Supreme Court rejects Orthodox Jewish university's emergency request to deny official recognition to LGBTQ student group

A simmering, difficult, and timely question returns to the Supreme Court this fall: What happens when freedom of speech and civil rights collide? The court took up similar questions four years ago in the famous “gay wedding cake” case, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, about a baker who refused to provide services for a same-sex couple based on his religious beliefs. The justices ruled in his favor, but did so on narrow grounds, sidestepping the direct constitutional questions over freedom of religion and free speech. Now, another case from Colorado about free speech and same-sex marriage has made its...

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO