed off the feelgood factor running through the nation regarding women’s football as it looks to banish last season’s disappointments with a positive 2022/23 campaign. The England Women’s march to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 title over the summer has certainly made an impact in growing the game all the way down to the grassroots level, but the Blues will need to convert performances into results to fully capitalize on that.
UEFA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Son Heung-Min hits hat trick as Tottenham steamrolls Leicester 6-2

Son Heung-Min’s slow start to the Premier League season appears to be over. Son, who was rotated to the bench by Antonio Conte after starting the season with only one goal contribution in Tottenham’s first eight games, produced a hat trick anyway as Spurs clobbered Leicester City 6-2 on Saturday. Richarlison got the start for Tottenham over Son, but a wild first half saw Leicester take the lead on a twice-taken Youri Tielemans penalty, only to see Harry Kane and Eric Dier put Spurs ahead by the 21st minute (with both Tottenham goals coming on corner kicks). Leicester equalized through a James Maddison...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Queen's funeral: Irish in Britain reflect on changing relations

It was the Queen's visit to Ireland in 2011 that changed the game for Jackie Ryan-O'Brien's father. He came to London from County Kerry, in the Republic of Ireland, about 60 years ago. Not long after he met Jackie's mother, who was raised in Northern Ireland, in Kilkeel, County Down.
U.K.
BBC

Stoke-on-Trent man claims fastest run across Iceland

A Staffordshire man claims to have completed the fastest ever solo run across Iceland. Glen Baddeley from Packmoor in Stoke-on-Trent ran 460 miles from the extreme north of Iceland to its southernmost tip. The 51-year-old completed Project Iceman on 11 September in 10 days, 11 hours and 26 minutes. "It...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy