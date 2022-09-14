Read full article on original website
wglt.org
McLean County names Erika Reynolds next state’s attorney; presents $127 million budget
The McLean County Board on Thursday unanimously approved the appointment of prosecutor Erika Reynolds as the next state’s attorney. The board also got its first look at the county’s proposed 2023 budget during its regular monthly meeting. Reynolds was chosen from among three candidates who interviewed with the...
wglt.org
McLean County reports 2 more COVID deaths; vaccinations increase
McLean County health officials reported two more COVID-related deaths Friday as the county remains at low COVID transmission. According to data from the McLean County Health Department (MCHD), new cases for the week rose slightly — to 227 from 235, and COVID hospitalizations dropped. The county’s two COVID-related deaths...
wglt.org
WGLT's Sound Ideas - Thursday 9/15/22
On today's episode, a look at how little campaigning has been done on the Unit 5 tax referendum, Bloomington mayor Mboka Mwilambwe discusses the city's approach to the housing shortage, and McLean County new mental health leader discusses the county's new mental health action plan. On today's episode, a look...
Herald & Review
McLean County cattle family makes a shift in the industry
LEXINGTON — A purebred Angus cattle producer for almost 30 years, Dave Duzan switched gears into a different segment of the beef industry. The Duzans switched to backgrounding cattle about five years ago. They buy calves at 250 pounds, get them healthy, vaccinated and ready for the next step at about 700 pounds, and off to a feedlot.
wcbu.org
Thomas sues to strike Peoria County auditor referendum from November ballot
Peoria County Auditor Jessica Thomas is suing to remove the question about the future of her office from the November ballot. In the lawsuit filed Thursday in Peoria County, Thomas and citizen Karrie Alms allege the ballot resolution was illegally filed with the Election Commission four days after the statutory deadline.
Central Illinois Proud
What $100,000 from Peoria will do for the future of Passenger Rail
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After months of gathering community input, Peoria city leaders decided to spend $100,000 on a passenger rail study. “We know what happens when we don’t do the study, we get subtracted,” said Rid Ruckregiel. The $100,000 will allow the city of Peoria to...
‘A real slap in the face’: State retiree health insurance plan finalized
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — “I feel like this is a real slap in the face to teachers,” retired Paxton-Buckley-Loda teacher Vicki Good reacted to Monday’s news that an Aetna Medicare Advantage plan will officially be the only health insurance option for roughly 140,000 retired state workers for the next five or more years. It’s […]
wglt.org
'Policy, active governance and developers': A trifecta of need for B-N's rental crisis
Bloomington-Normal Tenant Union co-founder Zach Carlson knows that, via the power of getting people organized with the same goal, an organization like his "can do a lot" — but it can't do everything to mitigate the area's ongoing housing crisis. "It comes down to policy and active governance and...
Central Illinois Proud
Overdose reversal box installed near East Bluff Community Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local harm reduction nonprofit organization is thinking outside the box to improve accessibility to drug overdose resources. JOLT Harm Reduction is making it easier to access naloxone, the opiate overdose-reversing drug. The nonprofit placed an overdose reversal box containing naloxone nasal spray kits next to the East Bluff Community Center in early September.
1470 WMBD
Health Department: Social media claims about local McDonald’s are false
PEORIA, Ill. – There’s a saying often used in jest along the lines of “Never let facts get in the way of a good story.”. The Peoria City/County Health Department is refuting a recent Facebook post suggesting multiple health code violations at the McDonalds on Knoxville. They...
Central Illinois Proud
The quest to replace Peoria’s drinking water lead pipes
PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — Illinois has unenviable status as the state with the most lead water pipes in the country, but now the state is leading the way to replace those pipes. There are nearly 700,000 drinking water lead pipes throughout the state, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
wglt.org
Normal Town Council set to award nearly $4M water contract for Main Street project
A nearly $4 million plan to replace the water main on two busy stretches of the Main Street corridor comes before the Normal Town Council on Monday. Town staff recommends the contract go to George Gildner Inc., the low bidder of two bids received. If approved, Gildner would order materials,...
WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
25newsnow.com
How will courts handle the transition from cash bail?
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As the end of cash bail in Illinois draws closer, prosecutors and judges are pouring over the new legislation trying to translate it from legalese into courtroom rules. As incoming Interim Tazewell County State’s Attorney Kevin Johnson prepares the office for the new changes, he’s...
illinoisnewsroom.org
GOP Champaign County clerk candidate skeptical about 2020 election results
CHAMPAIGN — GOP county clerk candidate Terrence Stuber told The News-Gazette in August, “I don’t know,” when asked if Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. After that remark, Aaron Ammons, a Democrat and the incumbent clerk, accused Stuber of being “unqualified, ill-informed, and unprepared to serve.”
Watch Illinois Heroes Rescue a Coyote with Container on its Head
A drama played itself out recently involving a coyote in Illinois in a bad situation. The poor animal had a container stuck on its head, but fortunately heroes in the Land of Lincoln came to the rescue. Based on the video description, this coyote crisis happened in Hennepin, Illinois. If...
Gilman manhunt ends; how and where he was captured
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many stepped up when a sexual assault suspect was on the run. Now, he’s in custody. Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said an Illinois State Trooper found Joel Smith around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He said Smith was walking near the Route 24 and 45 intersection. It’s not far from […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria music teacher continues to plead about ‘assaults’ by young students
PEORIA, Ill. — A music teacher from one Peoria elementary school continues to make complaints about safety at her school, hoping to raise awareness. Caitlin Hale of Maude A. Sanders Primary School spoke before the Peoria Schools Board of Education on Monday, insisting there are not enough adult administrators and staff at her school to handle the number of high needs children there.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after chase through Woodford County
EUREKA, Ill. – A Henry, Illinois man is in custody after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase Friday morning. Woodford County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dennis Tipsword says Robert Gibbs, 36, is jailed on several charges including Residential Burglary, Driving on a Suspended License, and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding.
Two arrested in Gibson City drug raid
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in a joint raid by the Gibson City and Paxton Police Departments. Officers obtained a search warrant for a home in Gibson City and found inside the home 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a scale and several pieces of drug paraphernalia. Two people inside […]
