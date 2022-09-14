ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

wglt.org

McLean County reports 2 more COVID deaths; vaccinations increase

McLean County health officials reported two more COVID-related deaths Friday as the county remains at low COVID transmission. According to data from the McLean County Health Department (MCHD), new cases for the week rose slightly — to 227 from 235, and COVID hospitalizations dropped. The county’s two COVID-related deaths...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

WGLT's Sound Ideas - Thursday 9/15/22

On today's episode, a look at how little campaigning has been done on the Unit 5 tax referendum, Bloomington mayor Mboka Mwilambwe discusses the city's approach to the housing shortage, and McLean County new mental health leader discusses the county's new mental health action plan. On today's episode, a look...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Herald & Review

McLean County cattle family makes a shift in the industry

LEXINGTON — A purebred Angus cattle producer for almost 30 years, Dave Duzan switched gears into a different segment of the beef industry. The Duzans switched to backgrounding cattle about five years ago. They buy calves at 250 pounds, get them healthy, vaccinated and ready for the next step at about 700 pounds, and off to a feedlot.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

What $100,000 from Peoria will do for the future of Passenger Rail

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After months of gathering community input, Peoria city leaders decided to spend $100,000 on a passenger rail study. “We know what happens when we don’t do the study, we get subtracted,” said Rid Ruckregiel. The $100,000 will allow the city of Peoria to...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Overdose reversal box installed near East Bluff Community Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local harm reduction nonprofit organization is thinking outside the box to improve accessibility to drug overdose resources. JOLT Harm Reduction is making it easier to access naloxone, the opiate overdose-reversing drug. The nonprofit placed an overdose reversal box containing naloxone nasal spray kits next to the East Bluff Community Center in early September.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The quest to replace Peoria’s drinking water lead pipes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — Illinois has unenviable status as the state with the most lead water pipes in the country, but now the state is leading the way to replace those pipes. There are nearly 700,000 drinking water lead pipes throughout the state, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

How will courts handle the transition from cash bail?

PEORIA (25 News Now) - As the end of cash bail in Illinois draws closer, prosecutors and judges are pouring over the new legislation trying to translate it from legalese into courtroom rules. As incoming Interim Tazewell County State’s Attorney Kevin Johnson prepares the office for the new changes, he’s...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Gilman manhunt ends; how and where he was captured

GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many stepped up when a sexual assault suspect was on the run. Now, he’s in custody.  Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said an Illinois State Trooper found Joel Smith around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He said Smith was walking near the Route 24 and 45 intersection. It’s not far from […]
GILMAN, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria music teacher continues to plead about ‘assaults’ by young students

PEORIA, Ill. — A music teacher from one Peoria elementary school continues to make complaints about safety at her school, hoping to raise awareness. Caitlin Hale of Maude A. Sanders Primary School spoke before the Peoria Schools Board of Education on Monday, insisting there are not enough adult administrators and staff at her school to handle the number of high needs children there.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested after chase through Woodford County

EUREKA, Ill. – A Henry, Illinois man is in custody after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase Friday morning. Woodford County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dennis Tipsword says Robert Gibbs, 36, is jailed on several charges including Residential Burglary, Driving on a Suspended License, and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Two arrested in Gibson City drug raid

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in a joint raid by the Gibson City and Paxton Police Departments. Officers obtained a search warrant for a home in Gibson City and found inside the home 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a scale and several pieces of drug paraphernalia. Two people inside […]
GIBSON CITY, IL

