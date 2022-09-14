Did you know that a Republican candidate for a Florida House seat is advocating for violence against federal agents?. Luis Miguel is a candidate for Florida’s House District 20. Miguel tweeted that under his plan, federal agents could be shot on sight. Miguel also defended his tweet while being interviewed by a website news site, Florida Politics, reportedly telling the interviewer that the IRS has been “weaponized by dissident forces. “ Miguel was apparently making reference to the Democrat Party controlled U.S. Congress that approved a bill hiring 87,000 new IRS agents and also purchasing weapons and ammunition for at least some of these same new agents.

