ULM basketball releases non-conference schedule for 2022-23 featuring TCU, Texas A&M

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
 3 days ago
Louisiana-Monroe men's basketball released the 2022-23 non-conference schedule including opening the season at Texas A&M and roadtrips to TCU and Louisiana Tech.

The 2022-23 season begins on Nov. 7 at Texas A&M, they open at Fant-Ewing Coliseum on Nov. 10 vs. Dallas Christian. The Warhawks (13-18, 5-13 SBC) have a tough non-conference games before opening Sun Belt conference play on Dec. 29 at Texas State.

"We have a challenging non-conference schedule that will prepare us for Sun Belt Conference play," ULM men's basketball coach Keith Richard said. "Our players will gain valuable experience competing against Texas A&M and TCU, but we also have important regional games against Louisiana Tech, Tulane and Northwestern State."

The Warhawks will face tournament play in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida during Thanksgiving weekend. They will face Omaha, Southern and Loyola (Maryland) in the tournament.

Louisiana-Monroe Men's basketball 2022-23 schedule

*Denotes Sun Belt Conference game

Nov. 7 at Texas A&M

Nov. 10 Dallas Christian

Nov. 14 Central Baptist

Nov. 17. at TCU

Nov. 21. at Louisiana Tech

Nov. 25. Omaha [Emerald Classic Tournament]

Nov. 26. Southern [Emerald Classic Tournament]

Nov. 26 Loyola (Maryland) [Emerald Classic Tournament]

Nov.28, at Tulane

Dec. 3. Champion Christian

Dec. 10 at Northwestern State

Dec. 14 Sam Houston

Dec. 17 Lamar

Dec. 20 Jacksonville

Dec. 29 at Texas State *

Dec. 31 at Arkansas State *

Jan. 5 Georgia State *

Jan. 7 Southern Miss *

Jan. 12 Louisiana-Lafayette*

Jan. 14 Texas State *

Jan. 19 at Georgia Southern *

Jan. 21 at Troy *

Jan. 26 at Marshall *

Jan. 28 at James Madison *

Feb. 2 Coastal Carolina *

Feb. 4 South Alabama *

Feb. 9 App State *

Feb.11 at Southern Miss *

Feb.16 at Louisiana-Lafayette *

Feb. 18 at South Alabama *

Feb. 22 Troy *

Feb. 24 Arkansas State *

The News-Star

