Normal, IL

wglt.org

One Uptown gets its final tenant — a new restaurant on the circle

A long dormant part of Uptown Normal finally has a tenant. The owner of Hacienda Leon in Bloomington will open another of those restaurants in One Uptown, on the circle. That’s one of the anchor buildings for the Uptown district. The restaurant could have more than 100 seats and complement existing dining options. The development will reportedly cost more than $1 million.
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

McLean County reports 2 more COVID deaths; vaccinations increase

McLean County health officials reported two more COVID-related deaths Friday as the county remains at low COVID transmission. According to data from the McLean County Health Department (MCHD), new cases for the week rose slightly — to 227 from 235, and COVID hospitalizations dropped. The county’s two COVID-related deaths...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
