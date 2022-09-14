THC, CBD retailers react to St. Cloud zoning proposal

New licensing requirements and the potential for new zoning requirements has caused some concern for small business owners who sell CBD and THC in St. Cloud.

On Monday, the St. Cloud City Council passed an ordinance requiring retailers who sell cannabinoid products to obtain a license. Selling any cannabinoid products without a license would be illegal. The ordinance includes retailers who sell CBD as well as those who sell products with THC in them.

The ordinance comes on the heels of Minnesota's July legalization of some hemp-derived cannabinoid products like THC gummies and drinks.

Nathan Philippi, who owns the St. Cloud Mr. Nice Guys location, said CBD and THC retailers want to work with the city to ensure they're compliant with the new ordinance, and asked for a liaison with the police department or the city to help businesses through the initial adoption of the licensing ordinance. He said he's confident the business is compliant regarding age restrictions, but may benefit from having someone to talk to about products they may want to sell to ensure they are compliant.

Mayor Dave Kleis said the licensing ordinance was drafted to be similar to ordinances affecting places that sell tobacco. However, the recommendation in front of the planning commission did not mirror how the city treats establishments that sell alcohol and tobacco.

The commission held a public hearing Tuesday with the potential of recommending a zoning provision to the city council, which would then have had its own public hearing. The original provision recommended by staff − at the direction of the planning commission to be as strict as possible, Community Development Director Matt Glaesman said − was a 1/4 mile (1,320 feet) buffer surrounding schools, parks and places of worship. Businesses could also not be within 1,320 feet of other businesses selling cannabinoid products.

This buffer would significantly limit the places in St. Cloud a new business selling CBD could operate.

"Especially if you adopt the 1,320 (foot) separation between those pieces, you might be down to five, at most, locations," Glaesman said.

The buffer would also mean most existing businesses selling CBD and THC would become lawfully non-conforming businesses, meaning they could continue to operate because they were established under different zoning rules.

Glaesman said businesses selling liquor and tobacco have no special zoning requirements (with the exception of a 1,500-foot buffer around St. Cloud State University in which liquor stores are not allowed to operate) and are treated as retail establishments.

Being "grandfathered" into the zoning would keep stores already selling CBD and THC in business. But Philippi said he doesn't see why the zoning buffers should be different for CBD and THC retailers than for those who sell alcohol and tobacco. Marie Schneider, who runs CBD of St. Cloud, and John Henry, who runs ProFusion CBD + Wellness, expressed similar sentiments.

However, Philippi's major concern was whether or not his business would be able to continue operating, which it could.

He also said the dialogue between business owners and the council was "an encouraging sign" for future interactions.

Schneider and Henry both expressed concern over the ordinance's prohibition on delivery sales, which the city council ultimately removed from the licensing ordinance before passing it.

The ordinance draft said all sales of cannabinoid products must be conducted in person in a licensed retail establishment in an over-the-counter transaction.

Henry told the council that delivery sales were a significant portion of his CBD business. Schneider said during the council meeting that the move to eliminate delivery would only cause St. Cloud businesses to lose revenue, as people would simply go elsewhere for their product, and also affects customers who use delivery because it may be difficult for them physically to get to the store.

"I'm really, really glad that they listened to that part," Schneider said.

But both Schneider and Henry said they're in favor of the licensing in general. Schneider said the new regulations will ensure community members are getting safe products.

Several motions for differing combinations of buffer boundaries either died or did not pass before the planning commission passed a motion to table the recommendation until October.