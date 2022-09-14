Read full article on original website
'Policy, active governance and developers': A trifecta of need for B-N's rental crisis
Bloomington-Normal Tenant Union co-founder Zach Carlson knows that, via the power of getting people organized with the same goal, an organization like his "can do a lot" — but it can't do everything to mitigate the area's ongoing housing crisis. "It comes down to policy and active governance and...
Normal Town Council set to award nearly $4M water contract for Main Street project
A nearly $4 million plan to replace the water main on two busy stretches of the Main Street corridor comes before the Normal Town Council on Monday. Town staff recommends the contract go to George Gildner Inc., the low bidder of two bids received. If approved, Gildner would order materials,...
One Uptown gets its final tenant — a new restaurant on the circle
A long dormant part of Uptown Normal finally has a tenant. The owner of Hacienda Leon in Bloomington will open another of those restaurants in One Uptown, on the circle. That’s one of the anchor buildings for the Uptown district. The restaurant could have more than 100 seats and complement existing dining options. The development will reportedly cost more than $1 million.
McLean County reports 2 more COVID deaths; vaccinations increase
McLean County health officials reported two more COVID-related deaths Friday as the county remains at low COVID transmission. According to data from the McLean County Health Department (MCHD), new cases for the week rose slightly — to 227 from 235, and COVID hospitalizations dropped. The county’s two COVID-related deaths...
A jazz town? ‘Not really,’ but there’s plenty on tap this weekend at Connie Link
Glenn Wilson is a jazz saxophonist with a serious resume. He worked with Tito Puente and toured with Bruce Hornsby’s band. He's performed with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Frank Sinatra, Jr. and Doc Severinsen — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Academia brought Wilson...
2 ISU students are in critical condition after being hit by vehicle outside Pub II
Illinois State University police indicated the two pedestrians hit by the vehicle are ISU students. Two Illinois State University students are in critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle that also crashed into the Pub II building in Normal early Thursday morning, police said. According to a news...
