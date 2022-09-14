Read full article on original website
Related
Pep Guardiola defends Jack Grealish over his poor Manchester City statistics
Pep Guardiola has defended Jack Grealish over his underwhelming Manchester City form this season after he was taken off early against Borussia Dortmund
ESPN
How Napoli's revamp made them a stronger bet for Serie A, Champions League progress
It began last winter. Napoli announced that captain and native son Lorenzo Insigne had signed for Toronto FC and would leave at the end of the 2021-2022 season. The Azzurri finished third in Serie A, returning to the Champions League group stage after two years away. - Stream on ESPN+:...
UEFA・
Soccer-15-year-old makes debut for Arsenal in easy win at Brentford
LONDON (Reuters) - Fifteen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history when he came on as a substitute for Arsenal as they returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday.
SB Nation
On This Day (17 September 1977): Sunderland find themselves in the middle of nowhere
After a heartbreaking and highly controversial relegation just a few months earlier, Sunderland had been hopeful of making an immediate return to the topflight during 1977-78 – but whilst those filing into Roker Park 45 years ago today were about to see the eventual Division Two champions, it soon became clear that it wouldn’t be the home team troubling the promotion places.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Guardiola on Haaland, schedule and Wolves
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City’s trip to Wolveson Saturday. Aymeric Laporte is back in training but not ready yet. Kyle Walker is getting better and he will assess on Friday afternoon whether he will be available. Kalvin Phillips is also getting closer. On...
BBC
Roy Makaay: Rangers grant coach compassionate leave for 'family health issue'
Coach Roy Makaay has been granted compassionate leave because of a family health issue, Rangers have confirmed. The 47-year-old Dutchman has been missing from the technical area in recent Champions League games defeats by Ajax and Napoli. Makaay has been Giovanni van Brockhorst's number three. A Rangers spokesperson said: "Roy...
BBC
Emma Hayes on how she led Chelsea to WSL domination over 10 years
In August 2012, Emma Hayes stepped off a train and arrived at a club who were about to finish third-bottom of the Women's Super League. Two of Chelsea's three wins that season had come against the teams below them, Doncaster and Liverpool. Hayes' initial challenges included finding offices to work from and footballs to work with.
BBC
Gary O'Neil: Bournemouth caretaker boss in 'no rush' to move on from club
Gary O'Neil says he is enjoying his stint as Bournemouth caretaker boss and is in "no rush" to leave the club. The 39-year-old took the helm at Vitality Stadium after head coach Scott Parker was sacked in August. The Cherries have taken four points from two games with O'Neil in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors
St Mirren v Celtic (Sun, 12:00) Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe but is St Mirren's only absentee. Celtic too have no fresh injuries, with midfielder James McCarthy back in training after missing the midweek Champions League game through illness. Centre-half Carl...
Premier League to pay tribute to queen in reduced schedule
Premier League players and fans have the chance to honour Queen Elizabeth II this weekend, but the upcoming state funeral for Britain's longest serving monarch on Monday has seen three matches postponed. Football has its chance over the coming days to follow suit, with the national anthem to be played before all seven Premier League matches.
'We Are Looking Forward To The Challenge' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Season Ahead
Liverpool Women's manager Matt Beard gives his thoughts on the Reds upcoming Top Flight season and how the team aim to keep up momentum after winning the Championship.
BBC
Ian Rush: Former Wales striker appointed FAW advisor and ambassador
Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador. The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages. He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Everton Women Season Preview: Blues Look To Bounce Back
Everton will look to feed off the feelgood factor running through the nation regarding women’s football as it looks to banish last season’s disappointments with a positive 2022/23 campaign. The England Women’s march to the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 title over the summer has certainly made an impact in growing the game all the way down to the grassroots level, but the Blues will need to convert performances into results to fully capitalize on that.
UEFA・
Son Heung-Min hits hat trick as Tottenham steamrolls Leicester 6-2
Son Heung-Min’s slow start to the Premier League season appears to be over. Son, who was rotated to the bench by Antonio Conte after starting the season with only one goal contribution in Tottenham’s first eight games, produced a hat trick anyway as Spurs clobbered Leicester City 6-2 on Saturday. Richarlison got the start for Tottenham over Son, but a wild first half saw Leicester take the lead on a twice-taken Youri Tielemans penalty, only to see Harry Kane and Eric Dier put Spurs ahead by the 21st minute (with both Tottenham goals coming on corner kicks). Leicester equalized through a James Maddison...
SB Nation
Luís Campos not looking to leave PSG for Chelsea sporting director job
Luís Campos was one of the names recently linked with the Chelsea sporting director job, but the former Monaco director has made it pretty clear that he’s not looking to leave his current job, which he started just a few months ago. “I have a three-year deal here...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Irish in Britain reflect on changing relations
It was the Queen's visit to Ireland in 2011 that changed the game for Jackie Ryan-O'Brien's father. He came to London from County Kerry, in the Republic of Ireland, about 60 years ago. Not long after he met Jackie's mother, who was raised in Northern Ireland, in Kilkeel, County Down.
U.K.・
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent man claims fastest run across Iceland
A Staffordshire man claims to have completed the fastest ever solo run across Iceland. Glen Baddeley from Packmoor in Stoke-on-Trent ran 460 miles from the extreme north of Iceland to its southernmost tip. The 51-year-old completed Project Iceman on 11 September in 10 days, 11 hours and 26 minutes. "It...
Comments / 0