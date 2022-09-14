ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Bulls want to turn the local ice arena into a multi-purpose facility

By Josue Perez, The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
The Pueblo Bulls Hockey Club has significant ambitions for the Pueblo Ice Arena.

Pueblo City Council on Monday unanimously approved a five-year lease and management agreement between the city and the Pueblo Bulls Hockey Club for the latter to manage, operate and promote the Pueblo Ice Arena, where the Bulls play.

According to language within the proposal, the city through its general fund would pay the club — to offset losses — for four years (with no payment in the fifth year), before the club starts lease payments in year six.

The payment structure requires the city to pay the club $300,000 in year one, $225,000 in year two, $150,000 in year three and $75,000 in year four. There is no management payment in year five.

The club’s lease payments to the city would start at $5,000 per month on Aug. 29, 2027 (year six) before increasing to $5,500 in August 2028 (year seven). Each payment would funnel into the city’s general fund.

At the start of year six, the monthly payment rate is subject to further negotiation between the city and the club. Following year seven, the rate can increase every two years based on percentages from the consumer price index.

After the initial five-year term period ends, the city has three separate five-year options, allowing it to renew the agreement once each five-year period ends.

“We look at this as — (the club) can bring in different kinds of events, and when they start paying rent, we can start at least making a profit on the facility,” said Steven Meier, director of parks and recreation for the city of Pueblo. “Initially, we need to help them get up and rolling.”

The city subsidizes nearly $300,000 of the facilities expenses each year. It collects approximately $270,000 in annual revenue.

“We do not bring in enough money to cover the expenses there,” Meier said.

The management agreement comes nearly four years after the city approved a facility rental agreement with the Pueblo Bulls. The Bulls have served as the facility’s major tenant, playing in the Premier Conference, a Tier III junior league, in the United States Premier Hockey League.

The facility experiences elongated periods of downtime outside of the traditional junior league season, which pushed Pueblo Bulls owner Jerry Wilhite to pursue the management agreement with plans to modify the Pueblo Ice Arena into a multi-purpose facility.

Wilhite and the club project the facility could become profitable in three to five years.

“We want to make it a revenue generator rather than a liability,” Wilhite said.

The club’s multi-purpose plans include hosting events such as bull and sheep riding, concerts, mixed martial arts and boxing cards, trade shows and expos, proms, weddings and more, according to the club’s management proposal to the city.

Wilhite said he was approached by an individual, whose name he did not disclose, who proposed renting out the ice in the arena for a weekend in April after the club’s junior and youth seasons. He said such proposals could generate between $20,000 and $30,000 per weekend as another revenue source.

The club would continue to run its youth program and would like to adopt a figure skating program, Wilhite said, with plans underway to discuss details with a representative from the USA Figure Skating Foundation.

The club’s management group is expected to assemble an independent hockey club consisting of local high school students who aren’t granted opportunities on varsity programs.

“I believe (a multi-purpose facility) can be an asset from a standpoint of making money for the city and not costing the city money, but also a place to go for kids to keep them off the streets and from doing things that could get them in trouble,” Wilhite said.

Wilhite previously turned down a proposal from multiple investors to build a dual-sheet ice rink in Pueblo West.

“I love the facility. I love where we’re located,” Wilhite said.

Wilhite hired a team of consultants to review proposed tenant improvements brought forth by the city prior to the management agreement. The proposed improvements are in three phases and project a total cost of over $6 million.

Wilhite said he has not made any requests to the city at this time for financial support on the improvements. He added that the club expects to hold internal discussions on whether to independently raise funds or potentially negotiate a public and private financial partnership with the city.

To date, the club has invested $75,000 in rink improvements.

“In our past working relationships with them, they’ve really shown us that they’re very aggressive,” Meier said. “They know what they’re doing. They’re eager and want to promote Pueblo, and I think the risks are minimal.”

The Bulls opened an apparel and pro shop on West Fourth Street last month. The club has a three-year lease with Spangler's Carpets & Draperies, which owns the building, and will sell apparel and tickets for the 2022-23 season and hockey equipment at a later date.

Chieftain reporter Josue Perez can be reached at JHPerez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @josuepwrites.

KRDO

City of Pueblo strikes a new deal with the Bulls hockey team

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a city council meeting Monday, council members passed a five-year lease and management agreement with the city and the Pueblo Bulls hockey club. The hockey team has been in Pueblo for nearly three years and they say they're excited to continue to play at the Pueblo Ice Arena.
