Read full article on original website
Related
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Surcharges are coming to cover insolvent insurance companies that went into receivership
Homeowners will continue to see an increase in the price to live in paradise with another surcharge tacked onto their insurance premiums in 2023. This is to help the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association (FIGA) cover the claims from insurance companies that have gone into receivership. This new charge is the...
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Another insurance company bites the dust and is out of Florida
On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (United P&C) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York. “Due to significant uncertainty around the...
Lehigh Acres Gazette
FBI INCREASES REWARD OFFERED FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA MAN WANTED ON CHARGES FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL BREACH
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Field Office and the Washington, D.C. Field Office have doubled the reward being offered for Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of Lakeland, Florida. A reward of up to $30,000 is available in exchange for information leading to his arrest and conviction. Pollock is facing federal...
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Rate hikes are now in effect for thousands of Citizens Property Insurance customers in Florida
It’s been known as the last resort property insurer for Floridians. But lately, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation may be the only option for insurance in some zip codes, and their rate increases started Thursday. Florida homeowners insured by Citizens Property Insurance are facing an average rate hike of 6.4%,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lehigh Acres Gazette
California Gov. Gavin Newsom called on the DOJ to investigate whether DeSantis’ actions to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard “would support charges of kidnapping.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom called on the Department of Justice to look into whether actions to send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard constituted “kidnapping” charges. In a tweet posted Thursday, Gov. Newsom said, “Clearly, transporting families, including children, across state lines under false pretenses is morally reprehensible, but it may also be illegal.”
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Governor announces SunPass Savings Program for most toll roads
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced a SunPass program that he said will benefit Florida drivers. Regular toll road users (40+ times per month) could see credits to their accounts. BELOW: List of roads/tolls that qualify. The “Sunpass Savings Program” will apply to Florida Department of Transportation-maintained toll roads, including...
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Florida’s minimum wage is set to rise to $11 an hour
Despite solid job opportunities and low unemployment, inflation has affected the costs of living and caused financial hardship across the Sunshine State. Florida’s minimum wage is set to rise to $11 an hour starting September 30th. The new minimum wage should help low-paid workers navigate the new financial conditions.
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lightning in SW Florida
About the “Restricted Application for Spousal Benefits Only”. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Did You Know?
Did you know that a Republican candidate for a Florida House seat is advocating for violence against federal agents?. Luis Miguel is a candidate for Florida’s House District 20. Miguel tweeted that under his plan, federal agents could be shot on sight. Miguel also defended his tweet while being interviewed by a website news site, Florida Politics, reportedly telling the interviewer that the IRS has been “weaponized by dissident forces. “ Miguel was apparently making reference to the Democrat Party controlled U.S. Congress that approved a bill hiring 87,000 new IRS agents and also purchasing weapons and ammunition for at least some of these same new agents.
Business Insider
Special elections are confusing, chaotic messes that bleed taxpayers — and could often be avoided if politicians quit before leveling up, flaming out, or dropping dead
Dozens of members of Congress have died or left office over the past five years, spurring a steady churn of low-turnout and costly special elections.
Lehigh Acres Gazette
New hate groups are on rise in Florida as existing groups expand their online reach
New white supremacist groups have formed in Florida while existing neo-Nazi factions have increased their reach online and in-person, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League. The newest participants jockeying for supremacy in the extremist field include the following groups: Sunshine State Nationalists, NatSoc Florida, White Lives Matter,...
Lehigh Acres Gazette
DeSantis takes credit: 50 undocumented immigrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Florida
A receptionist at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services looked up late Wednesday afternoon to find a group of 50 people – men, women and children – standing in the center’s parking lot. The immigrants from Venezuela didn’t speak English but, with the help of a Spanish translator...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Meet Eric Engelhart (D) your candidate for House District 77 …
News of United Property & Casualty stopping insurance in Florida is just one part of a major crisis in Florida. The Republican ran Legislature and the governor gave $2 Billion of our tax dollars to the reinsurance program last May 2022. This was done to so call prop up insurance companies.
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Political theater at its worse
Despite his big show and talk, the migrants awaiting asylum hearings that Disaster DeSantis flew to Martha’s Vineyard were from San Antonio, Texas, not Florida. Your tax dollars are squandered for a re-election gimmick while teachers remain woefully underpaid ranking 46 of all states in this vacation paradise where they pay year-round tourist prices.
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news in Lehigh Acres Floridahttp://www.thelehighacresgazette.com
Comments / 0