ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Injury Update: Gavin Lux Set to Face Yency Almonte in Sim Game

By Ryan Menzie
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L2GFk_0hvcOWJH00

The Dodgers slowly are getting their injured players back as infielder Gavin Lux nears his return

Right things continue to happen at the right time for the Dodgers. The team clinched a playoff berth, clinched their division the next day and now look to get key pieces back into the lineup like second baseman Gavin Lux .

View the original article to see embedded media.

The team is still awaiting a return from their All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin , but the news of a Lux return brings good news to a team riddled with injuries all season long. Prior to his neck injury, Lux was batting a .293 with six home runs and 42 RBI's which include 18 doubles and seven triples.

Numbers surely to boost the Dodgers lineup moving forward. Luckily for the Dodgers, Lux has progressed well and is set to face Yency Almonte in a sim game (quotes via SportsNetLA).

“Gavin is doing well. We just watched him take some velocity on the mound from a machine. I thought he was good. I think there was a little bit lost in translation. He’s going to do a simulated game (Wednesday) here at Chase, and not at CBR. He’ll face Yency and maybe another arm.”

Almonte also dealt with his fair share of injuries after reviving his career with the Dodgers. Almonte recorded just a 1.15 ERA in 31.1 innings played for the Dodgers before being sent to the IL with an elbow injury.

It remains to be seen how much longer Lux will stay out, but the signs are pointing in the right direction for his return. Dave Roberts will need to make some decisions moving forward in order to incorporate Lux back into the lineup.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."

After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Giants' latest loss to Dodgers shows just how big the gap is

SAN FRANCISCO -- When it comes down to their final positioning in the National League West, the reigning division champs are thinking about this like a twisted version of a famous "Fast and the Furious" line. It doesn't matter if the Giants lose by an inch or a mile, losing is losing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yency Almonte
Person
Gavin Lux
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sim#Rbi#Chase
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star

The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy