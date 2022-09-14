ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Surcharges are coming to cover insolvent insurance companies that went into receivership

Homeowners will continue to see an increase in the price to live in paradise with another surcharge tacked onto their insurance premiums in 2023. This is to help the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association (FIGA) cover the claims from insurance companies that have gone into receivership. This new charge is the...
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Another insurance company bites the dust and is out of Florida

On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (United P&C) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York. "Due to significant uncertainty around the...
Lehigh Acres Gazette

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called on the DOJ to investigate whether DeSantis' actions to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard "would support charges of kidnapping."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called on the Department of Justice to look into whether actions to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard constituted "kidnapping" charges. In a tweet posted Thursday, Gov. Newsom said, "Clearly, transporting families, including children, across state lines under false pretenses is morally reprehensible, but it may also be illegal."
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Governor announces SunPass Savings Program for most toll roads

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced a SunPass program that he said will benefit Florida drivers. Regular toll road users (40+ times per month) could see credits to their accounts. BELOW: List of roads/tolls that qualify. The "Sunpass Savings Program" will apply to Florida Department of Transportation-maintained toll roads, including...
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Florida's minimum wage is set to rise to $11 an hour

Despite solid job opportunities and low unemployment, inflation has affected the costs of living and caused financial hardship across the Sunshine State. Florida's minimum wage is set to rise to $11 an hour starting September 30th. The new minimum wage should help low-paid workers navigate the new financial conditions.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lightning in SW Florida

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Did You Know?

Did you know that a Republican candidate for a Florida House seat is advocating for violence against federal agents?. Luis Miguel is a candidate for Florida's House District 20. Miguel tweeted that under his plan, federal agents could be shot on sight. Miguel also defended his tweet while being interviewed by a website news site, Florida Politics, reportedly telling the interviewer that the IRS has been "weaponized by dissident forces. " Miguel was apparently making reference to the Democrat Party controlled U.S. Congress that approved a bill hiring 87,000 new IRS agents and also purchasing weapons and ammunition for at least some of these same new agents.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

New hate groups are on rise in Florida as existing groups expand their online reach

New white supremacist groups have formed in Florida while existing neo-Nazi factions have increased their reach online and in-person, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League. The newest participants jockeying for supremacy in the extremist field include the following groups: Sunshine State Nationalists, NatSoc Florida, White Lives Matter,...
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Meet Eric Engelhart (D) your candidate for House District 77 …

News of United Property & Casualty stopping insurance in Florida is just one part of a major crisis in Florida. The Republican ran Legislature and the governor gave $2 Billion of our tax dollars to the reinsurance program last May 2022. This was done to so call prop up insurance companies.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Political theater at its worse

Despite his big show and talk, the migrants awaiting asylum hearings that Disaster DeSantis flew to Martha's Vineyard were from San Antonio, Texas, not Florida. Your tax dollars are squandered for a re-election gimmick while teachers remain woefully underpaid ranking 46 of all states in this vacation paradise where they pay year-round tourist prices.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

