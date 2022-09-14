ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Supreme Court rejects Orthodox Jewish university's emergency request to deny official recognition to LGBTQ student group

By Lawrence Hurley
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 241

Christy
3d ago

So our Constitutional right to Freedom of Religion means absolutely nothing anymore? They're an Orthodox Jewish university! Why are they forcing them to go against their beliefs? THAT is religious discrimination!

Reply(46)
81
Terry Craig
3d ago

Disgusting, you can live your life however you want. Just don't force your beliefs on me and everyone else. God gave us two genders and color pictures for us to understand. If you're not sure, pull your waist band out and look down...Pretty simple there it is in color...Your mind plays tricks on you sometimes..it's right there before your eyes...

Reply(12)
38
Jason Johnson
3d ago

The Supreme Court is sorely mistaken in this instance. As a private institution ( especially a religious one), Yeshiva University SHOULD be able to bar the Alphabet Degenerates' club from its campus.

Reply(18)
57
Related
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights

The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Colorado State
New York City, NY
Society
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yeshiva University#U S Supreme Court#Politics Courts#Politics Judicial#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics State#Linus College#Orthodox#Jewish#The Supreme Court
WOLB 1010AM

White Couple Says Black Firefighter’s Racist Juneteenth Party Allegations Are ‘False And Malicious,’ Then Admit To Racist Twitter Account

Nicholas and Mary Nicosia denied claims of racism from Black Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones, but she admitted to having a racist Twitter. The post White Couple Says Black Firefighter’s Racist Juneteenth Party Allegations Are ‘False And Malicious,’ Then Admit To Racist Twitter Account appeared first on NewsOne.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Business Insider

Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules

The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
LABOR ISSUES
The Conversation U.S.

Must a wedding website designer serve LGBT clients? A groundbreaking Supreme Court judgment could decide

A simmering, difficult, and timely question returns to the Supreme Court this fall: What happens when freedom of speech and civil rights collide? The court took up similar questions four years ago in the famous “gay wedding cake” case, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, about a baker who refused to provide services for a same-sex couple based on his religious beliefs. The justices ruled in his favor, but did so on narrow grounds, sidestepping the direct constitutional questions over freedom of religion and free speech. Now, another case from Colorado about free speech and same-sex marriage has made its...
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

NBC News

465K+
Followers
55K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy